Tipp volleyball, soccer, East volleyball win district titles: Weekend sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

FAIRFIELD — The Tippecanoe volleyball team is back in the regional semifinal — where the Red Devils will see a familiar opponent.

Making their third straight Division II district final appearance, the Red Devils (25-1) won their second straight district championship, sweeping Hamilton Badin 25-13, 25-20, 25-14 Saturday at Fairfield High School.

“The team executed the gameplan to perfection,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We were able to contain their pin hitters, had them out of system a lot, and we stayed in system, even on defense. Our ball control was superb, while Badin committed 39 unforced errors, and that had a lot to do with our constant pressure.”

Tippecanoe, which won its sixth straight match, advances to face Roger Bacon — the team that it lost to in last year’s regional semifinal — Thursday at Butler High School.

On Saturday, Corinn Siefring led Tippecanoe with 11 kills and 12 digs, Rachel Wildermuth had seven kills, four blocks, 17 assists and two aces, Alaina Titley had six kills, two blocks and 13 digs, Olivia Newbourn had four blocks, Emily Graham had 10 assists and Abby Hughes had 14 digs and one ace.

“Siefring set the tone with four kills our of our first six points in Set 1,” Garcia said. “Wildermuth took over in the middle with four kills out of 10 points in the middle of the second set, and Titley showed her skills with three kills and a block in the third. Abby did some things in the back row on serve receive that you don’t see many do.

“The team stepped up and delivered the Red Devil way. I’m very happy for our seniors, the calming voice that showed leadership today. Now it’s on to regionals.”

D-III District

Miami East 3,

Seven Hills 2

CLAYTON — The Miami East volleyball team won its ninth straight district championship Saturday at Northmont High School, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Seven Hills in five.

The Vikings (18-8) won the first set 25-15 but dropped the next two 25-19 and 25-22 to put their backs against the wall. But they responded, winning the fourth convincingly 25-13 and outpacing Seven Hills 15-8 in the final set to win the title and advance to the regional tournament for the ninth straight year.

Nichole Hood had 15 kills, 16 digs, one assist and three aces, Sophie Jacomet had 14 kills, 17 digs, one assist and seven aces and Sierra Kinnison had 14 kills, two digs and one block to lead the Vikings. Kyle McKinney added seven kills and two digs, Megan Gilliland had four kills, one block, one dig and five aces and Megan McDowell had one kill, one dig and two blocks.

Gabrielle Hawkins had 25 digs and three assists, Gretchen Frock had 37 assists, three digs and one ace and Lauren Fisher had 11 assists and nine digs.

Miami East will take on Versailles in the regional semifinal round Thursday at Fairmont High School.

• Boys Soccer

D-II District

Tippecanoe 2,

Alter 1

BEAVERCREEK — For the Tippecanoe boys soccer team the past few years, a postseason matchup with Alter has been almost inevitable.

Saturday night, the Devils faced the Knights in the Division II district championship match at Beavercreek High School, scoring the game-winning goal in the closing second of overtime to avoid penalty kicks and win 2-1.

Evan Stonerock and Owen Hadden each had a goal and Jake Rowland and Jake Smith each had an assist in the match, Tippecanoe’s first win over Alter since a 1-0 win in the 2017 regular season. This year, the two teams tied 2-2 in the regular season at Alter back on Sept. 26.

Overall since 2016, Tippecanoe is now 2-4-1 against Alter, but Saturday’s was the first postseason win for the Devils over the Knights, with two of the losses coming in the regional final round in 2016 and 2017.

Tippecanoe (19-0-1) will take on Marietta in the regional semifinal round Wednesday at a site still to be determined.

D-III District

Botkins 4,

Troy Christian 1

BELLEFONTAINE — Troy Christian fell short of its fourth straight district title Saturday night as the second-seeded Eagles fell to top-seeded Botkins 4-1 in the Division III district championship match at Bellefontaine High School.

Botkins, which also defeated the Eagles 2-0 in the regular season back on Sept. 17, will face Mariemont in the regional semifinal round Wednesday at a site to be determined. Troy Christian finished the season 15-3-2.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.