Newton boys wins CCC golf title, East boys and girl tie for second

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

WEBSTER — The Newton boys golf team hadn’t forgotten last year.

And they weren’t about to let it happen again.

And while it wasn’t pretty at times, the same formula that allowed the Indians go 11-0 in the regular season, allowed them by the margin of one stroke to leave Stillwater Valley Golf Course with the CCC championship trophy.

Newton was in the same position going into the tournament a year ago, but finished third in the tournament to drop to second overall.

“Last year, really that was a wakeup call,” CCC Player of the Year Ross Ferrell said. “It was disappointing, but then we played well at sectionals and district and went to state.”

Newton came in to the tournament 11-0, while Miami East was 10-1 and Arcanum was 9-2.

Arcanum won the tournament with a 356 total, while Newton shot 361 and Miami East shot 362.

That meant Newton finished 21-1, while Arcanum and East both finished 20-2.

“One stroke,” Ferrell said. “That is pretty crazy. It could have been any shot of any of our six players. I was really happy with how all six guys played.”

First-year coach Ryan Karn said the Indians did what they had to do.

Ferrell led the way with an 88, followed by Hudson Montgomery with an 89.

Other Indian scores were Kleyson Wehrley 91, Chandler Peters 93, Mitchell Montgomery 97 and Drew Bayer 106.

“To be honest with you, all six guys struggled at times today,” Karn said. “But, all six came back and played well when they needed to and hit some big shots. The kids have done a great job all year.”

Ferrell wasn’t overly concerned with the Player of the Year award as much as wanting the Indians to win.

“I just wanted to play my best today and whatever happened, happened,” Ferrell said. “Obviously that didn’t happen. But, we found a way to get it done. It is great to get the win today, but we know we have to play better next week.”

Miami East scores included Sam Zapadka 89, Ty Fetters 90, Cooper Elleman 91, Noah King 92, Andrew Bevan 97 and Colin Jennings 102.

Bradford finished seventh wit h a 403 total Wednesday.

Railroader scores included Tavon Leach 92. Keaton Mead 99, Joey Brussell 104, Scout Spencer 108, Parker Davidson 112 and Dalton Skinner 119.

Covington finished eighth with a 411 total.

Bucc scores included Grant Humphrey 89, Dylan Lucas 100, Job Morgan 103, Garret Fraley 119, Hunter Ray 128 and Zane Wise 132.

Bethel finished 11th with a 452 total.

Bees scores were Caleb Blackburn 98, Ryan Santo 117, Sam Larsen 117, Alec Donahue 120, Ethan Rimkus 134 and Zach Smith 136.

Joining Ferell in the top 10 for the year in the CCC were Hudson Montgomery (fifth), Grant Humphrey (sixth), Chandler Peters (eighth), Ty Fetters (ninth) and Sam Zapadka (10th).

GIRLS

Miami East girls came into Wednesday with a 7-0 record.

But, things did not go the Lady Vikings way Wednesday.

National Trail shot 394, Fort Loramie shot 398 and East was third with 409.

That left the Blazers as league champions, with the Vikings and Redskins tying for second.

“We got off to a tough start,” Miami East coach Bruce Vanover said. “We finished strong, but the start was a struggle.”

Paige Lawson led Miami East with 87.

Other Lady Viking scores were Kearston Kirby 97, Olivia Patton 111, Katie Pottorf 114, Erin Baker 121 and Gretchen Stevens 131.

Bethel finished sixth with a 441 total.

Lady Bees scores were Makenna Gray 103, Olivia Reittinger 106, Ashley Newton 111, Kergian Calhoun 121, Skylar Johnson 124 an Grace Bennett 143.

Covington did not have a team score due to an injury.

Lady Bucc scores were Sarah Slusher 112, Katie Hembree 121 and Emma Elson 157.

Paige Lawson finished second behind Makenna Jones of National Trail in the Player of the Year standings.

Joining her in the top 10 were Kearston Kirby (sixth), Olivia Reittinger (eighth) and Makenna Gray (ninth).

All teams will be in sectional action next week at various sites looking to do what Newton did Wednesday — find a way to get it done.

