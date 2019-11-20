Echo Hills 5k walk/run raises money for the Miami Valley Veterans Fund

Staff Reports

PIQUA — On Nov.9 , Echo Hills Golf Course held its eighth annual 5K walk/run to honor our veterans and this year donate to a local veterans organization called Miami Valley Veterans Fund. Although the turnout was not what was hoped for, they had many who took part in the chilly but beautiful 5K walk/run.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped make this event a success.” Echo Hills Golf Professional Chip Fox said. “First of all, I would like to thank the City of Piqua for allowing me to use Echo Hills golf course. The beauty of the course and the challenge of some of the hills make this an enjoyable walk/run for everyone.

“Next, I would like to thank our own local media; Rob Kiser and the Piqua Daily Call for helping spread the word. I would also like to thank the VFW and American Legion for purchasing the T shirts. Thanks to Gail, Scott and Kyle Reardon of Atlantis Sportswear for all their help with the shirts. Those that walked or ran in the 5K enjoyed the golf course decorated in American flags along the course.

“These flags were donated by Kathy Henne of Re/Max Finest. Another big thank you goes out to Jody Toopes for taking pictures and Ron Pearson for running the clock. We again had the pleasure of having Jon Millhouse on trumpet playing reveille and the Star Spangled Banner to start things off. We had Stars from soon to be destroyed tattered flags flown in Ohio passed out to Veterans by Linda Cooper.”

Fox especially praised the tireless efforts of Cindy Pearson, which makes the event possible.

“Once again Cindy Pearson has made this an easy task with all of her dedicated work,” Fox said. “Because of her tireless effort we are able to donate $1,900 to the Miami Valley Veterans Fund so thank you Cindy and everyone who participated. Huge thanks go to Jerry Whitaker and Matt Miracle from the Miami Valley Veterans Fund for letting us help this great local organization. Lastly I want to thank all the Veterans and all the men and women serving our country today.”

Next year’s event is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2020.