Edison State hoop teams sweep Henry Ford; Newton bowlers lose to Versailles

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College basketball teams swept Henry Ford Saturday.

Edison will travel to Mott Community College Wednesday.

MEN

The Edison State men evened the score with Henry Ford, avenging an earlier loss with an 85-79 victory.

The Chargers led 43-33 at halftime and held on for the win, improving to 3-2 on the season.

Matt Dugue had 14 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.

Lamine Komera added 13 points, Jaedyn Carter had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists; and Ronald Hampton III added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Tyson Jermaine Childers Jr. had 11 points and Demitrius Coble grabbed six rebounds.

Edison was 28 of 55 from the floor for 51 percent, including nine for 19 from long range for 47 percent.

The Chargers made 20 of 30 free throws for 67 percent.

Henry Ford was 26 of 68 from the floor for 38 percent, including 10 of 33 from 3-point range for 30 percent. Henry Ford made 17 of 24 free throws for 71 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 40-38, but had 19 turnovers to Henry Ford’s 17.

WOMEN

The Edison State women improved to 4-0 with an 84-49 victory, giving them a sweep of the two games with Henry Ford.

The Chargers led 28-13, 53-29 and 70-44 at the quarter breaks.

Rebekah New had another big game with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Maddy Bakosh filled out the stat sheet with 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals; while Allison Siefring had nine points, 13 rebounds and five steals.

Elysabette Andrews had nine points and Brogan McIver added seven.

Mariah Baker had five steals and Audra Schaub added four.

Edison was 31 of 79 from the floor for 39 percent, including three of 11 from 3-point range for 27 percent.

The Chargers converted 19 of 29 free throws for 66 percent.

Henry Ford was 18 of 49 from the floor for 37 percent, including five of 17 from 3-point range for 29 percent. Henry Ford made eight of 14 from the line for 57 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 48-32 and had 20 turnovers to Henry Ford’s 34.

BOWLING

BOYS

Versailles 2,802,

Newton 1,895

VERSAILLES — Jon Maxwell led Newton in a season-opening loss.

He had a high game of 169 and two-game series of 298.

GIRLS

Versailles 1,999,

Newton 1,644

Avery Hartman led Newton in a season-opening loss.

She had a high game of 213 and a two-game series of 348.