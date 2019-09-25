Tipp tennis wins MVL tourney: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

SIDNEY — After an undefeated run through Miami Valley League Miami Division play during the regular season, the Tippecanoe tennis team won the MVL Tournament Tuesday in Sidney, winning four individual championships in the process.

Tippecanoe won the tournament with 43 points to runner-up Greenville’s 37 points. Dakota Schroeder at first singles, Mira Patel at second singles, the first doubles team of Amelia and Eliza Zweizig and the second doubles team of Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell all finished first for the Red Devils, with Rainey Messinger at third singles finishing third.

Troy was fourth with 29 points. The second doubles team of Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher finished second, the first doubles team of Cady Rhea and Esha Patel finished third, Mackenzie Nosker finished fourth at second singles and Kit Wolke at first singles and Danielle Robbins at third singles both finished sixth.

Piqua finished fifth with 22 points. Izzy King at third singles and the second doubles team of Rikki Ramirez and Paige Stumpff both finished fourth to lead the way, Alexa Knorr-Sullivan at second singles finished fifth, the first doubles team of Cassie Arnett and Skylar Cain finished seventh and Arabella Partee at first singles finished eighth.

Wapakoneta 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls dropped a non-conference match.

“We are really proud of the improvement of our team this season and the way they conduct themselves as a team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said.

In singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-1, 6-1; Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-3, 6-0; and Mary Lins lost 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Liann Trahey and Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-0; and Macie Verdier and Madi Gleason lost 6-2, 6-0.

• Boys Soccer

Troy 4,

Sidney 1

SIDNEY — It may not be a division matchup anymore.

But the Troy-Sidney rivalry is still an important one in Miami Valley League play, and the Trojan boys soccer team came out on top Tuesday night with a 4-1 crossover victory over the Valley Division-leading Yellow Jackets at Sidney.

Four different Trojans had goals on the night, with Elijah Williams, Ridwan Abdi, Sam Kazmaier and Reece Sherman all tallying one. Gavin Marshall had two assists and Mitch Davis and Jon Hipolito each had one. Skyler Reed made three saves in goal.

Landon Davis scored the lone goal of the night for Sidney (6-4-3, 3-2-1 MVL Valley).

Troy (8-2-1, 5-0-1 MVL Miami) hosts Northmont Thursday in non-league play, while Sidney travels to Greenville for another crossover matchup.

Tippecanoe 6,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — Evan Stonerock had two goals and an assist Tuesday night, leading undefeated Tippecanoe (11-0, 6-0 Miami Valley League Miami Division) to a 6-0 crossover win over Fairborn.

Owen Hadden also had a pair of goals, Keaton Jackson and Blake Heeley each had a goal Eli Hadden had two assists and Jake Rowland and Jonny and Andrew Baileys each had an assist.

Tippecanoe travels to rival Alter Thursday.

Stebbins 2,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — Piqua dropped an MVL match at Wertz Stadium.

Kam Davidson had four saves for the Indians.

Piqua hosts Wayne Thursday.

Botkins 4,

Lehman 0

BOTKINS — The Lehman Catholic boys lost in WOSL action.

“We played well for the most part but had mental lapses in the back that cost us,” Lehman coach Cameron Jock said. “We had spells where we moved the ball well in the midfield but couldn’t connect to our front three. We need to continue to work on playing as a team but things are coming along and we’re improving every week.

“Max Schmiesing had a great game in defense and Will Voisard made some big saves. We also got hard working contribution from Ethan Potts and Mikkel Alvarez. Everyone played well though.”

Voisard had 11 saves in goal for Lehman.

Other scores: Waynesville 5, Milton-Union (4-4-3, 4-3 SWBL Buckeye) 2. Miami Valley 1, Miami East 0.

• Volleyball

Troy 3,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — After a five-set loss at Centerville on Saturday, the Troy volleyball team bounced back on Tuesday with a Miami Valley League crossover victory, sweeping Fairborn 25-20, 25-14, 25-7 on the road.

Lauren Schmitz had 10 kills, three aces, two assists, three digs and four blocks to lead the Trojans. Kate Orban had six kills, two aces, six digs and a block, Anna Boezi had six kills and three blocks, Brianna Slusher had five kills, an ace, three digs and seven blocks, Carly Pfieffer had four kills, four digs and one block, Macie Taylor had four kills, Morgan Baber had one kill, 20 assists, four aces, seven digs and a block, Ella Furlong had 13 digs and five assists, Emily Huber had four assists, an ace and a dig, Brennah Hutchinson had six digs and Genna Coleman had one dig.

Troy (14-2, 12-1 MVL Miami) hosts Butler Thursday.

Tippecanoe 3,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — Tippecanoe ran its winning streak to 17 with an easy win Tuesday in Miami Valley League crossover play, routing West Carrollton 25-10, 25-7, 25-8.

Ashley Aselage had eight kills, Rachel Wildermuth had five kills, three blocks and 20 assists, Olivia Newbourn had five kills, Kailtyn Husic had four kills and three aces, Corinn Siefring had two blocks and seven digs, Abby Hughes had 10 digs and two aces and Alaina Titley had eight digs.

Tippecanoe (17-0, 13-0 MVL Miami Division) hosts Greenville Thursday.

Piqua 3,

Xenia 0

PIQUA — Piqua snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday night, sweeping Xenia 25-10, 25-16, 25-21 in Miami Valley League crossover play.

Piqua (7-9, 6-7 MVL Miami) travels to West Carrollton Thursday.

Miami East 3,

TV South 0

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Miami East (10-4, 9-0 Cross County Conference) overcame a sluggish start to sweep Twin Valley South Tuesday, maintaining its conference lead with a 25-22, 25-9, 25-9 victory on the road.

Megan Gilliland had 14 kills, one dig and two blocks, Sophie Jacomet had 12 kills, four aces, five digs and one block and Sierra Kinnison had 10 kills, five aces, eight digs, one assist and one block to lead the Vikings. Nichole Hood had three kills, five aces and nine digs, Megan McDowell had three kills, Gretchen Frock had 35 assists, two aces and two digs, Gabrielle Hawkins had 15 digs, two assists and two aces and Lauren Fisher had two digs.

Miami East hosts Tri-County North Thursday.

Arcanum 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team dropped a CCC match to Arcanum 25-11, 25-16, 25-17.

“We ran into a very athletic team and I feel we pushed them in sets two and three,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “We need to continue working on our offense and learn how to score versus a big block.”

Nigella Reck had three kills, six assists and 10 digs; while Ellery Reck had three kills, seven assists and six digs.

Lauren York had three kills and 14 digs, Alyssa Kimmel had 13 digs, Olivia Mohler had four kills and Hillary Hoying added 12 digs.

Covington hosts Twin Valley South Thursday.

Bradford 3,

Bethel 1

TIPP CITY — The Bradford volleyball team defeated Bethel 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15.

“We started out very sluggish and fought our way back the first set and never looked back,” Bradford coach Alisha Patty said. “We kept the momentum and won the next three sets. Tonight in the last three sets the girls looked really good.

“We have been struggling a little so tonight was a much needed win. I am very proud of my girls for getting out of this slump and I’m looking forward to the next two weeks.”

Bradford plays at Ansonia Thursday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (9-5, 7-2 MBC) 3, Dayton Christian 1; 25-23, 25-20, 12-25, 25-19. Waynesville 3, Milton-Union (10-6, 6-3 SWBL Buckeye) 0; 25-21, 25-17, 25-14.

• Girls Soccer

Lehman 1,

West Liberty 0

WEST LIBERTY — The Lehman Catholic girls came up with a big road win Tuesday, defeating West Liberty-Salem 1-0.

Lindsey Magoteaux scored the goal on an assist from Rylie McIver.

Heidi Toner had the shutout in goal.

Other scores: Waynesville 4, Milton-Union (6-4-2, 3-3-2 SWBL Buckeye) 0.

• Boys Golf

Tippecanoe 156,

West Carrollton 240

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe boys golf team finished off an undefeated run through Miami Valley League play Tuesday with a 156-240 victory at West Carrollton.

Nathan Gagnon was medalist with a 35, Braydon Bottles shot 37, Matt Salmon shot 40, Austin Post shot 44, Joey Pleiman shot 47 and Ian Smith shot 52.

Tippecanoe (14-0, 9-0 MVL Miami Division) travels to Fairmont Thursday.

Troy 181,

Fairborn 260

FAIRBORN — Troy finished the regular season 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the Miami Valley League Miami Division with a 181-260 crossover victory Tuesday at Fairborn.

Henry Johnston was medalist on the day with a 43 for the Trojans, Owen Evilsizor shot 45, Ryan Dowling shot 46, Tag Bender shot 47, Trayce Mercer shot 48 and Aaron Colvin shot 49.

Troy will compete in the MVL Tournament Saturday at Beechwood Golf Course.

Greenville 171,

Piqua 177

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team dropped a MVL match to Greenville on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Mason Price led Piqua with a 42.

Other Piqua scores were Evan Hensler 44, Decker Jackson 45, Kyler Kommer 46, Cameron Foster 47 and Drew Hinkle 59.

Piqua was coming off a 182-230 win over West Carrollton on the back nine at Pipestone Golf Course.

Price was medalist with 38.

Other Piqua scores were Hensler 47, Jackson 48, Kommer 49, Foster 63 and Hinkle 68.

• Girls Golf

Butler 205,

Piqua 230

VANDALIA — The Piqua girls golf team dropped an MVL match.

Piqua scores were Reece Tate 52, Adde Honeycutt 54, Brooklynne Wright 60, Kenzi Anderson 64 and Hannah Anderson 66.

