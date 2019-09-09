Tippecanoe girls tennis tops Piqua in matchup of MVL unbeatens

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — It was a matchup of Miami Valley League unbeatens Monday on the Piqua tennis courts.

Tippecanoe came in 9-0 and was battle-tested, while Piqua was off to its best start ever in girls tennis with a 9-1 record, but had not faced the same level of competition.

And while the final result was not unexpected, both coaches left happy with their teams performances.

Tippecanoe ran its record to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the MVL with a 5-0 win, while Piqua dropped to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in MVL play.

Tippecanoe already has impressive wins over traditionally strong programs in Miami Valley, Miamisburg and Beavercreek.

“Still, Piqua had a really good record,” Tippecanoe coach Kaci Matthews said. “They are a really good team. You have to give them a lot of credit (for the way they have built the program up).”

Piqua coach Kyla Starrett knew it would be the Lady Indians biggest challenge of the year.

“We have faced this kind of competition all year,” she said. “When we face an established team (like Tippecanoe) we like to keep our goals realistic. We just look to play good tennis.”

And third singles proved to be the match of the night.

Piqua sophomore Izzy King came in with a 9-0 record.

And it took everything Tippecanoe’s Rainey Messinger had to keep King from remaining perfect.

Messinger won the first set 6-2, before King took the second set 6-3.

Before the deciding third set, the girls did rock, paper, scissors to see if they would play a full third set or 10-point tiebreaker.

They ended up playing a full set and Messinger won 6-2.

“It was a great job by Rainey (Matthews) — and all our girls tonight,” Matthews said.

Starrett knew King just ran in to a tough match.

“We played a lot of good tennis,” she said. “That was the first time we won a set against Tippecanoe.”

Dakota Schroeder brought an 8-1 record into her match at first singles and won 6-2, 6-0 over Arabella Partee to go to 9-1 on the season.

Mira Patel ran her record to 10-0 at second singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Alexa Knorr-Sullivan.

Tipp also swept the doubles matches.

Amelia and Eliza Zweizig brought a 7-2 record at first doubles and knocked off Cassie Arnett and Skylar Cain, who were 8-1 coming in, 6-0, 6-1.

At second dooubles, Lona Mayberry and Lilly McDowell ran their record to 9-1 with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

“Playing against this competition helps makes us so much better,” Starrett said.

The Tippecanoe Black JV also won 5-0.

Emily Gagnon and Emily Stark won matches 8-1 and 8-0.

Also winning were Miranda Miller and Celeste Hartings 8-5, Isabel Haley and Elizabeth Kueterman 8-1 and Emma Hartings and Ally Sasser 6-1.

