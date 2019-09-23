Troy boys 4th, girls 8th at Centerville Night Lights: Weekend sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

and Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

CENTERVILLE — The Troy boys and girls cross country teams led the area finishers at Centerville’s Saturday Night Lights in the “Varsity A” races, with the Trojan boys finishing fourth and the girls eighth.

Troy’s boys were fourth in the “Varsity A” race with 257 points.

Josh Lovitt led the Trojans in 13th (16:48.3), Austin Zonner was 15th (16:49.6), Will Schaefer was 64th (17:37.6), Matthew Spayde was 81st (17:52.1) and Gavin Hutchinson was 90th (17:56.8).

Piqua’s boys were 21st with 487 points.

Noah Campbell was 10th (16:40.3), Paul Hinds was 42nd (17:27.8), Mitch Fletcher was 66th (17:41.5), Jesse Furman was 168th (18:40.2) and Caven Barnes was 241st (19:21.0).

Troy Christian’s boys were 32nd with 752 points.

Robert Ventura was 22nd (16:59.7), Noah Shook was 65th (17:41.1), Nate Hunnicutt was 203rd (18:58.2), Aidan Tkach was 261st (19:33.1) and Torin Schulte was 312th (20:16.8).

In the “Varsity B” race, Milton-Union finished seventh with 256 points.

Tristin Persinger finished seventh (17:25.3), Chris Miller was 23rd (17:53.0), Eric Trittschuh was 33rd (18:10.6), Kyle Bostick was 88th (19:04.5) and Cayden Galentine was 126th (19:49.3).

Bradford runners included Aidan Beachler in 230th (21:34.7), Jayden Dues in 247th (22:07.2) and Hunter Biddlestone in 278th (23:04.2).

On the girls side, Troy was eighth in the “Varsity A” race with 262 points.

Emma Kennett, who missed the first half of the season with an injury, led the Trojans with a seventh-place finish in 19:35.6. Renee Kovacs was 36th (20:23.6), Millie Peltier was 62nd (20:51.1), Emma Marlow was 67th (20:55.4) and Josie Marlow was 113th (21:39.8). Dinah Gigandet also ran in the girls championship race, finishing 43rd in 18:58.2.

“After two tuneup races coming off an injury, Emma was finally allowed to run without restriction and let loose,” Troy girls cross country coach Kevin Alexander said. “She still has a ways to go in terms of reaching her fitness potential, but this race certainly is a step in the right direction.

“Renee continues to post consistently-strong results week after week, and freshmen Millie Peltier and Emma and Josie Marlow posted solid results going against a strong field. The goal is for everyone to take the experience they gained this evening and use it in upcoming races.”

Piqua finished 25th with 637 points.

Cassie Schrubb finished 26th (20:06.7), Ana Adams was 74th (20:58.3), Jana Wagner was 169th (22:27.8), Laurynn Barr was 231st (23:22.6) and Alivia Knorr-Sullivan was 239th (23:32.4).

Troy Christian’s Glacie Glaser finished 20th in 19:58.1.

In the “Varsity B” race, Milton-Union finished second with 178 points, with Anderson winning with 83.

Sophie Meredith was 15th (21:30.5), Ally Lyons was 20th (21:44.8), Rachel Thompson was 23rd (21:53.1), Maddie Stasiak was 58th (23:19.9) and Micah Tracy was 91st (24:22.2).

Bradford was 13th with 314 points.

Skipp Miller was 38th (22:44.7), Molly Clark was 54th (23:10.1), Mercedes Smith was 72nd (23:39.7), Olivia Daugherty was 83rd (24:04.0) and Alexis Barhorst was 119th (25:03.2).

Sidney

Invitational

SIDNEY — Bennett Welborn won the boys race, leading Covington to a team victory at the Sidney Invitational Saturday.

Covington won with 49 points and Sidney was second with 53.

Welborn finished in 17:46.9. Zane Barhorst was ninth (18:31.5), Owen Rawson was 10th (18:34.4), Owen Boehringer was 11th (18:42.6) and Feltcher Metz was 12th (18:44.5).

Piqua’s “B” team finished eighth with 211 points.

Noah Baker was 31st (20:52.0), Connor Bush was 32nd (20:37.1), Bryce Gephart was 60th (22:57.2), Augustin Cobzariv was 66th (25:16.9) and Jacob Ward was 88th (28.20.3).

Lehman Catholic finished 10th with 262 points.

Scott Petersen was 58th (22:55.1), Hezekiah Bezy was 61st (22:59.5), Wyatt Jackson was 77th (25:31.7), Casey Topp was 81st (26:43.5) and Andrew Wiseman was 83rd (27:05.1).

In the girls race, Piqua’s “B” team finished fourth with 102 points.

Ellie Jones led Piqua, taking second in 21:06.2. Isabella Murray was 23rd (24:25.8), Lienne Casey was 33rd (25:50.3), Danielle Detter was 37th (26:35.9) and Karolina Polakowski was 48th (28:45.2).

Covington finished fifth with 109 points.

Alexis Meyer was 15th (23:38.9), Allie Garman was 22nd (24:19.2), Haley Hargrave was 24th (24:30.1), Kaley Young was 45th (27:43.4) and Teylor Meyer was 47th (28:43.4).

For Lehman Catholic, Agnes Schmiesing was ninth (23:05.9), Sophia Flood was 13th (23:29.6), Maggie Bezy was 30th (25:16.8) and Colleen O’Leary was 34th (26:01.0).

Tour de Sewer

VERSAILLES — Newton boys finished fifth at the Tour de Sewer Saturday at Versailles, while Miami East finished sixth and Bethel finished seventh.

Newton was fifth with 158 points. Ben Hoover was fifth (17:39.0), Owen Via was 22nd (18:38.5), Curtis Shellenberger was 32nd (18:56.5), Jacob Moore was 56th (19:47.1) and Clint Shellenbarger was 57th (19:49.1).

Miami East was sixth with 172 points. Dylan Barnes was 20th (18:29.0), Michael Bair was 28th (18:46.4), Alex Hayes was 38th (19:12.0), Garrett LeMaster was 46th (19:28.8) and Joshua Amheiser was 48th (19:32.2).

Bethel was seventh with 180 points. Cole Brannan finished seventh (17:47.1), Trent Schweikhardt was 14th (18:13.1), Nathan Patton was 45th (19:27,6), Colton Smith was 62nd (20:01.3) and Keaton Smith was 76th (20:38.5).

In the girls race, Miami East finished eighth with 196 points. Kiley Davie was 13th (22:17.2), Kendal Staley was 29th (23:13.2), Kinley Lavender was 62nd (25:30.9), Marissa Savini was 63rd (25:33.5) and Paige Blauvelt was 69th (25:42.6).

Newton was ninth with 227 points. Baily Chaney was 30th (23:13.6), Kendra Kern was 31st (23:19.2), Kara Chaney was 45th (24:16.7), Mackenzie Knupp was 78th (26:51.7) and Brin Fairbrand was 95th (28:53.6).

Bethel was 10th with 263 points. Kylie Balcolm was 22nd (23:44.0), Lydia Brannan was 75th (26:30.2), Brielle Gatrell was 76th (26:34.2), Lisa Sebastian was 83rd (27:39.3) and Josie Rhoades was 94th (28:49.1).

Valkyrie

Invitational

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tippecanoe cross country teams traveled to Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ken. for Saturday’s Trinity Valkyrie Invitational, with the Red Devil boys finishing fourth as a team and the girls seventh.

Tippecanoe’s boys were fourth with 160 points, led by Bryce Conley’s second-place finish in 15:41.7. Allan Murray was 31st (16:33.8), Landen Fraylick was 42nd (16:48.2), Trenton Brown was 52nd (16:57.4) and Brennan Larned was 56th (17:01.7).

Tippecanoe’s girls were seventh with 213 points. Alex Foster was 22nd (19:39.7), Shelby Hept was 36th (20:14.7), Mackenzie Dix was 44th (20:26.1), Annie Sinning was 54th (20:35.5) and Isa Ramos was 70th (21:04.6).

• Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 5,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team (10-2) picked up a non-conference win over Lehman Saturday, winning 5-1 on the road.

Connor Peters had a hat trick to lead the Eagles, A.J. Warden and Chas Schemmel each had a goal and Preston Lair, Tripp Schulte, Evan Murphy, Garrison Spatz and Josh Brubaker each had an assist.

Elijah Jock scored the Cavaliers’ goal on a throw-in from Ethan Potts.

Troy 4,

Bellefontaine 2

BELLEFONTAINE — Troy won its fourth straight and for the sixth time in its last seven games Saturday, defeating Bellefontaine 4-2 on the road in non-league play.

Gavin Marshall had one goal and three assists to lead the Trojans (7-2-1), while Elijah Williams, Sam Kazmaier and Ridwan Abdi each had a goal

Troy travels to Sidney Tuesday for another big Miami Valley League crossover matchup.

Newton 2,

Legacy Christian 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team held off a talented Legacy Christian squad for a homecoming victory Friday, winning 2-1.

Dylan Huber scored both goals for the Indians, with Dillon Koble and Sam Hunsbarger.

Other scores: Piqua (4-3-4) 0, Miami East 0.

• Volleyball

Centerville 3,

Troy 0

CENTERVILLE — Only being able to schedule four non-league matchups in the season, the Troy volleyball team made the most of those opportunities, scheduling matches that would prepare it for the postseason — and showing it can compete with the best in the area.

Saturday, the Trojans took on Dayton area powerhouse Centerville on the road, winning a 30-plus-point first set and taking a 2-0 lead, only to see the Elks rally and win the match in five, 31-33, 17-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-4.

Anna Boezi had a career-best 17 kills, a dig and two blocks, Lauren Schmitz had 15 kills, three aces, 14 digs and six blocks and Brianna Slusher had 11 kills, an ace, seven digs and 12 blocks to lead the Trojans. Carly Pfieffer added nine kills, four digs and 10 blocks, Kate Orban had five kills, an assist, five aces, 11 digs and five blocks, Morgan Baber had 46 assists, three aces, six digs and four blocks, Emmie Jackson had 23 digs, an assist and an ace, Ella Furlong had 10 digs and two aces and Genna Coleman had three digs.

Troy (13-2) travels to Fairborn Tuesday.

Covington

Drops Tri

JACKSON CENTER — The Covington volleyball team lost to Jackson Center 25-10, 25-9; and Riverside 24-26, 25-11, 25-16.

“Not too much to say about todays matches,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “We did not play up to our potential, I know it and the girls know it. We need to refocus and want to work to get better.”

Covington was scheduled to play Lehman Monday and will host Arcanum tonight.

• Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 2,

Miami East 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team shut out county rival Miami East 2-0 in a non-league matchup Saturday, winning 2-0.

Morgan Grudich scored the first goal for the Bulldogs (6-3-2) on an assist from Emily Hornberger, then Madelyn Johnson scored an insurance goal with an assist from Caitlin Jones. Izzy Morter, playing for only the second time this season, had five saves in goal to post her second shutout.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

