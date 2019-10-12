Troy girls, Tipp boys win MVL

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

SIDNEY — The Troy girls cross country team held off Tippecanoe for the Miami Valley League championship at Saturday’s MVL meet at Sidney High School, while the Red Devils claimed the team title on the boys side and Troy finished second.

The Troy girls finished with 39 points, while Tippecanoe was a mere four points behind in second with 43 points.

“I actually wasn’t at the finish line. I was running around seeing where different girls were at various points — and I thought that Tippecanoe had it,” Troy girls coach Kevin Alexander said. “A couple of girls didn’t have their best races today, but other girls really stepped up.”

One runner Alexander didn’t have to follow was Dinah Gigandet, who won the girls race in 18:21.4, nearly a full minute ahead of the runner-up, Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel (19:19.2). Gigandet beat her personal best, which she had just set two weeks ago at the Miami County Championships, by 20 seconds.

“Dinah ran an excellent race,” Alexander said. “She looked smooth throughout. We’ve known the past couple of weeks that we just needed a good weather day for her to really, based on time, show what she was capable of. She had looked strong in practice, and you finally got to see that in the results today.

“We’re really excited to see what she can do in the next couple of weeks going against some national-caliber competition like Beavercreek and Lakota East has. It’ll be exciting.”

Renee Kovacs was seventh (19:49), Emma Marlow was eighth (19:53.8), Emma Kennett was 10th (20:08.9) and Millie Peltier was 13th (20:26.8).

“To have Renee and Emma (Marlow) both break the 20-minute barrier today was just incredible,” Alexander said. “They really came through big and helped the team out. And Millie, Josie (Marlow) and Hallie (Frigge) all getting in front of Tipp’s fifth runner really helped seal it. If those girls wouldn’t have been able to do that, Tipp probably would’ve defeated us.”

Tippecanoe was led by Alex Foster in third place (19:26.3), Shelby Hept was fifth (19:40), Mackenzie Dix was sixth (19:43.2), Annie Sinning was 12th (20:14.9) and Tori Prenger was 17th (20:50.7).

Piqua was third with 116 points. Cassie Schrubb led the Indians in ninth (20:02.9), Ana Adams was 14th (20:31.3), Larynn Barr was 42nd (22:50.9), Jana Wagner was 43rd (22:52.1) and Alivia Knorr-Sullivan was 44th (22:54.2).

On the boys side, Tippecanoe won with 24 points, led by Bryce Conley’s individual win in 15:45.3.

Landen Fraylick was third (16:14), Allan Murray was fifth (16:20), Ben Prenger was sixth (16:35.1) and Brady Shilt was ninth (16:44.3).

Troy was second with 62 points. Austin Zonner was seventh (16:38.8), Josh Lovitt was eighth (16:42.2), Will Schaefer was 18th (17:21.9), Matthew Spayde was 19th (17:23.5) and Gavin Hutchinson was 22nd (17:29.6).

“We finally got good running weather, and the boys had their best meet of the season,” Troy boys coach Phil Matthews said. “Coming in, the guys knew Tipp was really strong, so it came down to a race for second place. The boys asserted themselves and did not disappoint. I’m pretty sure almost every guy ran a PR today. They should be extremely proud of their performance.

“It was a great way for a lot of boys to finish out their season and get the varsity guys ready for districts next week.”

Piqua was fifth with 133 points. Nolan Campbell was 10th (16:51.5), Mitch Fletcher was 15th (17:08), Jesse Furman was 40th (18:20.4), Cael Barr was 51st (18:54) and Connor Brush was 55th (19:10.8).

• CCC

NEW PARIS — Newton’s Ben Hoover won the Cross County Conference meet boys race, leading the Indians to the team championship, while Bradford was the team runner-up on the girls side.

For the boys, Newton won with 58 points. Hoover won in 16:40.7, Owen Via was fourth (17:19.1), Curtis Shellenberger was ninth (17:52.9), Clint Shellenberger was 18th (18:36.2) and Jacob Moore was 26th (18:51.4).

Covington was second with 69 points. Bennett Welborn was third (17:12.6), Mic Barhorst was Owen Rawson was 15th (18:27.8), Zane Barhorst was 16th (18:31.3) and Fletcher Metz was 28th (18:52.7).

Bethel was third with 79 points. Trent Schweikhardt was fifth (17:26.9), Kaleb Roberts was 10th (17:56.7), Cole Brannan was 13th (18:24.4), Nathan Patton was 14th (18:25.2) and Keaton Smith was 37th (19:22.5).

Miami East was fourth with 84 points. Michael Bair was eighth (17:51.4), Alex Hayes was 11th (18:03.2), Joshua Amheiser was 17th (18:34), Elijah Willmeth was 23rd (18:48.2) and Dylan Barnes was 25th (18:51.3).

Bradford was 13th with 325 points. Jay Roberts was 66th (20:35.8), Jayden Dues was 73rd (21:02.9), Hunter Biddlestone was 75th (21:15.4), Dalton Reck was 79th (21:24.3) and Aidan Beachler was 86th (21:41.1).

On the girls side, Bradford was second with 97 points behind champion Arcanum’s 62 points.

Skipp Miller was fifth (21:37.4), Olivia Daugherty was 14th (22:29.2), Molly Clark was 16th (22:39.9), Mercedes Smith was 19th (23:07.1) and Alexis Barhorst was 43rd (25:16.9).

Miami East was fourth with 116 points. Kylie Davie was seventh (21:46.1), Kendal Staley was 10th (22:06.4), Kinley Lavender was 26th (23:28.8), Marisa Savini was 36th (24:19.4) and Cyrena McAdams was 37th (24:22).

Bethel was sixth with 154 points. Kylie Balkcom was ninth (21:54.1), Mackenzie Nida was 23rd (23:18), Lisa Sebastian was 32nd (23:58.3), Lydia Brannan was 42nd (25:16.3) and Madison Spaeth was 49th (25:34.1).

Newton was eighth with 154 points. Kendra Kern was 17th (22:43.3), Baily Chaney was 21st (23:16.3), Kara Chaney was 34th (24:12.2), Brin Fairband was 60th (26:30.9) and Mackenzie Knupp was 74th (27:59.5).

Covington was 10th with 222 points. Allie Garman was 15th (22:32.7), Alexis Meyer was 29th (23:46.3), Haley Hargrave was 52nd (25:44.9), Teylor Meyer was 64th (26:42.3) and Kailey Young was 67th (26:59.8).

• MBC

CEDARVILLE — Troy Christian swept the individual championships at the Metro Buckeye Conference meet Friday at Cedarville, with the Eagle boys finishing as the team runner-up.

Troy Christian’s boys finished second with 38 points, one point behind champion Legacy Christian’s 37. The Eagles were led by Robert Ventura and Noah Shook, who took first in 17:05.5 and second in 17:22.1, respectively. Nate Hunnicutt was ninth (18:47.2), Aiden Tkach was 10th (18:55) and Torin Schulte was 16th (19:20.6).

The Eagle girls finished fourth as a team with 82 points, led by Gracie Glaser’s first-place finish (19:33.2). Jewel Myers was 13th (24:16.3), ZaNya Green was 23rd (27:18), Cheyanna Cullen was 30th (30:45.1) and Katie Townsend was 32nd (31:43.8).

• SWBL

MONROE — Milton-Union’s boys and girls both finished second at the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division meet Saturday at Monroe High School, with Waynesville sweeping the team titles.

Milton-Union’s boys were second with 53 points. Tristan Persinger was sixth (17:45.3), Eric Trittschuh was eighth (17:52.6), Chris Miller was 10th (18:14.8), Kyle Bostick was 12th (18:34.9) and Cayden Galentine was 22nd (20:26.9).

The Bulldog girls were second with 44 points. Sophie Meredith was second (20:15.2), Ally Lyons was ninth (21:59.7), Rachel Thompson was 10th (22:16.7), Micah Tracy was 13th (23:03.5) and Maddie Stasiak was 15th (23:57.3).

