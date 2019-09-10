Piqua girls golf preps for big match with Greenville

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The Piqua girls golf team faces one of its biggest matches of the year Wednesday when Greenville visits Echo Hills in Miami Valley League action.

Greenville brings a 9-1 overall record and 5-0 in the MVL to the match, along with a previous win over Piqua at Turtle Creek, and the leading player in the MVL in freshman phenom Kenna Jenkinson, who has a nine-hole strike average under 41.

“It is another one of the MVL matches,” Piqua coach Tyler Bergman said. “So hopefully tonight was a tuneup for that match.”

Bergman was referring to Tuesday’s match with Wapakoneta, which the Lady Redskins won 199-207 at Echo Hills. Piqua dropped to 4-4 overall, but is 3-1 in the MVL with some big matches ahead.

“I think the girls have been making progress,” Bergman said. “We have been working on being more consistent, especially Reece (Tate) and we have been doing that.”

Tate led the Lady Indians Tuesday, carding a 45 on the front nine.

“Reece (Tate) has been working really hard,” Bergman said. “And Reece is a girl that has the athletic ability.”

Although her score didn’t reflect it Tuesday with a 56, Kenzi Anderson had a career low recently, and the sophomore showed flashes of that improvement Tuesday night.

Facing a speedy downhill putt on the second green, she lagged it perfectly for a tap in on her next putt.

And chipping from near the water on the par-3 third hole, she lofted it to within six feet.

“Kenzi (Anderson) has been working really hard (on her short game),” Bergman said. “She has come a long way with her putting.”

Other Piqua scores were: Hannah Anderson 52, Adde Honeycutt 55 and Brooklynne Wright 55.

With most of their big matches in the MVL ahead, Piqua has a chance to make some noise in the Miami Division.

“You always want to play well in the MVL matches,” Bergman said. “This is the time of year you want to be playing your best with the postseason coming up.”

And after a tuneup Tuesday, tonight is a chance to continue that success.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_adde-5.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_adde2-3.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Brooklynne Wright hits out of the no-mow on the third hole at Echo Hills. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_brooklynne1-3.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Brooklynne Wright hits out of the no-mow on the third hole at Echo Hills. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_hannah-3.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Hannah Anderson hits her tee shot on the par-3 third hole Tuesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_hannah2-3.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Hannah Anderson hits her tee shot on the par-3 third hole Tuesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_hannah3-3.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_kenzi-3.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Kenzi Anderson chips on to the third green Tuesday at Echo Hills. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_kenzi2-3.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Kenzi Anderson chips on to the third green Tuesday at Echo Hills. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_reece-5.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_reece2-3.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Reece Tate hits her approach shot to the fifth green Tuesday at Echo Hills. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_reeceuse-3.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Reece Tate hits her approach shot to the fifth green Tuesday at Echo Hills. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Adde Honeycutt blasts out of a bunker on the fifth hole at Echo Hills Tuesday in a match with Wapakoneta. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_addeuse-3.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Adde Honeycutt blasts out of a bunker on the fifth hole at Echo Hills Tuesday in a match with Wapakoneta.