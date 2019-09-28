Bulldogs still unbeaten; Devils, Eagles win: Week 5 high school football roundup

By Josh Brown

MIDDLETOWN — If the Milton-Union football team had any doubters left, they’re a lot more quiet this week.

The Bulldogs fought off a fourth-quarter rally Friday night against two-time defending Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division champion Madison, scoring a pair of late touchdowns after the Mohawks had taken the lead to come from behind and win 30-21 to remain undefeated and in the driver’s seat in the division.

With the win, Milton-Union improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in the SWBL Buckeye, tied with Waynesville and Carlisle for the division lead. Madison, meanwhile, fell to 2-3 and 1-1 in the SWBL Buckeye.

The Bulldogs took an 8-0 lead to begin the game, but Madison returned an interception for a touchdown to cut the lead to 8-6. Quarterback Nathan Brumbaugh hit A.J. Lovin with an 11-yard touchdown pass to extend the Bulldogs’ lead, but the Mohawks answered again and converted for two to close to within one at 15-14 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Madison took a 21-15 lead early in the fourth quarter — but Nathan Brumbaugh connected with Blake Brumbaugh on a 70-yard touchdown pass and got the two-point conversion to retake the lead at 23-21, then Lovin gave the Bulldogs some insurance with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the quarter, and the defense did the rest.

Milton-Union travels to Waynesville for another key SWBL Buckeye showdown in Week 6.

Tippecanoe 57,

West Carrollton 34

WEST CARROLLTON — Cade Beam scored four of Tippecanoe’s seven rushing touchdowns as a team as the Red Devils built a huge halftime lead and coasted to a 57-34 Miami Valley League crossover victory Friday night.

Two of those touchdowns came in the first quarter as Beam scored on a 52-yard run to kick off the game and later added a 1-yard touchdown, and Nick Shirley added a 25-yard run and Grant Willoughby a 3-yard run as Tippecanoe (2-3, 2-1 MVL Miami Division) took a 28-0 lead after one. West Carrollton got on the board early in the second quarter, but Beam answered with a 54-yard touchdown and Willoughby caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Subler to make the score 42-13. After a safety and an 18-yard score by Beam, the Devils held a comfortable 51-13 halftime lead.

Griffin Caldwell added a 21-yard touchdown run in the third to make it 57-13, and West Carrollton scored three touchdowns in mop-up time in the fourth to finish things off.

Beam finished with 142 yards and four touchdowns on only six carries, and Troy Taylor added 51 yards on eight carries. Subler was 6 for 9 passing for 73 yards, with Willoughby making three catches for 52 yards as Tippecanoe piled up 3665 yards of total offense. West Carrollton actually finished with 464 yards of offense as quarterback Kamaury Cleveland was 16 for 27 for 353 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 102 yards and another score.

Tippecanoe hosts Greenville in Week 6.

Troy Christian 44,

Meadowdale 6

TROY — Troy Christian snapped its four-game losing streak to begin the season Friday night, knocking off 0-5 Meadowdale 44-6 at home.

The Eagles scored 36 unanswered points to begin the game and won in a rout. Charlie Knostman had four touchdowns to lead the way on runs of 4, 8, 9 and 5 yards, and Johnny Haddad added a 10-yard touchdown run. Troy Christian also added a defensive touchdown, with Ethan Twiss returning an interception 35 yards for a score as the Eagles had three takeaways on the night.

Knostman finished with 82 yards on nine carries, while Gavin Blore led the Eagles with 89 yards on 11 carries and Haddad added 42 yards on seven carries.

Troy Christian (1-4) travels to Ponitz for a Thursday night game at Welcome Stadium.

Lehman 42,

Ridgemont 20

RIDGEMONT — After winning a triple-overtime thriller for its first victory of the season last week, Lehman made it back-to-back road wins by knocking off Ridgemont 42-20 Friday night.

Lehman (2-3) hosts Elgin in Week 6.

Arcanum 17,

Miami East 14

CASSTOWN — Miami East took on undefeated Arcanum Friday night at home, but a late rally fell short in a 17-14 Cross County Conference loss.

The score was tied 7-7 after one, but Arcanum (5-0, 3-0 CCC) took a 14-7 lead at halftime and extended it to 17-7 heading into the final quarter. Miami East (2-3, 1-2 CCC) was able to score another touchdown to cut the deficit to three, but the Trojans were able to hold on in the end.

Nick LeValley led the Vikings on the ground with 44 yards on nine carries, while Kaleb Nickels added 10 yards and a short touchdown run. Tyler Kirby was 3 for 7 passing for 59 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown to Austin Francis and a pair of interceptions. All told, the Vikings were held to 127 total yards and only five first downs, while the Trojans had 357 yards of offense and 19 total first downs.

Miami East travels to Covington for a rivalry showdown in Week 6.

Tri-Village 12,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — Bethel couldn’t get anything going offensively Friday night in a 12-0 Cross County Conference loss to visiting Tri-Village.

Quarterback Mason Brown led the way with 47 rushing yards on 18 carries and was 3 for 11 passing for 28 yards, but the Bees never were able to punch it in, while Tri-Village scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and held on from there.

Bethel (1-4, 1-2 CCC) takes on CCC leader Fort Loramie on the road in Week 6.

Fort Loramie 56,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — Bradford dropped its 27th straight game and fifth straight to start the season, falling to Cross County Conference leader Fort Loramie 56-0 Friday night.

Bradford (0-5, 0-3 CCC) travels to Tri-Village in Week 6.

