Tipp girls golf advances to district: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

CENTERVILLE — The Tippecanoe girls golf team picked a good time to shoot a season-low 18-hole score.

The Red Devils did so with a 369 at the Division I sectional tournament Tuesday at Yankee Trace Golf Course, finishing fourth and qualifying to next week’s district tournament for the 13th time in the past 15 years.

Sydney Lange shot a career-low 84 to lead the Devils, while Marissa Miller — who has qualified for the district tournament the past two seasons — followed with an 88. Izzy Brightwell shot a 91, Ava Coppock shot 106 and Madison Grimmett shot 114.

The season also came to an end for Troy and Piqua on the day.

Troy finished 12th with a 414. Paige Stuchell shot 92 to lead the Trojans, tied for 21st overall and seven strokes off the cut to qualify as an individual. Delaney Davis shot 100, Libby Harnish shot 108, Megan Coate shot 114 and Mareesa Uhlenbrock shot 119.

Piqua was 15th with a 452. Adde Honeycutt shot 102, Hannah Anderson shot 116 and Kenzie Anderson and Brooklynne Wright both shot 117.

Tippecanoe will compete in the D-I district tournament Oct. 10 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

D-II District

MIAMISBURG — The season came to an end for the Miami East and Bethel girls golf teams at the Division II district tournament Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Course, with the Vikings finishing eighth and the Bees 10th. Only the top two teams and individuals advanced to state.

Miami East was eighth with a 402. Paige Lawson shot 91 and Kearsten Kirby shot 92 to lead the way — tied for 18th and 20th, respectively, with only the tournament co-medalists qualifying individually with 76s. Katie Pottorf added a 109, Erin Baker shot 110 and Olivia Patton shot 114.

Bethel was 10th with a 436. Kenna Gray shot 102 to lead the Bees, Skylar Johnson shot 110, Liv Reittinger and Kerigan Calhoun both shot 112 and Ashley Newton shot 117.

• Cross Country

Dave Lightle

Invitational

TIPP CITY — Half of Miami County’s cross country teams followed up Saturday’s county meet with a two-mile run at Tippecanoe’s Dave Lightle Invitational Wednesday, with the host Red Devil boys winning and the Troy and Tippecanoe girls finishing in a first-place tie.

On the girls side, Troy and Tippecanoe both scored 51 points, with Troy’s Dinah Gigandet winning individually in 12:21.9. Emma Kennett was fifth (12:53.9), Emma Marlow was 13th (13:08.1), Renee Kovacs was 14th (13:12.1) and Millie Peltier was 18th (13:19.4).

For Tippecanoe, Shelby Hept was fourth (12:48.6), Annie Sinning was seventh (12:59.1), Tori Prenger was eighth (13:03.5), Mackenzie Dix was 10th (13:04.6) and Isa Ramos was 22nd (13:29.3).

Milton-Union was seventh with 182 points. Sophie Meredith was 12th (13:06), Rachel Thompson was 32nd (13:47.6), Maddie Stasiak was 33rd (13:48.2), Micah Tracy was 56th (14:35.8) and Ally Lyons was 95th (15:29.6).

Piqua was ninth with 242 points. Cassie Schrubb was 17th (13:15.6), Ana Adams was 27th (13:37.6), Laurynn Barr was 88th (15:16.2), Alivia Knorr-Sullivan was 116th (16:06.4) and Maeve Vulcan was 117th (16:07.2).

Newton was 11th with 299 points. Baily Chaney was 57th (14:37.1), Kendra Kern was 58th (14:38.9), Kara Chaney was 71st (14:55.1), Brin Fairband was 138th (16:58.8) and Mackenzie Knupp was 148th (17:14.5).

On the boys side, Tippecanoe won with 36 points, with Bryce Conley winning individually in 9:54.9. Allan Murray was fifth (10:18.5), Ben Prenger was eighth (10:28.3), Brennan Larned was ninth (10:30.2) and Landen Fraylick was 13th (10:42.3).

Milton-Union was eighth with 237 points. Tristan Persinger was 23rd (10:56.5), Chris Miller was 30th (11:04.8), Eric Trittschuh was 37th (11:13.1), Kyle Bostick was 78th (11:59.3) and Cayden Galentine was 118th (12:36.7).

Troy was ninth with 248 points. Josh Lovitt was 25th (11:01.4), Will Schaefer was 26th (11:02.4), Gavin Hutchinson was 61st (11:37.2), Luke Plaisier was 83rd (12:02.1) and Alex Trimble was 97th (12:16.7).

Newton was 10th with 254 points. Ben Hoover was 21st (10:56.3), Owen Via was 43rd (11:19.3), Curtis Shellenberger was 67th (11:40.9), Robert Ingle was 82nd (12:01.7) and Jacob Moore was 86th (12:03.7).

Piqua was 11th with 292 points. Nolan Campbell was 20th (10:52.8), Paul Hinds was 46th (11:20.8), Mitch Fletcher was 66th (11:40.5), Caven Wiles was 109th (12:26.9) and Jesse Furman was 130th (12:44.4).

• Girls Soccer

Lehman 2,

LCC 0

LIMA — The Lehman Catholic girls improved to 10-1-1 with a shutout win.

Rylie McIver had one goal and one assist.

Lindsey Magoteaux had a goal and Ava Behr added an assist.

Heidi Toner had the shutout in goal.

Lehman will host Summit Country Day at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Piqua 5,

Greenville 0

PIQUA — The Piqua Indians picked up only their second Miami Valley League Miami Division win of the year Wednesday night, shutting out visiting Greenville 5-0.

Grace Forness had two goals, Taylor Grunkemeyer had a goal and three assists, Lillie Battson and Karley Johns each had a goal and Ellie Jones had an assist.

Piqua (3-9-2, 2-5 MVL Miami) hosts Fairborn Monday before finishing the regular season at Troy on Oct. 9.

