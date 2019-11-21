Local players named all-district

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County’s football teams were once again well represented as the 2019 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Southwest Districts teams were announced Thursday, chosen by a panel of sportswriters and members of the media from across the district.

• Division I

There are no local D-I teams.

• Division II

The Troy football team had eight players named All-Southwest District in D-II, including six of them earning spots on the first team.

On offense, the Trojans’ prolific senior rushing duo of quarterback Brayden Siler and running back Kevin Walters were both first team, while senior offensive lineman Jacob Moorman was also named first team. Siler and Walters marked the first time the Trojans had two 1,000-yard rushers in a season since the year 2000, and Siler became the first Trojan quarterback ever to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, as well as the first to both rush and pass for 1,000 yards in a season.

And on defense, the all-senior trio of lineman Austan Good, defensive back Weston Smith and punter Tucker Raskay were all named first team.

Senior center Riley Hubbard earned a spot on the second team as an offensive lineman, and senior defensive lineman Colby Harris earned a spot on the second team.

Piqua had three All-Southwest District selections, including a pair of first teamers.

On offense, senior offensive lineman Riley Hill was named first team, while junior defensive lineman Jerrell Lewis earned a first team nod on the other side of the ball. Lance Reaves-Hicks earned honorable mention.

• Division III

The Tippecanoe Red Devils had four players earn All-Southwest District honors in D-III, including a pair on the first team.

Senior kicker Ben Sauls was a first team selection on offense, while junior linebacker Tucker Carlson earned a spot on the first team on defense.

Senior running back and 1,000-yard rusher Cade Beam was named second team on offense, and junior offensive lineman Braden Swank earned a second team nod, as well.

• Division IV

Three Bulldogs earned D-IV All-Southwest District honors for Milton-Union.

Senior quarterback Nathan Brumbaugh and senior running back A.J. Lovin both earned first team selections, while senior defensive back Peyton Brown was named to the first team on defense.

• Division V

Miami East had six players earn spots on the D-V All-Southwest District team, including one on the first team.

Sophomore linebacker Austin Francis earned a spot on the first team on defense.

The Vikings had four players earn second team honors: senior running back Nick LeValley, senior defensive lineman Hunter Gross, senior linebacker Aaron Lawrence and junior defensive back Brad Wittenmyer. Jayden Skeebey also earned honorable mention.

• Division VI

Seven members of the D-VI regional finalist Covington Buccaneers were named All-Southwest District, six of them on the first team.

Senior quarterback Cade Schmelzer and senior receiver Andrew Cates both earned first team nods on offense, while senior Jesse Fisher and junior Duncan Cooper earned first team spots on the defensive line. Senior linebacker Brayden Wiggins and senior defensive back Kleyton Maschino both also earned first team spots.

Teague Deaton earned honorable mention.

The Troy Christian Eagles had a pair of All-Southwest District selections, as senior offensive lineman Micah Trimbach earned a spot on the first team and Nathan Waltz earned honorable mention.

• Division VII

Lehman had five players earn All-Southwest District first team spots in D-VII.

On offense, senior receiver Brendan O’Leary, junior offensive lineman Connor Stewart and senior kicker Ethan Potts were named first team, while sophomore linebacker John Edwards and senior defensive back Drew Barhorst were named first team on defense.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Brayden Siler celebrates as he crosses the goal line on a touchdown run during a game against Piqua this season. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_110119lw_troy_siler_celebrate-1.jpg Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Brayden Siler celebrates as he crosses the goal line on a touchdown run during a game against Piqua this season. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file Piqua’s Jerrell Lewis recovers a fumble during a game against Stebbins this season. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_091219mju_fb_phs_8.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file Piqua’s Jerrell Lewis recovers a fumble during a game against Stebbins this season. Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file Tippecanoe’s Ben Sauls kicks an extra point during a game against Springfield Shawnee this season. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_090519jb_tipp_bensauls.jpg Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file Tippecanoe’s Ben Sauls kicks an extra point during a game against Springfield Shawnee this season. Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file Milton-Union’s A.j. Lovin makes a jumping catch during a game against Miami East this season. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_083019jb_mu_ajlovin-1.jpg Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file Milton-Union’s A.j. Lovin makes a jumping catch during a game against Miami East this season. Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file Miami East’s Austin Francis runs the football during a game against Milton-Union this season. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_083019jb_me_austinfrancis.jpg Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file Miami East’s Austin Francis runs the football during a game against Milton-Union this season. Ben Robinson | GoBuccs.com file Covington’s Andrew Cates breaks free from a Worthington Christian defender this season. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_andrew-cates-3.jpg Ben Robinson | GoBuccs.com file Covington’s Andrew Cates breaks free from a Worthington Christian defender this season. Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file Troy Christian’s Micah Trimbach leads the way on a run during a game against Ponitz this season. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_100319lw_tc_micahtrimbach.jpg Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file Troy Christian’s Micah Trimbach leads the way on a run during a game against Ponitz this season. Steve Egbert | Miami Valley Today file Lehman Catholic’s Brendan O’Leary makes a catch during a game against Elgin earlier this season. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_DSC_7026.jpg Steve Egbert | Miami Valley Today file Lehman Catholic’s Brendan O’Leary makes a catch during a game against Elgin earlier this season. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_thumbnail-1.jpg