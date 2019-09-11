Tipp girls hold off Troy, Troy boys top Stebbins: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team held off the visiting Troy Trojans Tuesday at Cassel Hills, picking up a Miami Valley League Miami Division victory with a 201-218 win.

Marissa Miller was the medalist on the day for the Red Devils (4-3, 2-2 MVL Miami), Izzy Brightwell and Sydney Lange both shot 49, Ava Coppock shot 57, Madison Grimmett shot 60 and Regan Hull shot 75.

Paige Stuchell led the Trojans (1-6, 1-3 MVL Miami) with a 48, Libby Harnish shot 53, MariCait Gillespie shot 57, Megan Coate shot 60, Mareesa Uhlenbrock shot 62 and Delaney Davis shot 65.

After hosting Miami East Wednesday, Tippecanoe travels to Sidney Thursday, while Troy travels to West Carrollton Thursday.

Miami East 174,

Bethel 186

BRANDT — Miami East added another school record Tuesday against Bethel, setting a new nine-hole record at an away course by defeating the Bees 174-186 at Cliffside Golf Course.

Five Vikings (9-0, 6-0 Cross County Conference) shot personal bests on the day, starting with Kearsten Kirby, who was medalist with a 41. Paige Lawson — whose personal best would have been a school record, since she shot that earlier this season — added a 43, then everyone else posted their best career scores, Olivia Patton with a 44, Katie Pottorf with a 46, Taylor Godsey a 48 and Gretchen Stevens a 53.

Olivia Reittinger shot a 42 to lead the Bees, Kenna Gray and Skylar Johnson both shot 47, Grace Bennett and Ashley Newton both shot 50 and Kerigan Calhoun shot 52.

• Boys Golf

Troy 181,

Stebbins 187

TROY — After back-to-back defeats, the Troy boys golf team got back on the winning side Tuesday, defeating Stebbins in Miami Valley League crossover play 181-187 in the Trojans’ final match at Miami Shores this season.

Tag Bender shot a career-best 42 to lead the Trojans, Zach Prouty and Henry Johnston both shot 46, Owen Evilsizor and Kellen Glover both shot 47 and Ryan Dowling shot 50.

“Tag played really well today, just very consistent,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “He’s really hitting the ball well and scrambling when he needs to. And it was nice to see Zach and Kellen count their scores today — that’s one thing we’ve struggled with, having the same four guys every day. So it was nice to get them in the column.”

After playing at the Springfield Invitational Wednesday, Troy (7-2, 5-1 MVL Miami Division) travels to Chaminade Julienne Thursday.

Tippecanoe 165,

Sidney 176

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe remained unbeaten in Miami Valley League Miami Division play at 6-0 after a crossover victory against Sidney Tuesday, with the Red Devils winning 165-176.

Nathan Gagnon shot 37 for medalist honors, Braydon Bottles shot 38, Nolan Lawson shot 41, Matt Salmon and Ian Smith both shot 45 and Joey Pleiman shot 47.

After playing in Wednesday’s Springfield Invitational, Tippecanoe travels to Milton-Union Monday.

Waynesville 168,

Milton-Union 179

WAYNESVILLE — Waynesville held off visiting Milton-Union 168-179 Tuesday to hand the Bulldogs their first Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division loss.

Justin Brown shot 42 to lead Milton-Union (11-3, 4-1 SWBL Buckeye), Nathan Thompson shot 43, Max Grafflin shot 44 and Grady Vechazone shot 50.

Miami East 161,

Bethel 191

BRANDT — Miami East picked up a Cross County Conference win Tuesday, defeating Bethel 161-191 at Cliffside.

Noah King led the Vikings with a 37, Ty Fetters shot 40, Sam Zapadka, Colin Jennings and Cooper Elleman each shot 42 and Andrew Bevan shot 43.

Other scores: Dayton Christian 234, Troy Christian (0-11, 0-7 MBC) 239.

• Boys Soccer

Troy 8,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Troy boys soccer team picked up an easy Miami Valley League crossover win Tuesday on the road, defeating Fairborn 8-0.

Jon Hipolito had a hat trick and Mitchell Francis had two goals to lead the way. Elijah Williams had a goal and an assist, Sam Kazmaier and Winston Walton each had a goal, Nathan Kleptz had two assists and Reece Sherman, Mitch Davis and Ridwan Abdi each had one assist.

Troy (4-2-1, 3-0-1 MVL Miami Division) travels to Fairmont Saturday.

Piqua 1,

Xenia 1

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team tied Xenia 1-1 Tuesday.

Ethan Heidenerich scored the goal on an assist from Jarret Powers.

Kamden Davidson had five saves in goal.

Piqua, 2-3-3 overall and 0-2-2 in the MVL, will host Lehman Catholic Saturday.

WL-S 2,

Miami East 2

CASSTOWN — Miami East battled back from a two-goal deficit to earn a draw against West Liberty-Salem Tuesday, finishing with a 2-2 tie.

Jimmy Sutherly got the Vikings on the board with a long goal on an assist from Jakob Demmitt, then Aiden Waite scored the equalizer on an assist from Trenton Maxson.

Lehman 2,

Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — Lehman Catholic picked up a road win Tuesday night.

On Tuesday evening the Lehman Cavaliers traveled to their first away game of the season in a league clash against the Spencerville Bearcats.

Ethan Potts had a goal and one assist, while Joshua George had one goal and Elijah Jock had an assist.

“We had a slow first half but stepped it up in the second half,” Lehman coach Cameron Jock said. “Our goals were really well worked. It’s good to see the guys starting to mesh and work things out. We just need to do a better job of playing hard all 80 minutes and staying focused.”

Lehman will play at Piqua Saturday.

Newton 2,

Jackson Center 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys picked up a non-conference win.

Dylan Huber and Alexander Hild had goals for Newton, while Dillon Koble and Cameron Stine had assists.

Newton plays at Bethel Thursday.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (7-0, 4-0 MVL Miami) 8, West Carrollton 0.

• Girls Soccer

Lehman 2,

Milton-Union 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team prepped for a big game with Anna Thursday by blanking Milton-Union 2-0 Tuesday night.

Ava Behr and Riley McIver scored the goals, while Lindsey Magoteaux had two assists.

Heidi Toner had the shutout in goal.

Newton 2,

Miami Valley 2

DAYTON — The Newton girls soccer team came away with a tie in non-conference action.

Jaden Stine had one goal and one assist.

Marissa Deeter had a goal and Haley Abrams had an assist.

Newton will play Bethel Thursday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (4-2-1, 1-0 MBC) 5, Yellow Springs 0. Miami East 4, West Liberty-Salem 3.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe tennis team remained undefeated at 11-0 and 6-0 in Miami Valley League Miami Division play with a 5-0 victory Tuesday at Fairborn in crossover play.

At first singles, Mira Patel won 6-2, 6-1. At second singles, Rainey Messinger won 6-4, 6-1. At third singles, Sarah Stark won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell won 6-0, 6-1.

After hosting Chaminade Julienne Wednesday, Tippecanoe hosts Troy Thursday.

Piqua 5,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — Piqua improved to 10-2, 4-1 in the Miami Valley League Miami Division, with a sweep of Stebbins.

In singles, Arabella Partee won 5-7, 6-4, 7-5; Lexi Knorr-Sullivan won 6-2, 6-2; and Izzy King won 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Cassie Arnett and Skylar Cain won 6-3, 6-2; and Rikki Ramirez and Grace Ryan won 6-0, 6-2.

Milton-Union 5,

Waynesville 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union improved to 4-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division and 8-3 overall with a 5-0 victory over Waynesville Tuesday at home.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch won 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Laura Billing won 6-2, 6-1.

At first doubles, Madison Silveira and Amelia Black won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. At second doubles, Emma Lehman and Paige Barnes won 6-4, 6-2.

Milton-Union travels to Northridge Thursday and Preble Shawnee Monday to finish off its division schedule.

Celina 5,

Lehman 0

CELINA — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team dropped a road match.

“Celina was very steady and didn’t make many unforced errors,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We were tired after the emotional win last night. Sophomore Emma Covault made very varsity debut as Taylor (Reineke) was out sick. You learn from matches like this and I saw some things we need to work on in our next practice next Monday like moving forward in doubles and getting turned and staying down on our ground strokes.”

In singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-2, 6-3; Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-2, 6-3; and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Liann Trahey and Covault lost 6-2, 6-1; and Macie Verdeir and Madi Gleason lost 6-0, 6-2.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team won its 11th straight Tuesday with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 sweep at Sidney in Miami Valley League crossover play.

Corinn Siefring had 11 kills, a block and six digs, Olivia Newbourn had nine kills, Rachel Wildermuth had eight kills, three blocks, 14 assists and nine digs, Ashley Aselage had a block, Emily Graham had 12 assists, Abby Hughes had 15 digs and Kaitlyn Husic had two aces.

Tippecanoe (11-0, 8-0 MVL Miami Division) travels to Butler Thursday.

Covington 3,

Newton 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team defeated Newton 25-22, 25-16, 25-14 in CCC action Tuesday night.

“I am glad we won, however, we gave away too many points on mental breakdowns,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “Thirteen service errors and 14 hitting errors will not win many matches. We were fortunate that our defense was doing well and our serve reception was outstanding.”

Nigella Reck had 1o assists, five digs and three kills; while Ellery Reck had 13 assists, six digs and six kills.

Lauren York had four kills and seven digs; while Alyssa Kimmel had three aces, five kills and seven digs.

Olivia Mohler had four kills, Tori Quinter had two aces and two digs and Hillary Hoying added four aces and seven digs.

Marisa Field had three kills and Sophia Iddings had seven digs.

Covington will play at Mississinawa Valley Thursday.

Miami East 3,

Miss. Valley 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East swept Mississinawa Valley at home Tuesday, winning 25-10, 25-9, 25-15.

Sierra Kinnison had 10 kills and Sophie Jacomet, Megan Gillilland and Nichole Hood each had six kills to lead the Vikings (6-3, 5-0 Cross County Conference). Gillilland and Gabrielle Hawkins each had five aces and Jacomet had four as East had 21 aces as a team, Hawkins led defensively with 12 digs and Gretchen Frock had 17 assists and Kinnison had 14.

Other scores: Fairborn 3, Piqua (5-5, 4-4 MVL Miami) 1; 25-23, 12-25, 25-21, 25-18. Milton-Union (9-2, 5-1 SWBL Buckeye) 3, Northridge 0; 25-16, 25-12, 25-14. Bradford 3, Tri-County North 0; 25-11, 27-25, 25-20.

