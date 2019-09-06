Piqua football loses 17-14 to Lima Senior

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

LIMA — Piqua made a valient comeback in the fourth quarter Friday night against Lima Senior at Spartan Stadium.

But, it came up just short as the Indians dropped a 17-14 heartbreaker.

Piqua goes to 0-2 on the season, while Lima Senior improved to 2-0.

The Indians were trailing 17-7 with 7:42 remaining in the game and it appeared Lima was about to put the game away.

But, Hudson Hall stepped in front of a EJ Cameron pass and returned it to the Lima 26-yard line.

On the next play, Piqua quarterback Blane Ouhl found Garrett Schrubb down the left sideline for a 26-yard TD pass and Jackson Trombley’s PAT kick had Piqua within 17-14 with 6:38 remaining.

Piqua got the ball back at the Lima 45 with 5:15 remaining.

The Indians drove down inside Lima’s 30, but on fourth-and-six, Lima came up with an interception at the Piqua 10-yard line.

The Spartans took over with 2:28 remaining and were able to run the clock down to 14 seconds before having to punt.

Piqua was called for running into the punter, but Lima declined the penalty — giving Piqua the ball at the Lima 45 with seven seconds to go.

Ouhl was sacked on the play, but Jerell Lewis picked up the loose ball and ran for a short gain, before being tackled to end the game.

Piqua had taken the lead late in the first quarter, when Tanner Kemp ran 29 yards for a score. Trombley’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 2:50 remaining in the opening quarter.

But, the lead lasted just 19 seconds.

Jermaine Daniel returned the kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and Andrew Zell’s PAT kick tied the game at 7-7 with 2:31 remaining in the quarter.

Piqua put together a drive late in the first half.

Ouhl connected with Cory Miller for a 14-yard gain and Miller had a 13-yard run to put the Indians in field goal range.

But, a 39-yard attempt was off the mark just before the half, leaving the game tied 7-7.

Early in the third quarter, the Piqua defense made a big play.

Aiden Meyer made a big hit on Cameron as he was running for a first down and the ball flew into Jasiah Medley’s hands.

He returned the ball to the Lima 30.

But, the drive stalled again and a 30-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

Cameron found Jovon Robinson on consecutive plays on Lima’s next drive for gains of 37 and 14 yards respectively.

That led to a 30-yard field goal by Zell with 1:39 remaining in the third quarter to put the Spartans up 10-7.

Piqua’s next drive ended with a fumble and Lima went 58 yards in six plays.

Cameron completed a 22-yard pass to Robinson and threw 25 yards to Cecil Benton Jr for the score.

Zell’s kick made it 17-7 with 10:04 remaining in the game, before Piqua’s rally came up just short.

Ca’ron Coleman led Piqua with 79 yards on 12 carries, while Kemp had 62 yards on eight carries.

Ouhl completed four of eight passes for 52 yards with one interception.

Cameron completed 14 of 22 passes for 169 yards.

Robinson caught eight passes for 91 yards, while Jawan Anderson had 48 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Piqua will travel to Stebbins Thursday.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.