Eagle boys open with win, Piqua girls go to 2-0: Weekend sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PITSBURG — Isaac Gray had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Troy Christian boys basketball team recorded 13 assists on 14 total field goals, sharing the basketball well and playing together in a season-opening 50-44 victory at Franklin Monroe Friday night.

“I was proud of the kids tonight,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “After a rough start, we were able to get a good rotation going, get some good ball movement and knock down some shots. I thought our defensive intensity was strong in the first half.”

Brady Clawson added 10 points and five rebounds, Connor Peters had six points and three assists, Izaak Frantom had five points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists and Aaron Gillespie chipped in five points off the bench.

The Eagles (1-0) led 12-9 after the first quarter, 25-16 at halftime and 34-27 heading into the fourth, holding on from there.

“We started out a little slow, with four turnovers on our first four possessions,” Zawadzki said. “Once we got our nerves calmed down, we were able to get into a groove, erased a 3-0 deficit and never trailed again.

“It got tight in the fourth quarter, with it being a one-possession game with 3:12 to go. But Brady hit a shot to get the lead back to five, and Isaac Gray closed it out with six straight free throws. Saw a lot of things I liked and a lot of things we need to work on — and I’m glad this is a marathon and not a sprint.”

Troy Christian travels to Versailles Tuesday before hosting Middletown Christian in its home opener Friday.

Tippecanoe 71,

Tecumseh 63

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe fell behind by 10 points at halftime but battled back in the second half, outscoring Tecumseh 24-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 71-63 victory Saturday in its home opener.

Ben Knostman led the Red Devils (1-0) with 23 points and Thomas Skaggs, Zach Frederick and Nick Robbins each scored 10 points to give Tippecanoe four players in double figures.

Easton Lewis led all scorers for Tecumseh (0-2) with 32 points as the Arrows took a 22-14 lead after the first quarter and led 44-34 at halftime. Tippecanoe began to come back in the third, trailing 55-47 heading into the final quarter.

Tippecanoe travels to Stebbins Tuesday.

Waynesville

Holiday

WAYNESVILLE — Bethel ran into a pair of hot-shooting teams over opening weekend at the Waynesville Holiday Tournament, as Oakwood hit 13 3-pointers Friday night in a 83-47 win and Waynesville hit 11 more Saturday in a 65-31 consolation final win.

“Some of that is on us, but there were times we closed out well and had hands up, and sometimes shooters are still going to hit shots,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said. “It’s not just on us, but at the same time we’ve got to get better defensively.”

On Friday, Ethan Rimkus led Bethel (0-2) with 14 points and Trevor Walker added nine points.

And on Saturday, Rimkus had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Nick Schmidt added eight points, six rebounds and four assists and Walker had nine rebounds and two points.

“Not everyone’s going to shoot like that against us all year, but we’ve got to get better,” Kopp said. “We’re a young team, and we’re going to have to learn on the fly a little.”

Bethel hosts Newton Friday to open Cross County Conference play.

Fairlawn 81,

Bradford 36

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team opened the season against a strong Fairlawn team Saturday night in non-conference action.

Parker Davison led Bradford with 10 points.

The Railroaders kept pace early, trailing only 17-15 after the first quarter, but they were hurt by 31 turnovers on the night as Fairlawn outscored them 21-9 in the second and 29-3 in the third to put it away.

Other scores: Miami East at West Liberty-Salem postponed to Feb. 15.

• Girls Basketball

Piqua 53,

Bellefontaine 40

BELLEFONTAINE — The Piqua girls basketball team won its second straight game and will travel to Urbana Monday before hosting Vandalia-Butler Wednesday and Sidney Friday, in a girls-boys doubleheader.

Piqua led 12-9, 26-23 and 33-31 at the quarter breaks and overcame playing without two starters.

Tylah Yeomans led Piqua with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Karley Johns added 20 points and four steals.

Aubree Schrubb had 14 rebounds and nine points, while Kathy Young and Tayler Grunkemeyer both dished out three assists.

Bradford 64,

Graham 41

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team evened its record Saturday.

Austy Miller led the Lady Railroaders with 24 points and Cassie Mead added 15.

West Liberty 33,

Miami East 23

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty-Salem’s defense held Miami East in check all day Saturday as the Tigers handed the Vikings a 33-23 loss on the road.

Camryn Miller scored seven points and Kayly Fetters and Megan McDowell each scored five as the Vikings (2-3) were outscored 9-1 in the first quarter and trailed 22-12 at halftime. Miami East’s defense pitched a third-quarter shutout, but the Vikings only scored four points on their end and the Tigers wrapped things up in the fourth.

Arcanum 71,

Lehman 45

SIDNEY — Lehman found the going tough against Arcanum Saturday morning, dropping to 1-2 on the season.

Arcanum led 19-12, 36-22 and 49-32 at the quarter breaks.

Hope Anthony had 15 points to lead the Cavaliers.

Rylie McIver added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals; while Lauren McFarland had eight points and seven rebounds.

Versailles 59,

Covington 26

VERSAILLES — The Lady Tigers were too much for the Buccaneers Saturday.

Versailles led 19-2, 36-9 and 55-15 at the quarter breaks.

Claudia Harrington paced Covington with 11 points.

Lindsey Winner led all scorers with 15 points for Versailles and Caitlin McEldowney added 14.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.