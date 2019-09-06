Tipp, Piqua tennis pick up MVL wins: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

GREENVILLE — Last year, the Tippecanoe tennis team was part of a three-way tie atop its division, sharing the title with Greenville and Butler.

The Red Devils don’t want to share this season.

Thursday, the Devils took their first real step towards the goal of an outright Miami Valley League Miami Division title this season, defeating division rival Greenville 4-1 to remain undefeated this season.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won 3-6, 6-0, 6-4. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-1, 6-2. At first doubles, Eliza and Amelia Zweizig won 6-1, 6-4. At second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell won 6-2, 6-2.

At third singles, Katy Shultz lost 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4).

Tippecanoe improved to 9-0 with the win, 4-0 in the MVL Miami. Currently there are two other teams also unbeaten in division play — 3-0 Piqua and 3-0 Butler. After playing in the Centerville Doubles Tournament on Saturday, the Devils travel to Piqua on Monday.

Piqua 5,

West Carrollton 0

PIQUA — The Piqua girls tennis team picked up two wins to improve to 9-1.

Piqua beat Urbana and West Carrollton, both by 5-0 scores.

Against Urbana in singles, Arabella Partee won 6-3, 6-2; Lexi Knorr-Sullivan won 6-2, 6-2; and Izzy King won 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Skylar Cain and Cassie Arnett won 6-3, 6-1; and Grace Ryan and Rikki Ramirez won 6-0, 6-0.

Against West Carrollton in singles, Partee won 6-4, 6-1; Knorr-Sullivan won 6-0, 6-2; and King won 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Cain and Arnett won 6-2, 6-4; and Ryan and Martinez won 6-0, 6-1.

Piqua will host Tippecanoe Monday.

Milton-Union 5,

Madison 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union swept Madison in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play Thursday, winning 5-0.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Laura Billing won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Madison Silveira and Amelia Black won 6-1, 7-5. At second doubles, Emma Lehman and Paige Barnes won 6-0, 6-0.

Milton-Union (7-3, 3-0 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Waynesville Tuesday.

Butler 5,

Troy 0

VANDALIA — Troy dropped its first Miami Valley League Miami Division match of the season Thursday, falling to Butler 5-0 on the road.

At first singles, Kit Wolke lost 6-4, 6-4. At second singles, Mackenzie Nosker lost 7-5, 7-5. At third singles, Danielle Robbins lost 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea lost 6-2, 6-3. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher won 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Troy (5-3, 2-1 MVL Miami) travels to Alter Monday.

Miami Valley 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls ran into a buzzsaw Thursday.

“Miami Valley is one of the top teams in our area,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Their second and third singles players would be the top singles players on 90 percent of the schools in this area and be successful. Both of our doubles teams played really well against solid doubles teams as well.

“In past years we are lucky to win 5 games total in the whole team match and tonight we won 12. That’s a good positive for us and speaks to our improvement as a team this season.”

In singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-2, 6-; Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-1, 6-0; and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Taylor Reineke and Liann Trahey lost 6-4, 6-3; and Macie Verdeir and Madi Gleason lost 6-1, 6-1.

• Volleyball

Miami East 3,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Miami East volleyball team (5-3, 4-0 Cross County Conference) had little trouble in CCC play Thursday night at Newton, sweeping the Indians 25-10, 25-12, 25-6.

Sophie Jacomet had five kills, two aces and nine digs, Nichole Hood had five kills, one ace, one block and three digs, Sierra Kinnison had four kills, three aces, five digs and 11 assists, Megan Gilliland had three kills, three aces and two digs, Kayly Fetters had three kills, one dig and one block, Kylee McKinney had two kills and Megan McDowell had two kills, two blocks and one dig. Gabrielle Hawkins had 13 digs, one ace and three assists, Gretchen Frock had one ace and 10 assists, Lauren Fisher had three digs and two aces and Cara Budd had two digs.

Tri-Village 3,

Covington 0

NEW MADISON — The Covington volleyball team lost to Tri-Village 25-19, 26-24, 25-16 Thursday in CCC action.

“We blocked well with nine blocks for points but we missed too many serves to pull out the win,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “I was happy with the effort but we still need to win more of the hustle plays.”

Covington dropped to 2-5 overall and 2-1 in the CCC.

Nigella Reck had three aces, five kills, nine digs and three block assists; while Ellery Reck had two aces, five kills and 14 assists.

Lauren York had four kills and four digs; Alyssa Kimmel had three kills and 11 digs; and Olivia Mohler had four block assists.

Hillary Hoying had 11 digs and Marisa Fields had two solo blocks, three block assists and four kills.

Covington will host Newton Tuesday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (5-2, 3-1 MBC) 3, Legacy Christian 0; 25-11, 25-10, 25-7. Bradford 3, Twin Valley South 2; 25-27, 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12. Waynesville 3, Milton-Union (7-1, 4-1 SWBL Buckeye) 0; 26-24, 25-17, 25-16. Ansonia 3, Bethel 0.

• Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 4,

Xenia 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team — the No. 3 ranked team in the in Division III in the season’s first state poll — routed a D-I program Thursday night, shutting out Xenia 4-0 at home to improve to 6-0 overall.

Connor Peters had two goals and two assists and Preston Lair had one goal and one assist to lead the Eagles. Josh Brubaker added a goal and Ty Davis had an assist.

Troy Christian hosts Miami East Saturday.

Bethel 3,

Legacy Christian 0

XENIA —Bethel battled with Legacy Christian all night in a non-league matchup Thursday night on the road, and in the end the Bees came away with a hard-fought 3-0 victory.

“Tonight was a very physical match,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “It took us a while to get going, but after we scored it seemed to relax us a little, and we played much better. Our defense played well tonight, not allowing very many dangerous opportunities for them. A road win is always a good win.”

Three different players scored for the Bees (3-2) on the night, with Nick Schmidt, Cannon Dakin and Hunter Parrish each scoring a goal and Aiden Flomerfelt dishing out two assists.

Bethel returns home Monday to host Greeneview.

Miami East 5,

TV South 1

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Miami East’s Aiden Waite had a hat trick Thursday night, leading the Vikings to a 5-1 win at Twin Valley South.

In addition to Waite’s three goals, Logan McEldowney had a goal and two assists, Jimmy Sutherly had a goal and an assist and Trenton Maxson and Ethan Gudorf each had one assist.

Sidney 3,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys were even 1-1 at half before dropping a game to Sidney.

Elijah Jock had Lehman’s goal.

“The boys played a well-fought match tonight,” Lehman assistant coach Jake Emerick said. “It could have went either way in that second half. Sidney just wanted it more than we did. Overall it is a good loss for us because it lets us know what we need to work on.”

Lehman will host Newton Saturday.

Other scores: Miami East 4, Twin Valley South 0. Waynesville 4, Milton-Union (2-2-3, 2-2 SWBL Buckeye) 0.

• Girls Soccer

Lehman 6,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Lehman Catholic girls improved to 3-0-1, while Troy Christian dropped to 2-2-1.

Lindsey Magoteaux and Rylie McIver each had two goals and one assist.

Maegan Titterington and Ella Black each had one goal and Ava Behr, Ella Monnin and Tori Lachey each had one assist.

Heidi Toner had three saves.

Newton 10,

National Trail 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team cruised to an easy win.

Emma Szakel had three goals and one assist, while Crystal Houk had two goals and one assist.

Marissa Deeter and Jaden Stine each had two goals and one assist.

Chloe Miller had one goal and Aliyah Critz had one assist.

Newton will travel to Lehman Catholic Saturday.

Other scores: Waynesville 4, Milton-Union (3-2-1, 2-2-1 SWBL Buckeye) 0.

• Boys Golf

Sidney 169,

Troy 179

SIDNEY — The Troy boys golf team dropped its first Miami Valley League match of the season, falling 169-179 at former division rival Sidney Thursday at Shelby Oaks in crossover play.

Henry Johnston was tied for medalist on the day for the Trojans with a 41, Tag Bender shot 45, Ryan Dowling shot 46, Owen Evilsizor shot 47, Kellen Glover shot 51 and Zach Prouty shot 52.

“This is the best Sidney team that I’ve seen,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “They’ve got five guys back from last year, some good players, and their No. 1 man, Trey Wertz, is a really good player. So playing them at their place was a tough order.

“We’ve got to start getting these scores down, but Henry continues to play well in these MVL matches. We’ve just got to get some of the other guys to continue to do that and get better and better. Tonight, we just got beat by a better team.”

Troy (6-2, 4-1 MVL Miami Division) travels to Reid North Saturday for the Christoff Memorial Invitational.

Newton 162,

Bethel 198

TIPP CITY — The Newton boys picked up a Cross County Conference win at Cliffside Golf Course.

Ross Ferrell and Hudson Montgomery shared medalist honors with 40s.

Other Newton scores were Chandler Peters 41, Mitchel Montgomery 41, Kleyson Wehrley 44 and Carson Knupp 51.

Milton-Union 186,

Madison 225

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union improved to 4-0 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play and 11-2 overall Thursday, defeating Madison on the road 186-225.

Justin Brown was medalist on the day with a 41, Nathan Thompson shot 45, Max Grafflin shot 49 and Grady Vechazone shot 51.

Milton-Union travels to Waynesville Tuesday.

Bradford 191,

National Trail 212

WEBSTER — The Bradford boys golf team set a school record with a 191 in a win over National Trail.

Keaton Mead was medalist with 44 to lead Bradford.

Other Railroader scores were Scout Spencer 48, Dalton Skinner 48, Parker Davidson 51 and Joey Brussell 52.

• Girls Golf

Tippecanoe 180,

Bethel 191

BRANDT — The Tippecanoe girls golf team knocked off Bethel Thursday in non-league play, winning 180-191 at Cliffside Golf Course.

Marissa Miller led Tippecanoe with a 41, sharing medalist honors with Bethel’s Kenna Gray. Izzy Brightwell followed with a 44, Sydney Lange shot 45, Ava Coppock shot 50 and Madison Grimmett and Annaleah Lambert both shot 57.

For Bethel, Gray was co-medalist with 41, Olivia Reittinger shot 48, Ashley Newton and Skylar Johnson both shot 51, Kerigan Calhoun shot 59 and Grace Bennett shot 61.

Tippecanoe (3-3) hosts Troy Tuesday.

Miami East 195,

FM 219

CASSTOWN — Miami East improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Cross County Conference Thursday, defeating Franklin Monroe 195-219 at home.

Paige Lawson led the Vikings with a 42, Kearsten Kirby shot 47, Olivia Patton and Katie Pottorf both shot 53, Taylor Godsey shot 60 and Gretchen Stevens shot 63.

