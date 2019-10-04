East boys, Milton’s Brown finish season at district: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

BEAVERCREEK — The season came to an end for the Miami East and Milton-Union boys golf teams at the Division II district tournament Thursday at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Miami East finished 12th in the team standings with a 381, with the top three moving on to next week’s state tournament. Sam Zapadka led the Vikings with an 81, finishing tied for 11th in the individual standings. Andrew Bevan shot 91, Tyler Fetters shot 102, Noah King shot 107 and Cooper Elleman shot 112.

Milton-Union’s Justin Brown, who qualified as an individual, shot 95 and finished tied for 56th. The cutoff to qualify for state as an individual was 78.

• Boys Soccer

Troy 2,

Wayne 1

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team bounced back from its loss to Tippecanoe earlier in the week, holding off Wayne for a 2-1 non-league victory Thursday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Elijah Williams and Gavin Marshall both scored a goal for the Trojans (8-3-2), while Sam Kazmaier added an assist.

Troy hosts Stebbins Tuesday for its Senior Night game then finishes the regular season at Piqua Oct. 10.

Bethel 8,

FM 1

PITSBURG — Nick Schmidt had four goals and an assist and Cannon Dakin added three assists, leading Bethel (12-2) to a convincing 8-1 victory Thursday at Franklin Monroe.

Jace Houck added a goal and three assists and Aiden Flomerfelt added three assists.

“Another typical hard-fought physical battle between Bethel and Franklin Monroe,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Playing at FM is always tough. We practiced Wednesday to get ready for their high-line offside trap. We did not do as well as we would have liked in the first half, but in the second half we were better at attacking it. Good result when you do not play your best.”

Bethel travels to West Jefferson Monday.

Lehman 1,

LCC 0

SIDNEY — Senior Matthew McDonald scored Lehman Catholic’s only goal Thursday, and the Cavaliers made that stand up as the Cavaliers posted a 1-0 victory over Lima Central Catholic on Senior Night.

McDonald headed in a throw-in by Michael McFarland to give Lehman (8-6-1) the win.

Lehman travels to Temple Christian Tuesday to close the regular season.

Newton 7,

Indian Lake 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton scored three first-half goals and steadily pulled away from Indian Lake Thursday in non-league play, winning 7-0.

Dylan Huber scored four goals to lead the Indians, Dillon Koble had a goal and two assists, Jonathan Maxwell and Lane Kesing each had a goal, Ely Cook had two assists and Caden Sweitzer, Patrick Hughes and Amorie Maxwell each had an assist.

Newton hosts Tri-County North Tuesday on Senior Night.

Troy Christian 1,

Legacy Christian 1

XENIA — Troy Christian maintained its Metro Buckeye Conference lead Thursday night, tying Legacy Christian on the road 1-1.

The Eagles improved to 11-2-1 overall with the win and 3-0-1 in the MBC, staying just ahead of 2-0-2 Yellow Springs — which Troy Christian faces in the regular-season finale on Tuesday.

Chas Schemmel had Troy Christian’s goal on an assist by Ty Davis.

Troy Christian travels to Grandview Heights Saturday.

Other scores: Miami East 4, Tri-County North 0.

• Girls Soccer

Troy Christian 2,

Indian Lake 0

LEWISTOWN — The Troy Christian girls soccer team improved to 10-2-2 on the season Thursday, winning its sixth straight with a 2-0 non-league victory at Indian Lake.

Morgan Taylor and Ryann Spoltman each had a goal and an assist to lead the Eagles, while Sidney Taylor had seven saves in goal to post her sixth shutout of the season.

Troy Christian travels to Legacy Christian Tuesday, needing a win to tie Legacy Christian for the Metro Buckeye Conference championship.

Other scores: Miami East 12, Tri-County North 0.

• Tennis

Greenville 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team hosted Senior Night Thursday to close out the regular season, falling to Greenville 5-0.

At first singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-2, 6-0. At second singles, Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-2, 6-0. At third singles, Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Liann Trahey and Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Macie Verdier and Madi Gleason lost 6-0, 6-1.

“We honored our two seniors, Angela and Ann, before the match. Angela played all four years for us, was a district qualifier as a junior and will be a four-year varsity letterwinner, and Ann played the last two years for us,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It was a good year for us. We exceeded our expectations and ended up with five wins, our most since 2013.”

Lehman finished the season 5-14.

• Volleyball scores: Miami East 3, Russia 1. Troy Christian (13-5, 9-2 MBC) 3, Jefferson 0. Greenville 3, Piqua (10-10, 8-8 MVL Miami) 0; 25-19, 25-16, 25-18.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.