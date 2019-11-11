Edison State hoop teams stay busy over weekend

Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams stayed busy over the weekend.

MEN

The Edison State men’s basketball team is 1-2 after splitting two games.

Edison defeated OSU-Mansfield 102-42 Friday, before losing to Schoolcraft 77-67 Saturday.

Against Mansfield, Sarr Sadou had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead a balanced attack.

Maiga Sekou had 12 points and seven rebounds; while Jaedyn Carter had 11 points and four rebounds.

Ky Mattress added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals and Lamine Komara scored 10 points.

Derek Stout had 10 points and five rebounds, Matt Dugue scored nine points and Ronald Hampton III dished out four assists.

Edison was 46 of 77 from the floor for 60 percent, including seven of 21 from 3-point range for 33 percent. The Chargers converted three of seven free throws for 43 percent.

The Chargers had 41 rebounds against just seven turnovers and led 43-18 at halftime.

Against Schoolcraft, Edison trailed 35-32 at halftime before losing by 10.

Carter led the Chargers with 14 points and four steals, while Tyjuan Jermaine Childers Jr. had 12 points and five rebounds.

Komara and Sekou each scored nine points.

Mattress had five rebounds, Hampton dished out three assists and Demetrious Coble had three steals.

Edison was 26 of 69 from the floor for 38 percent, including five of 24 from 3-point range for 21 percent. The Chargers converted 10 of 17 free throws for 59 percent.

Schoolcraft was 31 of 54 from the floor for 57 percent, including four of 15 from behind the arc for 27 percent. Schoolcraft made 11 of 27 free throws for 41 percent.

Schoolcraft won the battle of the boards 53-36, but had 20 turnovers to Edison’s 12.

WOMEN

Edison State women used a big fourth quarter for a 74-60 win over Schoolcraft Saturday.

The Chargers led 20-17 after one quarter.

Schoolcraft led 37-36 at halftime and 51-50 after three quarters, but Edison outpointed Schoolcraft 24-9 in the final 10 minutes.

Maddy Bakosh had 24 points to lead the Chargers.

Elysabette Andrews had 12 points and nine rebounds and Sarah Pothast added 12 points and six rebounds.

Allison Siefring filled out the stat sheet with 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Audra Schaub and Kayla Bergman had two steals each.

Edison was 30 of 62 from the floor for 48 percent, including five of 16 from 3-point range for 31 percent. The Chargers made nine of 11 free throws for 82 percent.

The Chargers had 70 rebounds against 36 turnovers.