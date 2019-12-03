Miami County football players named to All-Ohio teams

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MIAMI COUNTY — The 2019 All-Ohio football teams, as chosen by a statewide media panel comprised of members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, have been trickled out this week, and Miami County’s football teams had plenty of representatives.

The Division II and III teams were released on Tuesday, the D-IV and V teams were released on Monday and the D-VI and VII teams were released on Sunday. The Division I All-Ohio teams — in which Miami County has no teams — as well as the winner of the Ohio Mr. Football award, will be announced Wednesday.

• Division II

The Troy Trojans had six representatives on the Division II All-Ohio team.

Quarterback Brayden Siler was named second team offense, and running back Kevin Walters was named third team offense. Four Trojans — offensive lineman Jacob Moorman, defensive lineman Austan Good, defensive back Weston Smith and punter Tucker Raskay — were named to the special mention team.

Piqua had a pair of D-II All-Ohio selections. Jerell Lewis was named third team defense, while offensive lineman Riley Hill was named third team offense.

• Division III

Tippecanoe had two Division III All-Ohio selections — including one on the first team.

Record-setting kicker Ben Sauls was named first team offense, while linebacker Tyler Carlson was named to the special mention team.

• Division IV

In Division IV, Milton-Union had three players named All-Ohio.

Running back A.J. Lovin was named second team offense and quarterback Nathan Brumbaugh was named third team offense, while defensive back Peyton Brown was named to the special mention team.

• Division V

In Division V, linebacker Austin Francis was named to the All-Ohio first team defense.

• Division VI

Regional finalist Covington had six All-Ohio selections in Division VI.

Quarterback Cade Schmelzer was named first team offense, receiver Andrew Cates was named third team offense and defensive back Kleyton Maschino was named third team defense. Defensive lineman Duncan Cooper and Jesse Fisher and linebacker Brayden Wiggins were all named to the special mention team.

Troy Christian offensive lineman Micah Trimbach was named to the D-VI All-Ohio special mention team.

• Division VII

In Division VII, Lehman Catholic had five All-Ohio selections.

Offensive lineman Connor Stewart and kicker Ethan Potts both were named third team offense, while linebacker John Edwards was named third team defense. Receiver Brendan O’Leary and defensive back Drew Barhorst were both named to the special mention team.

