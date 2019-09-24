Bethel girls golf advances; Milton tennis wins SWBL: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

XENIA — The Bethel girls golf team has made big, fast strides since forming in the past few years.

Monday, the Bees took the biggest yet, qualifying to next week’s district tournament as a team by finishing fourth at Monday’s Division II sectional tournament at Xenia’s WGC, shooting 429.

Liv Reittinger shot 99 and finished tied for 13th individually to lead the Bees, who edged out fifth-place Mechanicsburg by four strokes to get in and only missed third-place Chaminade Julienne by one stroke. Skylar Johnson shot 109, Ashley Newton shot 110, Kenna Gray shot 111 and Kerigan Calhoun shot 116.

The district tournament will be held Oct. 2 at Pipestone Golf Course.

Troy 194,

Miami East 200

TROY — The Troy girls golf team hosted its Senior Night and picked up an impressive non-league win in the process, knocking off a talented Miami East team 194-200 Monday at Miami Shores Golf Course.

The Trojans (4-8) honored their two seniors, Megan Coate and MariCait Gillespie, after the match. Paige Stuchell was medalist on the day for Troy with a 42, Delaney Davis shot 49, Coate shot 50, Libby Harnish shot 53, Gillespie shot 62 and Mareesa Uhlenbrock shot 74.

Kearsten Kirby led Miami East (14-5) with a 46, Paige Lawson shot 50, Katie Pottorf shot 51, Olivia Patton shot 53 and Erin Baker shot 56.

Miami East will compete in the Division II sectional tournament Wednesday at Stillwater Valley, while Troy has a regular season match at division rival Butler on Wednesday.

Tippecanoe 190,

West Carrollton 268

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe finished the regular season 11-3 after a 190-268 Miami Valley League crossover win Monday against West Carrollton.

Marissa Miller led the Red Devils with a 41, Izzy Brightwell shot 44, Sydney Lange shot 51 and Ava Coppock and Madison Grimmett shot 54s.

Tippecanoe will compete in the MVL Tournament Saturday at Beechwood Golf Course.

• Boys golf score: Piqua (4-5, 5-9 MVL Miami) 182, West Carrollton 230.

• Tennis

SWBL Tournament

CENTERVILLE — The Milton-Union tennis team put the finishing touches on a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division championship at Monday’s SWBL Tournament at Centerville High School, winning four individual titles on the day.

The Bulldogs swept the singles titles, with Meredith Fitch finishing first at first singles, Taylor Falb first at second singles and Laura Billing first at third singles. Emma Lehman and Paige Barnes also took first at second doubles, while Madison Silveira and Amelia Black finished second at first doubles.

“The girls showed up to play and wanted to take league, and that’s exactly what they did,” Milton-Union coach Jenna Fox said. “I am very proud of all the girls and their hard work.”

Milton-Union faces Northmont Wednesday to close the regular season.

Troy 5,

Carroll 0

TROY — Troy finished the regular season 10-7 after a 5-0 victory over Carroll on Monday.

At first singles, Kit Wolke won 6-2, 7-5. At second doubles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Danielle Robbins won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher won 6-1, 6-0.

Eaton 5,

Tippecanoe 0

EATON — Tippecanoe fell to 15-2 on the season Monday, losing 5-0 at Eaton.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder lost 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Mira Patel lost 6-3, 6-3. At third singles, Rainey Messinger lost 6-1, 6-2

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. At second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Other scores: Greenville 4, Piqua (11-6, 4-5 MVL Miami) 1.

• Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 3,

Newton 2

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team may have fallen to No. 9 in the most recent Division III state poll after a pair of recent losses.

But the Eagles are still dangerous, and they showed that Monday night at home, holding off a stubborn Newton team 3-2 to improve to 11-2 on the season.

Troy Christian trailed 1-0 at halftime before driving in three second-half goals. Connor Peters had a goal and an assist, Ty Davis and Preston Lair each scored a goal and Chas Schemmel had an assist, while goalie Tanner Conklin made five saves — including one with 20 seconds remaining to preserve the victory.

Dylan Huber scored both goals for the Indians, with both assists going to Alex Hild.

Both teams are on the road Thursday, with Troy Christian facing Legacy Christian and Newton traveling to Twin Valley South.

Bethel 6,

Dayton Christian 2

BRANDT — Bethel (9-2) picked up its most impressive win of the year Monday night, routing last year’s Division III state runner-up Dayton Christian 6-2 at home.

Cannon Dakin had two goals and three assists, Aiden Flomerfelt had two goals and an assist, Nick Schmidt scored two goals and Jace Houck had an assist for the Bees.

“Our seniors had never beaten Dayton Christian in the regular season and really wanted this game tonight,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We were able to get an early goal, and that settled us down. Then it became an up-and-down game, but we scored three goals in the last eight minutes of the half to really open up the game. We had a great effort, and I am very proud of our focus on the game tonight.”

Bethel hosts Emmanuel Christian Thursday.

• Girls Soccer

Troy 4,

Miamisburg 3

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team got a measure of payback on the team that ended its season last year, defeating Miamisburg 4-3 Monday at home.

Julianna Williams had two goals and two assists to lead the Trojans (7-2-2), while Leah Harnish and Maddie Brewer each had a goal. Paige Nadolny made five saves in goal.

Troy hosts Sidney Wednesday in a key Miami Valley League crossover matchup.

Piqua 1,

Miami East 1

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team battled Miami East to a draw Monday night at home, with the game ending in a 1-1 tie.

Piqua (2-8-2) travels to Stebbins Wednesday, while Miami East hosts Franklin Monroe Thursday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (8-2-2) 6, Newton 1.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Beavercreek 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team swept Beavercreek Monday to remain undefeated on the season, winning 25-14, 25-10, 25-18.

Corinn Siefring had nine kills and 12 digs, Alaina Titley had seven kills and seven digs, Rachel Wildermuth had seven kills, five blocks, seven digs and 11 assists, Molly Achtenberg had two blocks, Emily Graham had 11 assists and Abby Hughes had 15 digs and two aces.

After traveling to West Carrollton Tuesday, Tippecanoe (16-0) hosts Greenville Thursday.

Lehman 3,

Covington 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman volleyball team swept Covington in non-league play Monday night, winning 25-9, 25-16, 25-18.

Lauren McFarland had 13 kills and 11 digs to lead the Cavaliers, Olivia Lucia had seven kills, four aces, four blocks and nine digs, Reese Geise had five kills, three blocks and two digs, Megan Carlisle had 12 assists and Caroline Wesner had nine assists.

Nigella Reck had three kills and three digs and Lauren York, Alyssa Kimmel and Marisa Fields each had two for Covington, Hillary Hoying had three aces, and Ellery Reck had nine assists.

Other scores: Brookville 3, Newton 0; 25-13, 25-11, 25-11.

