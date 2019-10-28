Troy quarterback Brayden Siler hands off to running back Kevin Walters Friday against Xenia.
Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today
Troy’s Colby Harris (84) and Dawson Hildebrand (77) force a fumble Friday against Xenia.
Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today
Troy’s Adam DeCerbo (52), Dawson Hildebrand (77) and Evan Jones (41) stop Xenia’s quarterback inside the 5-yard line Friday.
Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today
Troy’s Josh Mayfield breaks loose for a big gain Friday against Xenia.
Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today
Troy’s Austan Good tackles Xenia’s Andrew Pollander Friday.
Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today
A Miami East fan waves a flag before Friday night’s game against Bethel.
Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today
A Miami East water girl carries a bundle of bottles to the team during a timeout Friday against Bethel.
Amanda Prior | Miami Valley Today
A member of the Tippecanoe chain gang keeps an eye on the game during Friday’s matchup between Tipp and Piqua.
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Piqua’s players and cheerleaders pose for a photo with Coach Bill Nees, top center, after securing Nees’ 200th career win as head coach of the Indians with Friday’s win over Tippecanoe
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Troy quarterback Brayden Siler hands off to running back Kevin Walters Friday against Xenia.
Troy’s Colby Harris (84) and Dawson Hildebrand (77) force a fumble Friday against Xenia.
Troy’s Adam DeCerbo (52), Dawson Hildebrand (77) and Evan Jones (41) stop Xenia’s quarterback inside the 5-yard line Friday.
Troy’s Josh Mayfield breaks loose for a big gain Friday against Xenia.
Troy’s Austan Good tackles Xenia’s Andrew Pollander Friday.
A Miami East fan waves a flag before Friday night’s game against Bethel.
A Miami East water girl carries a bundle of bottles to the team during a timeout Friday against Bethel.
A member of the Tippecanoe chain gang keeps an eye on the game during Friday’s matchup between Tipp and Piqua.
Piqua’s players and cheerleaders pose for a photo with Coach Bill Nees, top center, after securing Nees’ 200th career win as head coach of the Indians with Friday’s win over Tippecanoe
Troy quarterback Brayden Siler hands off to running back Kevin Walters Friday against Xenia.
Troy’s Colby Harris (84) and Dawson Hildebrand (77) force a fumble Friday against Xenia.
Troy’s Adam DeCerbo (52), Dawson Hildebrand (77) and Evan Jones (41) stop Xenia’s quarterback inside the 5-yard line Friday.
Troy’s Josh Mayfield breaks loose for a big gain Friday against Xenia.
Troy’s Austan Good tackles Xenia’s Andrew Pollander Friday.
A Miami East fan waves a flag before Friday night’s game against Bethel.
A Miami East water girl carries a bundle of bottles to the team during a timeout Friday against Bethel.
A member of the Tippecanoe chain gang keeps an eye on the game during Friday’s matchup between Tipp and Piqua.
Piqua’s players and cheerleaders pose for a photo with Coach Bill Nees, top center, after securing Nees’ 200th career win as head coach of the Indians with Friday’s win over Tippecanoe