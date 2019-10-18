Lehman Catholic girls soccer cruised to 8-0 win over Indian Lake in D-III action

By Rob Kiser

SIDNEY — On paper, it would have appeared Lehman Catholic girls soccer had nothing to be concerned about.

The top seed Lady Cavaliers opened D-III sectional play against 16th seed Indian Lake on the Lehman soccer pitch — where the Cavaliers were 6-0-1 heading into Thursday’s game.

And while Lehman cruised to an 8-0 win, coach Jeremy Lorenzo admitted being a little nervous before the game.

“These are probably the games where I get most nervous,” Lorenzo said. “You don’t know what the other team is going to do. Are they going to play for a ite — or are they going to play like they normally do? You just don’t know.”

Lehman is now 13-1-2 on the season and will play 10th seed Middletown Madison — an 8-0 winner over Franklin Monroe — at 7 p.m. Monday at Wayne High School for the sectional title. Indian Lake dropped to 5-12-1, while Madison is 10-6-1.

Rylie McIver scored two unassisted goals for Lehman in the early going and the Cavaliers took it from there.

The first came from right side at the 36:22 mark, with the second coming on a corner kick with 30:05 remaining in the half.

Laker goalie Kristen Young caught the corner kick, but her momentum took her into the goal.

“Rylie (McIver) has had a great senior year,” Lorenzo said. “It was nice to see her have a game like that in her final game on our field.”

Lyndsey Jones and Lindsey Magoteaux each added two goals.

Jones scored from the top of the box off a Tori Lachey cross with 26:37 remaining in the half to make it 3-0 and scored the Cavaliers final goal with 11:57 remaining in the game on another Lachey assist from the top of the box.

“Lyndsey (Jones) works really hard,” Lorenzo said. “She hadn’t scored all year, then she had a huge goal against Waynesville (in a 2-2 tie) and she scored twice tonight. To see her getting hot at this time of year is big.”

Magoteaux moved into third place for single-season goals with her 27th and 28th goals Thursday.

Gretchen Walter is the record holder with 31 goals and Kalli Holland scored 29.

“I think Lindsey (Magoteaux) was a little frustrated at first,” Lorenzo said. “Because, they were dropping a lot of people back (in the box). But, she settled down and was able to get two goals.”

The first came with 10:24 remaining in the first half to make it 5-0 on an assist from Olivia Monnin.

The second came with 16:32 remaining in the game on Lachey’s third assist.

Ava Behr scored a first-half goal on an assist from Noelle Dexter, while the second came from Luct Ritze on a cross from McIver.

Lehman controlled the game throughout with more than 40 shots, compared to Indian Lake’s five.

Heidi Toner and Samantha Clayton combined on the shutout in goal.

Late in the second half, things seemed to get a little chippy on the field.

Lehman’s Kailey Higgins was injured on a play that drew a yellow card and an Indian Lake player received a red card in the final minute.

“There really was no reason for that to happen,” Lorenzo said. “In the last 10 minutes, we were playing with nine players. We were already without Ella Black, who was injured against Waynesville.”

Now, the Lady Cavaliers move on to the sectional final — after getting a tournament win in the home finale that Lorenzo had nothing to worry about.