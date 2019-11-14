Edison State hoop teams cruise to wins over Cedarville JVs

Staff Reports

PIQUA — The Edison State basketball teams cruised to victories over the Cedarville JVs in non-conference action Wednesday night.

Edison State will host Henry Ford Saturday afternoon, starting with the women’s tip-off at 1 p.m.

• Men

The Edison State men jumped out to a 44-26 halftime lead and maintained that margin in 74-56 win to even its record at 2-2.

Kaleb Mitchell had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Chargers.

Demetrius Coble added 17 points and six steals, while Jaedyn Carter had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Lamine Komara added nine points and three assists, while Sekou Maiga also dished out three assists.

The Chargers made 31 of 61 shots from the floor for 51 percent, including seven of 19 from long range for 37 percent. Edison State made five of 12 free throws for 42 percent.

The Chargers had 36 rebounds and 17 turnovers.

• Women

The Edison State women cruised to a 90-47 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Lady Chargers led 18-14 after one quarter before pulling away.

Edison increased the margin to 42-21 at halftime and 67-39 after three quarters.

Rebekah New just missed a double-double, scoring 32 points and pulling down nine rebounds. New hit 11 of 17 shots from the floor.

Brogan McIver had 16 points and two steals; while Maddy Bakosh had 14 points and dished out six assists.

Elysabette Andrews had nine points and Sydney Kuritar added eight points.

Mariah Baker grabbed nine rebounds off the bench, while Mallory Armentrout pulled down eight and Kayla Bergman had seven.

Baker dished out four assists,s while Andrews also had three assists and two steals.

Edison was 35 of 81 from the floor for 43 percent, including 11 of 33 from 3-point range for 33 percent. The Chargers converted nine of 13 free throws for 69 percent.

Edison pulled down 51 rebounds and had just four turnovers.