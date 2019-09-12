Tipp boys 2nd, Troy 5th at Wildcat Invitational: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe and Troy boys golf teams got another practice invitational in at the site of the upcoming sectional tournament, competing in the Springfield Wildcat Invitational Wednesday at Reid North — with the Red Devils finishing second overall and the Trojans placing fifth.

Tippecanoe was second with a 334, with Centerville’s 311 winning on the day. Nathan Gagnon was third overall, shooting a 75.

Troy, meanwhile, finished fifth with a 359 — a marked improvement from Saturday’s performance at the Christoff Memorial Tournament.

“Much better performance here at Reid Park than on Saturday,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We cut nine strokes off of that total. Obviously, we’re going to need to get lower than that here in a couple weeks at the sectional, but we’re making strides in the right direction.”

Henry Johnston shot 83 to lead the Trojans, Ryan Dowling shot 91 Owen Evilsizor shot 92, Tag Bender shot 93 and Zach Prouty shot 94.

“Henry Johnston played real well today,” Evilsizor said. “Ended the day with four straight pars, which is a great way to conclude is round, and he just played really solid and consistent. Ryan scrambled and somehow found a way. Owen started off on fire then found himself in trouble, but he improved on his round from Saturday by four strokes. Tag battled like he normally does, and if he could stay away from a couple triple-bogeys, he could start getting his score down more consistently. And that’s two 18-hole tournaments in a row that Zach has shot 94, so hopefully he is turning a corner.

“We’re trending in the right direction and had a much better week this week. Hopefully we’ll continue to improve.”

After traveling to Chaminade Julienne Thursday, Troy is back in action on Tuesday in a quad at Beechwood Golf Course. Tippecanoe, meanwhile, travels to Milton-Union for a tri on Monday.

Greenville 177,

Piqua 186

GREENVILLE — The Piqua boys golf team dropped an MVL match at Turtle Creek.

Kyler Kommer and Evan Hensler led Piqua with 46s.

Other Piqua (4-5, 3-4 MVL Miami Division) scores were: Mason Price 47, Decker Jackson 47, Drew Hinkle 61 and Aiden Webster 66.

Milton-Union 183,

Lehman 222

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union improved to 12-3 on the season Wednesday, defeating visiting Lehman 183-222 in a non-league matchup.

Justin Brown was medalist for the Bulldogs with a 38, Nate Thompson shot 47 and Max Grafflin and Sam Case both shot 49.

John Gagnet led the Cavaliers with a 49, Alex Keller shot 54, Hezekiah Bezy shot 59 and Reid Thomas shot 60.

• Girls Golf

Greenville 190,

Piqua 202

PIQUA — The Piqua girls golf team’s best score of the year wasn’t enough for a Miami Valley League Miami Division win on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Hannah Anderson had a career best 48 to lead Piqua (4-5, 3-2 MVL Miami), while Kenzi Anderson tied her career low with 49.

Adde Honeycutt had a 51, Brooklynne Wright had a career low 53 and Reece Tate added a 54.

Tippecanoe 186,

Miami East 199

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team handed Miami East its first loss of the season Wednesday in non-league play, defeating the Vikings 186-199 at Cassel Hills.

Marissa Miller and Sydney Lange both shot 45 to lead the Red Devils (X), Izzy Brightwell and Ava Coppock both shot 48, Madison Grimmett added a 58 and Rianna Brownlee shot 68.

Paige Lawson was medalist on the day for the Vikings (9-1) with a 42, Kearsten Kirby shot 49, Katie Pottorf shot 51, Erin Baker shot 57 and Gretchen Stevens shot 58.

• Girls Soccer

Tippecanoe 9,

West Carrollton 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team kept pace with Troy atop the Miami Valley League Miami Division standings with an easy crossover win Wednesday night, routing West Carrollton 9-0 at home.

The win makes Tippecanoe 6-2-1 overall and 4-0 in the MVL Miami Division, tied with Troy. Butler dropped to second place with a 3-0-1 record after a 0-0 tie with Sidney on Wednesday.

Goalie Ashlyn Tarzinski scored two goals to lead the Red Devils’ balanced attack on the night, Hannah Rittenhouse, Emily Rhoades and Emma Patzek each had a goal and an assist, Bailee Hoover, Dani Dettwiller, Jaila Fletcher and Maddie Moran each had a goal and Alex Foster and Kenna Smith each had two assists.

Tippecanoe hosts Miamisburg Monday in non-league play.

Other scores: Xenia 3, Piqua (1-6-1, 0-4 MVL Miami) 0.

• Tennis

CJ 4,

Tippecanoe 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team dropped its first match of the season Wednesday, falling 4-1 to Chaminade Julienne in non-league play.

The Red Devils’ lone win was at second doubles, where Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell won 6-0, 6-1.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder lost 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Mira Patel lost 6-4, 6-4. At third singles, Rainey Messinger lost 6-0, 6-2. At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig lost 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

After hosting Troy Thursday, Tippecanoe (11-1) returns to action on Tuesday at Sidney.

Lima Shawnee 5,

Lehman 0

LIMA — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team ran into a buzzsaw.

“That’s a top 15 Division II team in the state,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They have a girl at first doubles who played first singles for them as a freshman and a sophomore who was a sectional singles champion. It’s the first time we haven’t won a single game in a match since August 2015, my second match as girls coach against Miami Valley. Their two through four players would be a strong no 1 singles player anywhere else.”

In singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0; Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-0, 6-0; and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Taylor Reineke and Lann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-0; and Macie Verdeir and Madi Gleason lost 6-0, 6-0.

Other scores: Sidney 3, Piqua (10-3, 4-1 MVL Miami) 2.

