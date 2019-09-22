WACO Fly-In 2019

Richard Coffield of Versailles trains his camera on a low-flying WACO aircraft on Saturday during the annual WACO Fly-In event.
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
WACO pilot Sean Saddler prepares to take passengers of a ride in a WACO Classic during Saturday’s Fly-In at WACO Field.
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Allen Wagner of Troy takes the controls of a Wright Flyer simulator as Nick Engler of the Wright Aeroplane Company watches, and coaches, on Saturday during the 2019 WACO Fly-In event in Troy.
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Covington resident Jerry Kemp departs WACO Field in Troy on Sunday at the annual WACO Fly-In event
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
CareFlight Flight Nurse Brandon Rippin chats with visitors during a visit by CareFlight to the WACO Fly-In on Sunday
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
CareFlight departs WACO Field on Sunday afternoon near the end of the 2019 WACO Fly-Ub,
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
