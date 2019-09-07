Groff opens three-shot lead after opening round of Miami County Golf Championships

Staff Reports

Miami Shores Club Champion Ryan Groff got off to a fast start in the Miami County Golf Championships Saturday, shooting a two-under par 70 at Miami Shores to open a three-shot lead.

The final round will be played Sunday at Echo Hills.

Despite birdies on the second and fourth holes, Groff trailed Matt Maurer by one after an even par 36 on the front nine.

But, he birdie 11, 13, 15 and 16 coming in to open up a three-shot lead with a two-under par 34 on the back nine.

Maurer and Austin Hadden are tied for second after both carded 73s.

Maurer followed his 35 with a 38, while Hadded had a 37 on the front and an even-par 36 on the back.

Brian Robbins is in fourth place after carding a 78 and Brian Deal, Ray Stuchell and Doug Harter are all tied for fifth after carding 80s.

FIRST FLIGHT

Ty Nimer has a one-shot lead after an opening round 75.

Andrew Lindeman was one shot back after a 76.

Jim Howard and Jeff Jennings are both tied for third after rounds of 80 and Dave Westfall is fifth after cardining an 81.

SUPER SENIORS

Rick Szabo has a three-shot lead after a two-under par 70.

Jeff Poettinger is in second after carding a 73 and Bryan Smith is in third with 77.

SUPER DUPER SENIORS

Gary Weaver has a two-shot lead after an opening round 76.

Roger Luring is second after carding a 78 and Jack Holtel is third with an 80.

MIAMI COUNTY GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES

SATURDAY AT MIAMI SHORES

Championship

Ryan Groff 35-35—70

Matt Maurer 35-38—73

Austin Hadden 37-36—73

Brian Robbins 41-37—78

Brian Deal 40-40—80

Ray Stuchell 42-38—80

Doug Harter 41-39—80

Ben Gover 42-39—81

Jason Thompson 45-39—84

Dan Sutherly 41-44—85

Alex Garman 44-41—85

First Flight

Ty Nimer 39-36—75

Andrew Lindeman 40-36—76

Jim Howard 40-40—80

Jeff Jennings 40-40—80

Dave Westfall 39-42—81

John Mutschler 44-39—83

Jeff Bacon 40-43—83

Creg Rietz 43-41—84

Rob Kiser 40-46—86

Jim Rohr 44-46—90

Super Seniors

Rick Szabo 35-35-70

Jeff Poettinger 38-35—73

Bryan Smith 38-39—77

Dave Barnhart 41-38—79

Jim Sass 41-39—80

Super Duper Seniors

Gary Weaver 40-36—76

Roger Luring 41-37—78

Jack Holtel 41-39—80

Marty Jackson 44-44—85

Lloyd Shoemaker 44-47—91