Piqua volleyball tops Milton-Union in three sets

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team was pushed to the limit by Milton-Union in the opening set, before the Lady Indians went on to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-8 win in non-conference action Monday.

Piqua evened its record at 9-9 with the win, while Milton-Union dropped to 11-8 with the loss.

Piqua jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the opening set behind Audrey Poling’s serve.

She had an ace in the run, while Tylah Yeomans — who just overpowered Milton-Union at times — had three kills in the run to go along with two Milton-Union hitting errors.

The Piqua lead increased to 9-2, before the momentum swung back to the Bulldogs.

Milton-Union scored 11 of the next 16 points to close within 14-13 and force a Piqua timeout.

Yeomans broke the run with a kill for Piqua, but Rachel Bloom answered with a kill for the Milton-Union and Brittany Suhr’s service point tied the set at 15.

It remained a see-saw battle.

Aubree Schrubb had a spike to tie the set at 20-20, but Madison Jones had a kill for Milton-Union and Kyla Swartztrauber added a tip to give the Bulldogs a 22-21 lead and force another Piqua timeout.

Schrubb had an ace to give Piqua 23-22 lead.

At 23-23, Yeomans had a kill and Reagan Toopes had a service winner to finish off the set.

Piqua got off to a fast start in the second set as well.

Following an ace by Sydney Hawk, the Lady Indians led 10-4.

Danielle Widney had several kills for Piqua, but a block by Milton-Union’s Allison Freisthler got the Bulldogs within 13-10.

Piqua would then pull away from there.

A kill by Jordan Adkins on Yeomans serve made it 16-11 and a kill by Schrubb for sideout and a point on Kathy Young’s serve gave Piqua a 19-13 lead to force a Milton-Union timeout.

At 20-14, Schrubb served four straight points, including an ace and a kill by Yeomans and at 24-16, Yeomans finished things off with a kill.

In the third set, Milton-Union was tied 2-2 early after a kill by Bloom.

But, Piqua stretched a 6-5 lead to 12-6 with Schrubb picking up a kill.

Young had a back-row kill to put Piqua up 13-7 and Schrubb stepped to the service line and served 11 straight points to take the lead to 24-7.

She had two aces in the run, while Yeomans had four kills and Kylaa Anderson added a spike.

Yeomans finished the match off with a kill at 24-8.

Piqua was hosting Stebbins Tuesday and will travel to Greenville Thursday in MVL matchups.

Milton-Union will host Middletown-Madison Thursday in SWBL action.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.