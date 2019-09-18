Troy boys golf sweeps MVL tri at Beechwood: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

ARCANUM — Less than two weeks before the Miami Valley League Tournament, the Troy boys golf team got a sneak preview of the course — and some of the competition.

The Trojans swept a tri-match at Beechwood Golf Course Tuesday, shooting a 167 to MVL Miami Division rival Greenville’s 178 and Piqua’s 199.

Henry Johnston and Tag Bender were co-medalists on the day for Troy, with both shooting 39s — the round being a career best for Bender. Ryan Dowling followed with a 43, Zach Prouty shot 46, Kellen Glover shot 49 and Owen Evilsizor shot 56.

“What a great day for Troy. We shot one of our best nine-hole score of the year,”” Troy boys coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Great time to do so. Really nice to get a chance to go over to Beechwood and get a little practice for the MVL.

“Really happy with Tag. All year, he’s been knocking on the door, and he was able to avoid those triple-bogeys and did a tremendous job today. Henry continues to play his best golf this year, and Ryan got out of his little funk today.”

Troy (9-2) travels to Piqua Thursday for an official MVL Miami matchup.

Milton-Union 167,

Bethel 194

BRANDT — Milton-Union tied its season-best nine-hole round Tuesday at Cliffside, defeating Bethel 167-194.

Justin Brown and Nathan Thompson were in a three-way tie for medalist honors, shooting 40, Max Grafflin shot 41 and Sam Case shot 46 for the Bulldogs (15-4).

Ryan Santo led Bethel with a 40, Sam Larson shot a 50 and Caleb Blackburn and Alec Donohue both shot 52.

Tippecanoe 164,

Northmont 177

CLAYTON — Tippecanoe improved to 10-0 in dual play Tuesday, going on the road to defeat Northmont 164-177.

Nathan Gagnon shot 37 for medalist honors, Braydon Bottles shot 41, Matt Salmon shot 42, Austin Post shot 44, Ian Smith shot 47 and Joey Pleiman shot 51.

Bradford 3rd

At Tri-match

WEBSTER — The Bradford boys golf team dropped a tri-match Tuesday, shooting 191 to Tri-County North’s 178 and Tri-Village’s 190.

Bradford scores were Scout Spencer 43, Taven Leach 48, Keaten Mead 50 and Joey Brussell 50.

• Girls Golf

Miami East 193,

Versailles 206

ST. PARIS — The Miami East girls golf team built more momentum heading into Thursday’s Cross County Conference tournament, defeating Versailles 193-206 in non-league play Tuesday at Lakeland.

Paige Lawson led the Vikings (11-1) with a 39, Kearsten Kirby shot 47, Olivia Patton shot 53, Katie Pottorf shot 54, Erin Baker shot 55 and Taylor Godsey shot 62.

Buccs Drop

Two Matches

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Covington girls golf team dropped two matches to close the regular season.

Covington lost to Franklin Monroe 197-214 at Echo Hills Monday.

Buccaneer scores were Sarah Slusher 47, Morgan Lowe 48, Katie Hembree 53, Emma Elson 66 and Vanessa Ashburn 69.

“Obviously, I am pleased with our performance on Monday night, with our best team round at a 214,” Covington coach Adam Sweigart said. “If you were to tell me that I would have two scores under 50 this season, I wouldn’t believe you. But give the girls all the credit, they have continued to get better and better. We are hitting our best golf at the perfect time of the season.”

Covington lost to National Trail at Highland Lakes Tuesday 180-233.

Bucc scores were Lowe 50, Slusher 57, Hembree 61,, Ashburn 69 and Elson 73.

“We ran into a very talented National Trail team and they were able to capitalize on some difficult putting greens,” Sweigart said. “I was pleased with the adversity some of our girls played with tonight. But at the end of the night, we needed to make putts and shots count, and they did not.

“Words cannot express how much of an impact Morgan Lowe has been for our team the past three years, and we are definitely going to miss her next season. Her positive attitude is contagious, and she strives for greatness and has a never quit mentality that is a perfect example for our underclassmen to follow. I am so proud of her accomplishments in golf and am honored to be her coach.”

Covington will play in the CCC tournament Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

• Boys Soccer

Tippecanoe 6,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team improved to 9-0 on the season and 5-0 in Miami Valley League Miami Division play, shutting out Greenville 6-0 Tuesday.

Jonny Baileys had two goals and an assist, Ben Sauls had two goals and Matt Hinkle had a goal and an assist to lead the Red Devils. Andrew Baileys had a goal and Evan Stonerock, Jake Smith and Jake Rowland each had one assist.

Tippecanoe hosts Wayne Thursday.

Piqua 3,

West Carrollton 1

WEST CARROLLTON — Piqua picked up a Miami Valley League crossover victory Tuesday night, beating West Carrollton 3-1.

Ethan Heindenreich had a goal and two assists to lead the Indians (4-3-3, 1-2-2 MVL Miami Division), Nathan Buecker and Colton Curtis each had a goal and Kyle Pierre had an assist.

Piqua travels to Miami East Saturday.

Newton 9,

FM 3

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team rallied from an early 3-0 deficit.

Dylan Huber and Sam Hunsbarger had three goals each, while Alex Hild and Dillon Koble both had one goal and one assist.

Patrick Hughes had one goal and Josh Fisher had two assists.

Also picking up assists were Robert Ingle, Cameron Stine and Lane Kesling.

Newton will host Legacy Christian in the homecoming game Friday.

Other scores: Botkins 2, Troy Christian (8-2) 0. Yellow Springs 2, Miami East 0.

• Girls Soccer

Troy Christian 7,

Botkins 0

TROY — The Troy Christian girls soccer team won its second straight Tuesday, shutting out Botkins 7-0.

Morgan Taylor had a goal and two assists, Lexi Salazar and Ryann Spoltman each had a goal and an assist, Erin Schenk, Sidney Taylor, Madelyn Russel and Anna Hivner each had a goal and Lauren Rutkowski had an assist.

Troy Christian hosts Miami Valley Thursday.

Milton-Union 3,

Preble Shawnee 2

CAMDEN — Milton-Union closed out a lengthy five-game road trip Tuesday with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Preble Shawnee in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Megan Jacobs scored on an assist from Aulbrey Hergenrather to tie the score after the Bulldogs fell behind early, but Preble Shawnee retook the lead at 2-1. Milton-Union answered with back-to-back goals to win, though, as Caitlyn Jones scored on an assist from Morgan Grudich and then Hergenrather scored on an assist from Jones to close out the game.

Milton-Union (5-3-1, 3-2-1 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Dixie Thursday.

Lehman 5,

Spencerville 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls, 7-1-1, cruised to a win.

Lindsey Magoteaux led the Lady Cavaliers with three goals, while Maegan Titterington and Noelle Dexter had one each.

Rylie McIver, Tori Lachey, Ava Behr and Ella Black had one assist each.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe tennis team improved to 8-0 in the Miami Valley League Miami Division and 13-1 overall Tuesday, sweeping Sidney 5-0 in crossover play.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-0, 6-3. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Rainey Messinger won 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (4).

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won. At second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell won 6-1, 6-1.

Troy 4,

Stebbins 1

RIVERSIDE — Troy (7-7, 4-5 Miami Valley League Miami Division) held off Stebbins Tuesday in MVL crossover play on the road, getting back to the .500 mark with a 4-1 win.

At first singles, Kit Wolke won 6-3, 6-4. At second singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-1, 6-1. At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 7-5, 5-7, 6-0. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher won 6-1, 6-3.

“Nothing comes easy for our team, but they hung in there to pull out a team win,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said.

Piqua 3,

Fairborn 2

FAIRBORN — The Piqua girls tennis team defeated Fairborn 3-2 Tuesday in MVL play.

Piqua, 11-4 overall and 4-3 in the MVL, swept the doubles matches.

Skylar Cain and Cassie Arnett won 6-1, 6-2; and Grace Ryan and Rikki Ramirez won 6-1, 6-4.

In singles, Arabella Partee lost 6-3, 6-4; Izzy King lost and Paige Stumpff won 6-3, 6-2.

Against Vandalia-Butler Monday, Ryan and Ramirez had Piqua’s only win.

St. Marys 5,

Lehman 0

ST. MARYS — Lehman Catholic ran into a veteran team Tuesday.

“St Marys has lots of experience with five seniors in their varsity lineup and it showed as they kept the ball in play and didn’t make mistakes,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We are still getting caught alot in no man’s land in doubles and we will continue to work on that in practice tomorrow night.”

In singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0; Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-0, 6-0; and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-.

In doubles, Liann Trahey and Taylor Reineke lost 6-2, 6-1; and Macie Verdier and Emma Covault lost 6-0, 6-0.

Other scores: Eaton 5, Milton-Union (10-4) 0.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team remained undefeated with a Miami Valley League crossover win Tuesday night, sweeping Xenia 25-11, 25-14, 25-6.

Rachel Wildermuth had nine kills, three blocks and 17 assists, Corinn Siefring had eight kills, five digs and three aces, Olivia Newbourn had seven kills, Ashley Aselage had seven kills and a block, Abby Hughes had 10 digs, Emily Graham had 16 assists and Kaitlyn Husic had five aces.

Tippecanoe (14-0, 11-0 MVL Miami Division) hosts Piqua Thursday.

Miami East 3,

Bradford 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East swept its way to another Cross County Conference win Tuesday, defeating Bradford 25-6, 25-16, 25-9.

Megan Gilliland had 10 kills and three assists for the Vikings (8-4, 7-0 CCC), Nichole Hood had eight kills and four digs, Sophie Jacomet had six kills and 12 digs, Megan McDowell had five kills, four digs, two assists and one block, Sierra Kinnison had four kills, six aces, 13 assists and four digs and Kylee McKinney had four kills, one assist and one block. Gabrielle Hawkins had 12 digs and one ace, Gretchen Frock had 18 assists, two aces and two digs, Lauren Fisher had five digs and three aces and Lauren Wright had three digs.

FM 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team lost to Franklin Monroe 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 Tuesday in CCC action.

“We played with some enthusiasm and won some hustle plays — we need to get our offense scoring from more than just a couple individuals,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “This the second match of our ‘8 matches in 10 days’ stretch, so no time to dwell on the past performance — just keep working hard.”

Nigella Reck had three kills and eight digs; while Ellery Reck had four kills, 10 assists and six digs.

Alyssa Kimmel had two aces and 12 digs; Olivia Mohler had nine kills, one solo block and two assists; Hillary Hoying had three aces and Sophia Iddings added 11 digs.

Covington travels to Bradford Thursday for a “Paint A Cure” match.

Lehman 3,

Ridgemont 0

MT. VICTORY — Lehman coasted to an easy win Tuesday, sweeping Ridgemont on the road 25-3, 25-8, 25-15.

Olivia Lucia had 12 kills, five blocks, 10 digs and seven aces, Abby Schutt had eight kills, nine digs and two blocks, Lauren McFarland had six kills, 19 digs and six aces and Reese Geise had five kills and one block to lead the Cavaliers. Caroline Wesner had 12 assists, Megan Carlisle had 10 assists and Heidi Schutt had 11 digs.

Other scores: Troy (12-1, 9-1 MVL Miami) 3, West Carrollton 0. Sidney 3, Piqua (6-7, 5-6 MVL Miami) 0; 26-24, 28-26, 25-19. Preble Shawnee 3, Milton-Union (9-5, 5-2 SWBL Buckeye) 0; 25-10, 25-21, 25-18. Yellow Springs 3, Troy Christian 2.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.