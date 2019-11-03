Bulldogs qualify for playoffs: Week 10 football roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team took care of business Friday night with a 49-13 victory over Carlisle — and then all the Bulldogs could do was wait.

After the dust settled, though, Milton-Union locked up its first postseason berth since 2016, earning the No. 8 seed in the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs with an 8-2 overall record, 5-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division.

After Carlisle held a 7-6 lead after the first quarter, Milton-Union scored 43 unanswered points in the middle of the game, outscoring the Indians 22-0 in the second quarter and 21-0 in the third to put it well out of reach.

A.J. Lovin again found three different ways to get into the end zone on the night, grabbing a 66-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Brumbaugh, scoring on touchdown runs of 1 and 15 yards and then returning an interception 53 yards for a score. Brumbaugh added a 3-yard touchdown run and Kayge Thwaits — who finished with 92 yards on 10 carries — scored on runs of 11 and 19 yards.

Brumbaugh was 6 for 7 for 178 yards and two scores, while Lovin had three receptions for 104 yards.

Milton-Union will take on the top seed and defending D-IV state champion Cincinnati Wyoming Saturday at Wyoming.

Tippecanoe 41,

Butler 3

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe senior Cade Beam broke the 1,000-yard mark on the season in Friday night’s regular season finale at Butler, rushing for a whopping 264 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Red Devils past the Aviators 41-3 in Miami Valley League Miami Division play.

Beam broke a 95-yard touchdown run and added scores of 11 and 21 yards on his 30 carries on the night, giving him 1,035 yards for the season.

Butler actually took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before the Devils scored 41 unanswered points to put the game away. Griffin Caldwell caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Troy Taylor, Beam scored twice, Tyler Carlson scored on a 38-yard run and Cole Coppock caught an 87-yard pass from Taylor before Beam’s final touchdown of the night finished things off.

Taylor was 5 for 7 passing for 127 yards with two scores, with passes caught by five different receivers. The defense, meanwhile, forced a pair of turnovers — interceptions by Caldwell and Grant Willoughby — and only gave up 177 yards of total offense.

Tippecanoe finished the season 4-6, 4-4 in the MVL Miami.

Miami East 50,

TV South 6

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A young Miami East football team finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak and ended up with a winning record after Friday night’s 50-6 rout at Twin Valley South in Cross County Conference play.

The Vikings took advantage of four turnovers in the game — three fumble recoveries and an interception and outgained the Panthers 328-189, including 210 rushing yards. Nick LeValley led the way with 87 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, while Austin Francis added 69 yards and two scores on 10 carries. Quarterback Tyler Kirby was 5 for 8 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kaleb Nickels, who had two receptions for 78 yards — a 58-yard touchdown and a 20-yarder.

Miami East finished the year 6-4 overall, 5-3 in the CCC.

Fisher Catholic 62,

Troy Christian 32

LANCASTER — Troy Christian did its best to keep pace with Fisher Catholic’s offense Friday night, but the Eagle defense couldn’t slow down the Irish in a 62-32 loss on the road to finish off the regular season.

Nathan Waltz scored two of this three touchdowns in the first quarter, one a 1-yard run and the other an 11-yard reception from Ethan Twiss, but Fisher Catholic led 27-14 after one. Gavin Blore added a 4-yard touchdown run right before halftime, but the Eagles trailed 35-20. The Irish put the game away in the third, outscoring Troy Christian 20-6 to take a 55-26 lead. Waltz scored on a 2-yard run and Jonathan Haddad added a 12-yard touchdown reception from Twiss.

Fisher Catholic finished with 676 rushing yards on the night and 708 yards of total offense to Troy Christian’s 426. Twiss led the Eagles, going 13 for 39 for 286 passing yards with two scores and one interception, with Waltz catching 10 passes for 234 yards, as well as rushing for 59 yards on nine carries.

Fisher Catholic (8-2) clinched a spot in the Division VII, Region 27 playoffs, while Troy Christian finished the season 4-6. Five of those six losses came against playoff teams: Fisher Catholic, Dayton Christian, McComb, Lima Central Catholic and Lucas.

Perry 30,

Lehman 24

PIQUA — Lehman put up a fight against Northwest Central Conference rival Perry Friday night, but in the end the Commodores wrapped up a playoff spot with a 30-24 victory over the Cavaliers.

The Cavs, which trailed 14-10 at halftime and 22-10 heading into the fourth, were led by Drew Barhorst’s 123 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, with Brendan O’Leary adding a touchdown run.

Lehman finished the season 4-6, 4-3 in the NWCC.

National Trail 56,

Bradford 6

NEW PARIS — Bradford finished its third straight winless season Friday night, falling 56-6 at National Trail in Cross County Conference play.

With the 0-10 mark, 0-8 in the CCC, the Railroaders’ losing streak hit 32 games overall, still tied for the longest current streak in Ohio with New Washington Buckeye Central and Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.