Tipp boys win D-I sectional golf tournament: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe boys golf team claimed a sectional title, while Troy’s eight-year run of postseason success came to an end.

The Red Devils shot 324 as a team, with Matt Salmon claiming individual medalist honors, defeating Bellbrook by three strokes to win the Division I sectional tournament Tuesday at Reid North in Springfield and advance to next week’s district tournament.

Salmon shot 77 to finish first in the individual standings, and teammate Nathan Gagnon was tied for second with a 79. Braydon Bottles shot 80, Austin Post shot 88 and Colin Maalouf shot 92. According to the @TippGolf Twitter account, it was Tippecanoe’s first sectional tournament victory.

Troy finished sixth with a 360, seven strokes behind Greenville’s 353 for the fourth and final district qualifying spot. Tag Bender led the Trojans with an 85, Ryan Dowling shot 86, Henry Johnston shot 91, Kellen Glover shot 98 and Owen Evilsizor shot 99.

“Our eight-year district run is over,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We talked about it, and it’s disappointing, the kids are disappointed — but I think overall we had a successful season. It’s a very inexperienced group, and I think it just caught up to us in the end. We just didn’t perform well at the sectional. Our kids improved so much from the beginning to the end, though, so overall it was a really good season.”

The Piqua boys finished eighth with a 365 total.

It was 70 shots lower than the Indians shot last year.

“This is the best score at sectionals I can remember us scoring,” Piqua coach Andy Johnson said. “The team has improved by leaps and bounds from where they were last year and I am very happy with how we played today.”

Mason Price led Piqua with an 87.

“I know Mason is disappointed to not be moving on, but he should be proud of what he accomplished this year,” Johnson said. “He worked harder than any other golfer I have coached. His average improved by more than 10 shots from last year and that’s a testament to his work ethic and desire to be the best golfer he could be.”

Other Piqua scores were Kyler Kommer 90, Evan Hensler 94, Decker Jackson 94 and Cameron Foster 119.

D-III District

CINCINNATI — The Newton boys golf team finished eighth in the Division III district golf tournament at Glenview Golf Course Tuesday.

The Indians carded a 360.

Ross Ferrell led the Indians with an 82, missing qualifying for state as an individual by one stroke.

Other Newton scores were Kleyson Wehrley 88, Hudson Montgomery 92, Chandler Peters 98 and Mitchell Montgomery 99.

Bradford’s Scout Spencer shot a 98.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 19-0 with a Tuesday night sweep of Fairborn in Miami Valley League crossover play, winning 25-16, 25-10, 25-10.

Corinn Siefring had 13 kills, a block and six digs to lead the Red Devil offense. Alayna Titley had four kills and eight digs, Ashley Aselage had four kills, Rachel Wildermuth had four kills, three blocks and 15 assists, Abby Hughes had 10 digs and six aces, Emily Graham had seven assists and Kaitlyn Husic had four aces.

After Wednesday’s match at Troy, Tippecanoe (19-0, 15-0 MVL Miami Division) hosts Sidney Tuesday and Butler on Oct. 10 to close out the regular season.

Troy 3,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — Troy kept pace with Miami Valley League Miami Division leader Tippecanoe Tuesday, sweeping Sidney on the road in crossover play 25-14, 25-15, 28-26 to set up Wednesday night’s rematch against the undefeated Red Devils.

Brianna Slusher had 12 kills, two assists, two digs and four blocks and Anna Boezi had 12 kills, three digs and two blocks to lead the Trojans. Lauren Schmitz had eight kills, an ace, seven digs and a block, Carly Pfieffer had eight kills, a dig and two blocks, Kate Orban had eight kills, two aces, three digs and two blocks, Hallie Westmeyer had a kill, three digs and two blocks and Morgan Baber had a kill, 40 assists, an ace and five digs. Emmie Jackson had 11 digs, four aces and one assist, Brennah Hutchinson had nine digs, Genna Coleman had two aces and three digs and Emily Huber had an assist and a dig.

After Wednesday’s match against Tippecanoe, Troy (17-2, 14-1 MVL Miami) hosts Stebbins Tuesday on Senior Night and travels to Piqua on Oct. 10 to close out the regular season.

Miami East 3,

National Trail 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East clinched its 10th straight outright Cross County Conference championship Tuesday at home, sweeping National Trail 25-14, 25-10, 25-10 to improve to 11-0 in CCC play and 12-4 overall.

Nichole Hood had eight kills, three digs and one block, Sophie Jacomet had seven kills, three aces, two assists and six digs, Sierra Kinnison had seven kills, two aces, one dig, four assists and one block, Megan Gilliland had six kills, four aces, three digs and three blocks, Kylee McKinney had four kills and two blocks and Gretchen Frock had one kill, 25 assists, two digs and five aces. Gabrielle Hawkins had 11 digs, Lauren Fisher had three aces, Kayly Fetters had two blocks and Lauren Wright had one ace and one dig.

Miami East hosts Russia Thursday.

Covington 3,

TC North 0

LEWISBURG — The Covington volleyball team defeated Tri-County North 25-10, 25-21, 25-13 in CCC action.

Covington improved to 8-11 overall and 7-3 in the CCC.

“Overall I feel we played well, but we still need to bring energy and focus to every set of a match,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said.

Nigella Reck had two aces, six kills, five assists and three digs; while Ellery Reck had six aces, three kills, nine assists and six digs.

Emmaline Kiser had four aces and two kills; Alyssa Kimmel had two aces and three digs; Olivia Mohler had four kills; Marisa Fields had two kills and three assists; and Hillary Hoying added two aces and four digs.

Covington will play at Milton-Union Monday.

Other scores: Piqua (10-9, 8-7 MVL Miami) 3, Stebbins 0; 25-9, 25-19, 25-13. Franklin Monroe 3, Newton 0; 25-9, 25-19, 25-9. Troy Christian (12-5, 8-2 MBC) 3, Legacy Christian 0. Twin Valley South 3, Bethel 0.

• Girls Soccer

Troy Christian 8,

Middletown Chr. 0

TROY — The Troy Christian girls soccer team routed Middletown Christian in Metro Buckeye Conference play Tuesday night, winning 8-0 to improve to 9-2-2 overall and 3-0-1 in the MBC and keep pace with conference leader Dayton Christian in the standings.

Troy Christian travels to Indian Lake Thursday before traveling to Legacy Christian on Oct. 8. If the Eagles win at Legacy Christian, they will share the MBC title with 4-0-1 Dayton Christian.

Newton 4,

Botkins 0

BOTKINS — Newton girls picked up a non-conference win.

Emma Szakal had two goals, while Jaden Stine and Haley Abrams each scored a goal.

Ashlyn Deeter had one assist.

• Boys soccer score: Greenville 2, Piqua (4-6-4, 1-4-2 MVL Miami) 0.

