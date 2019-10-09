Tipp boys golf 13th at district: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

CINCINNATI — The Tippecanoe boys golf team’s season came to an end at the Division I district tournament Tuesday at Glenview Golf Course, with the Red Devils finishing 13th as a team.

Tippecanoe was 13th with a 357. Nathan Gagnon led the Devils with an 82, finishing tied for 41st individually, Colin Maalouf shot 90, Braydon Bottles shot 92, Matt Salmon shot 93 and Austin Post shot 101.

Lakota East won with a 300, Moeller was second with 305 and St. Xavier was the final state qualifier as a team in third with 309.

• Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 4,

Yellow Springs 0

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Troy Christian boys soccer team shared the Metro Buckeye Conference championship with Dayton Christian the past two seasons, but Tuesday night the Eagles claimed this year’s title outright, shutting out Yellow Springs 4-0 on the road.

Troy Christian improved to 12-2-2 overall and 4-0-1 in the MBC, while Yellow Springs finished 2-1-2 in league play and 8-5-2 overall. Dayton Christian was the MBC runner-up with a 3-1-1 record.

Connor Peters had two goals and A.J. Warden had a goal and an assist to lead the way offensively. Preston Lair added a goal, Ty Davis had two assists and Josh Brubaker had one assist.

Troy Christian opens tournament play Tuesday at home against Stivers.

Troy 8,

Stebbins 0

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team celebrated its Senior Night Tuesday with an 8-0 shutout of Stebbins at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Nathan Kleptz had two goals and an assist, Jon Hipolito had two goals and Elijah Williams had a goal and an assist to lead the Trojans (10-3-2, 6-1-1 Miami Valley League Miami Division). Ridwan Abdi, Tyler Owens and Reece Sherman each had a goal, Gavin Marshall had three assists and Mitchell Francis had two assists.

Troy finishes the regular season Thursday night at Piqua.

Tippecanoe 1,

Sidney 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe clinched the first Miami Valley League Miami Division championship outright Tuesday night, holding off Sidney in a 1-0 victory at home.

The Red Devils improved to 14-0-1 and 8-0 in the MVL Miami, with Troy sitting in second at 6-1-1 with one game remaining.

Evan Stonerock scored the game’s lone goal for Tippecanoe on an assist from Jake Rowland.

Tippecanoe finishes the regular season at Butler Thursday.

Newton 5,

TC North 1

PLEASANT HILL — Newton got a win on senior night.

The Indians will close the regular season Saturday at Miami Valley.

Dillon Koble had two goals, while Josh Fisher, Tristan Stewart and Patrick Hughes each scored one.

Alexander Hild had two assists and Koble and Hughes each had one.

Lehman 2,

Temple Christian 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team closed the regular season at 9-6-1 with the win.

Lehman will host Miami Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday in D-III sectional action.

Joshua George headed in a Michael McFarland throw-in for the first goal.

The game was tied 1-1 late in the second half when Abe Schmiesing scored off an Elijah Jock assist for the game winner.

Other scores: Milton-Union (5-5-3, 5-3 SWBL Buckeye) 9, Carlisle 0. Fairborn 3, Piqua (4-7-4, 1-5-2 MVL Miami) 1.

• Girls Soccer

Troy Christian 4,

Legacy Christian 1

XENIA — The Troy Christian girls soccer team clinched a share of the Metro Buckeye Conference championship Tuesday night, defeating Legacy Christian 4-1 on the road.

The Eagles improved to 11-2-2 overall and 4-0-1 in the MBC, finishing tied with 4-0-1 Dayton Christian and sharing the league title, the team’s third straight.

Troy Christian finishes the regular season Saturday at Madison.

Newton 6,

TC North 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s seniors had a big Senior Night Tuesday against Tri-County North, shutting out the Panthers 6-0.

Senior Brooke Deeter had two goals and seniors Crystal Houk and Suzie Ballard each had a goal to lead the Indians. Marissa and Ashlyn Deeter each added a goal and Jaden Stine and senior Kait Stevenson each had an assist.

Newton finishes the regular season Thursday against Yellow Springs.

Lehman 8,

Delphos St. John’s 1

Lehman improved to 12-1-1 and will play Waynesville Thursday to close the regular season.

Lindsey Magoteaux had three goals and one assist for Lehman, while Ava Behr had two goals.

Colleen O’Leary had one goal and two assists; Ella Black had one goal and one assist; and one goal was an own goal.

Rylie McIver, Lyndsey Jones and Molly Greene each had one assist.

Other scores: Milton-Union (9-4-2, 4-3-2 SWBL Buckeye) 8, Carlisle 0. Anna 9, Bethel 0.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Sidney 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season last week at Troy, sweeping Sidney Tuesday in Miami Valley League crossover play, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11.

Corinn Siefring had 11 kills, eight digs and two aces, Ashley Aselage had 10 kills and a block and Rachel Wildermuth had nine kills, two blocks and 17 assists to lead the Red Devils. Emily Graham had 21 assists, Abby Hughes had 14 digs, Alayna Titley had 12 digs and Kaitlyn Husic had two aces.

Tippecanoe (20-1, 16-1 MVL Miami) finishes the regular season Thursday at home against Butler.

Covington 3,

National Trail 1

NEW PARIS — The Covington volleyball team defeated National Trail 25-23, 17-25, 25-13, 25-21 Tuesday in CCC action Tuesday night.

Covington, 10-11 overall and 8-3 in the CCC, will host Miami East Thursday to close the regular season.

“After the first two sets, I challenged our serve receivers — and they responded in a big way,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “Once our serve receive came around our setters did a good job of moving the ball around and created a number of scoring opportunities.”

Nigella Reck had three aces, eight kills, eight assists and 13 digs; while Ellery Reck had four aces, six kills, 21 assists and nine digs.

Emmaline Kiser had six kills; Alyssa Kimmel had six aces, seven kills and 11 digs; Olivia Mohler had 11 kills and four digs; Hillary Hoying had one ace and five digs; and Sophia Iddings had one ace and 14 digs.

Other scores: Troy Christian (15-5, 10-2 MBC) 3, Middletown Christian 0. Fairborn 3, Piqua (10-11, 8-9 MVL Miami) 1; 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21.

