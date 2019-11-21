Edison State hoop teams drop road games; Newton bowlers sweep Riverside

Staff Reports

FLINT, Mi. — The Edison State Community College basketball teams dropped a pair of games to Mott Community College Wednesday night.

The Chargers will play at Schoolcraft Saturday, with the women’s game tipping at 1 p.m.

MEN

The Charger men dropped to 3-3 on the season with an 87-65 loss.

Edison trailed 41-29 at halftime and could not catch up.

Lamine Komara led Edison with 20 points, while Ronald Hampton III added 14 points.

Demitrius Coble had 10 points and six rebounds, Matt Dugue grabbed five rebounds and Andrew Tate had three assists.

Edison was 24 of 59 from the floor for 41 percent, including just two of 15 from long range for 13 percent. The Chargers converted 15 of 18 free throws for 83 percent.

Mott was 35 of 73 from the floor for 48 percent, including six of 16 from 3-point range for 38 percent. Mott made 11 of 19 free throws for 58 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 41-36, but had 25 turnovers to Mott’s 11.

WOMEN

The Lady Chargers led after one quarter, but struggled in the middle two quarters in a 66-59 loss to drop to 4-1.

Edison led 16-15 after the first break, but Mott took a 31-26 halftime lead and stretched it to 54-37 after three quarters.

Allison Siefring had a double-double for the Chargers with 13 points and 14 rebounds and dished out five assists.

Elysabette Andrews had 12 points and nine rebounds, while Mariah Baker had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Rebekah New and Maddy Bakost had eight points and five rebounds each; while Audra Schaub had four steals and Brogan McIver added three.

Edison was 25 of 68 from the floor for 37 percent, but just three of 19 from long range for 16 percent. The Chargers converted six of nine free throws for 67 percent.

Mott was 24 of 73 from the floor for 33 percent and just three of 20 on 3-point attempts for 15 percent. Mott made 15 of 20 free throws for 75 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 38-35 and both teams had 13 turnovers.

BOWLING

BOYS

Newton 1,292,

Riverside 1,158

DEGRAFF — The Newton boys bowling team picked up a road win.

Jon Maxwell had a 151 and Spencer Newhouse added a 149.

GIRLS

Newton 1,135

Riverside 1,014

DEGRAFF — The Newton girls bowling team defeated Riverside on the road.

Avery Hartman led Newton with a 180 game.