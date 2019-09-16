Troy holds off Piqua

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy girls golf team was coming off of its best nine-hole round of the season.

The Trojans picked a good time to shoot their second-best round of the year.

Taking on rival Piqua in Miami Valley League Miami Division play, Troy — led by medalist Paige Stuchell — held off the Indians by four strokes to pull even with them in the division standings Monday at Miami Shore Golf Course, winning 208-212.

With the win, the Trojans’ second straight, Troy improved to 3-6 overall and 3-3 in the MVL Miami Division. Last week, the Trojans shot a 201 at the Mound Golf Course in a win over West Carrollton — the only two times the team has shot better than 210 this season.

“I’m happy,” Troy girls golf coach Matt Wibbeler said. “We shot 201 at Mound the other day, and I thought hey, we’re starting to turn a corner. And it was nice to come back today at home and still come back with a 208, our second-lowest round of the year, and to beat our rival, an MVL opponent.”

Stuchell was the only individual to break the 50 mark on the day, shooting a 46 to claim medalist honors for Troy, with he round eventually being the difference in the match.

“She did (make the difference),” Wibbeler said of Stuchell. “And she definitely did the other day when she shot a 41 at Mound. If we can get that one real good score in there, it really cuts off a lot of strokes. The rest of the team isn’t really greatly experienced, so if she shoots above 50, it makes it hard on the rest of the team to come in low.”

The rest of the Trojans had solid days, too, though. Libby Harnish followed with a 51, Delaney Davis shot a 52 and Megan Coate added a 59 to cap off the scoring. MariCait Gillespie shot a 62 and Astha Patel shot a 64.

Piqua, meanwhile, fell to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the MVL Miami, dropping its third straight match. The Indians had also shot their best nine-hole score of the season in their last match — a 201, also — in a 190-201 loss to division-leader Greenville. The Trojans and Indians are now tied for third in the division behind the Green Wave and 4-2 Tippecanoe

“We didn’t play the best we could have, but we definitely didn’t play terrible,” Piqua coach Tyler Bergman said. “They played pretty good. It’s always tough when you come to a different course you’re not playing, too. But I think we’re preparing for the MVL pretty well.”

Reece Tate and Adde Honeycutt both shot 52 to lead Piqua on Monday, Hannah Anderson added a 53, Kenzi Anderson shot a 55 and Brooklynne Wright and Haley Krogman both shot 62.

Troy returns to the Mound on Wednesday to face Miamisburg in a non-league matchup, while Piqua travels to Xenia for an MVL crossover matchup on Wednesday — with the MVL tournament fast approaching on Sept. 28.

“The MVL (tournament) is coming up in two weeks, so I think we’re going in the right direction right now,” Wibbeler said. “Hopefully we can go back there (to Mound) and gain even more confidence. We’ll just keep at it, hopefully the weather cooperates, and we’ll see what we can do the rest of the year.”

