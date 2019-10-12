Vikings pull away from Tigers: Week 7 football roundup

By Josh Brown

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak Friday night, defeating Cross County Conference foe Ansonia 35-14 on homecoming night.

“We hadn’t won a home game all year. We were 0-for-home on the season before Friday,” Miami East coach Max Current said. “We just had a lot better emotion for this game, our spirits were a bit better than the past couple weeks. Hopefully we can continue that in these last three weeks.”

The Vikings (3-4, 2-3 CCC) took advantage of Ansonia’s mistakes on the night, converting on a pair of turnovers to take a 14-0 lead early. A Tiger fumble inside their own 10-yard line led to a 4-yard touchdown run by Nick LeValley to put Miami East on top, then an Austin Francis interception — the first of five by the Viking secondary on the night — led to a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Kirby to Aaron Lawrence.

Ansonia cut the lead to 14-6 before the end of the first quarter, but Francis scored on an 8-yard run to extend the lead again. A bad snap on a punt gave the Tigers a safety, though, and the halftime score was 21-8 Miami East.

Francis then returned the second-half kickoff 74 yards for a score to kick off the third quarter, and LeValley punched in an 8-yard touchdown run to make it 35-8 and seal the victory.

Nick Shields and Brad Wittenmeyer each intercepted two passes in the game and Francis picked off one, with Ethan Swindell recovering two fumbles, as well. Three of those seven turnovers led to Viking touchdowns — and though East committed three turnovers itself, those only led to one Ansonia score.

Miami East travels to National Trail in Week 8.

Milton-Union 18,

Preble Shawnee 13

WEST MILTON — On Friday, Milton-Union bounced back from a disappointing loss to Waynesville the previous week — but the Bulldogs had to fight to do it, holding off Preble Shawnee for a hard-fought 18-13 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division win.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 with the win and remain a game behind the SWBL Buckeye-leading Spartans at 3-1 in the SWBL Buckeye. Preble Shawnee fell to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in division play.

Milton-Union plays its final non-league game in Week 8, hosting 5-2 Valley View.

Tippecanoe 28,

Stebbins 19

RIVERSIDE — Slow but steady won the race for the Tippecanoe Red Devils Friday at Stebbins, as the team grinded out 349 rushing yards and scored a touchdown in every quarter to put away a 28-19 victory in Miami Valley League crossover play.

Cade Beam had 213 yards on 22 carries and quarterback Jackson Subler added 130 yards on 11 carries, with both of them scoring two touchdowns.

Subler gave the Devils (3-4, 3-2 MVL Miami Division) a 7-0 lead with a 25-yard touchdown run, then he broke a 39-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-0 early in the second quarter. Stebbins (1-6, 0-6 MVL Valley Division) responded, though, scoring twice before halftime to cut the lead to 14-12 at halftime.

Beam scored on a 3-yard run in the third to give Tippecanoe a 21-12 lead heading into the final quarter. The Indians got to within two again early in the fourth, but Beam broke a 59-yard run to seal the win.

Tippecanoe travels to Xenia in Week 8 to face the 6-1 MVL Valley Division leader.

Troy Christian 38,

Jefferson 8

DAYTON — After beginning the game on a four-game losing streak, Troy Christian (3-4) won its third straight Friday night, putting away Jefferson 38-8 on the road.

Troy Christian returns home in Week 8 to host Hillcrest Academy.

Miss. Valley 22,

Bethel 20

UNION CITY — Bethel may have dropped its fourth straight and fallen to 1-6 Friday night, but the Bees had yet another competitive showing against a tough opponent in a heartbreaking 22-20 loss at Mississinawa Valley.

With the loss, Bethel fell to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the CCC, while the Blackhawks improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the CCC. It was the third loss by seven or fewer points and fourth loss by fewer than two touchdowns for Bethel, which lost a six-point lead late in the fourth quarter on Friday.

Walker Johnson scored on a 1-yard run to tie the score at 6-6 early, which was where things remained going into the fourth quarter. Mason Brown then scored on a 1-yard run and Alex Maus caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Brown to put the Bees up 20-6.

But Mississinawa Valley scored with 7:37 left in the game to cut the lead to 20-14, and a late touchdown and two-point conversion gave the Blackhawks their fourth straight win.

Bethel hosts 0-7 Bradford in Week 8.

Hardin Northern 21,

Lehman 0

DOLA — The Lehman Cavaliers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Friday on the road as Hardin Northern shut them out 21-0 in Northwestern Central Conference play.

The loss was the first in conference play for Lehman, which fell to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the NWCC, tying the Cavs for second in the league with Hardin Northern (5-2, 3-1 NWCC).

Lehman hosts 5-2 Waynesfield-Goshen in Week 8.

TV South 31,

Bradford 7

BRADFORD — The Bradford Railroaders dropped their 29th straight game Friday night, allowing a season-low point total by the opposition in a 31-7 loss to Twin Valley South in Cross County Conference play.

The Railroaders remained competitive early on, as Twin Valley South (2-5, 2-3 CCC) only led 19-0 at halftime. But Bradford simply couldn’t put anything together offensively, and the Panthers pulled away.

Bradford (0-7, 0-5 CCC) travels to 1-6 Bethel in Week 8.

