Tippecanoe teams, Conley run to victory at Piqua Invitational

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — It may have been more of a mid-week workout.

But, like always, the Tippecanoe cross country program didn’t mess around.

The Red Devils swept the team titles at the Piqua Invitational Tuesday at Piqua Country Club in the two-mile race, while Bryce Conley cruised to victory in the boys race in 9:51.7.

“We were coming off a hard run Saturday,” Conley said. “So, you have to treat this as more of a workout, because we have a big race Saturday at Louisville.”

But, it was no surprise to see Conley lead the way in the boys race.

“Of course, you always want to win,” Conley said. “I think it was (the same for the team). You have to have a different approach because we have a big race Saturday. So, you kind of have to look at this as a workout.”

Rounding out the Tippecanoe scorers were Allen Murray, 4, 10:14.6; Brennan Larned, 6, 10:22.7; Ben Prenger, 8, 10:32.4; and Trenton Brown, 11, 10:38.6.

Host Piqua finished fourth in the boys race.

Noah Campbell led the Indians with a fifth-place finish in 10:17.1; while Paul Hinds was 10th in 10:36.8.

Rounding out the top five were Caven Wiles, 36, 11:12.4; Jesse Furman, 37, 11:14.1; and Mitch Fletcher, 40, 11:27.5.

Troy finished fifth.

Trojan scorers were Josh Lovitt, 9, 10:35.7; Gavin Hutchinson, 30, 11:01.8; Matthew Spade, 31, 11:03.6; Will Schaeffer, 32, 10:05.2; and Alex Trimble, 58, 11:52.8.

Milton-Union finished sixth.

Bulldog scorers included Chris Miller 20, 10:52.0; Eric Trittschuh, 21, 10:52.3; Tristin Persinger, 34, 11:09.2; Kyle Bostick, 54, 11:46.5; and Cayden Galentine, 59, 11:52.9.

Troy Christian finished seventh.

Eagle scorers included Robert Ventura, 7, 10:25.2; Noah Shook, 26, 10:59.7; Torin Schulte, 56, 11:50.1; Nate Hunnicutt, 57, 11:51.4; and Aiden Tkach, 105, 12:47.5.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe also picked up the win in the girls race.

Alex Foster was second in 12:18.4; and Mackenzie Dix was third in 12:21.7.

Rounding out the Red Devils top five were Shelby Hept, 6, 12:28.3; Annie Sinning, 7, 12:32.9; and Isa Ramos, 10, 12:41.6.

Piqua finished second.

Cassie Schrubb led the Lady Indians with a fifth-place finish in 12:28.0; while Ellie Jones was ninth in 12:37.0.

Rounding out the Indians scorers were Ana Adams, 15, 13:12.1; Jana Wagner, 23, 13:43.9; and Laurynn Barr, 30, 14:03.2.

Troy finished third.

Trojan scorers included Emma Kennett, 11, 12:42.8; Millie Peltier, 13, 13:06.0; Emma Marlow, 14, 13:11.8; and Josie Marlow, 19, 13:15.2.

Milton-Union finished fourth.

Bulldog scorers were Ally Lyons, 16, 13:13.7; Sophie Meredith, 17, 13:13.18; Micah Tracy, 33, 14:11.1; Maddie Stasiak, 35, 14:14.0; and Kenzie Beam, 64, 15:09.4.

Troy Christian finished 10th.

Gracie Glaser led the Eagles, finishing fourth in 12:24.5.

Rounding out the top five were Jewel Myers, 57, 14:50.7; ZaNya Green, 91, 16:26.8; Cheyanna Cullen, 123, 19:10.7; and Katie Townsend, 129,, 20:22.1.

