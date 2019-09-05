Piqua girls top Covington, Troy gets 1st victory: Wednesday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

PIQUA — Kenzi Anderson had a career low as the Piqua girls golf team picked up a non-conference win Wednesday at Echo Hills, 205-212 over Covington.

Anderson and Reece Tate shared medalist honors with 49.

Other Piqua scores were Adde Honeycutt 50, Brooklynne Wright 57 and Hannah Anderson 62.

Piqua (4-3) hosts division leader Greenville Monday in a Miami Valley League Miami Division matchup.

Troy 211,

Sidney 240

TROY — The Troy girls golf team picked up its first victory of the season Wednesday, defeating Sidney 211-240 in Miami Valley League crossover play at Miami Shores Golf Course.

Libby Harnish was medalist on the day with a 48 for the Trojans, with Paige Stuchell right behind with a 49. Delaney Davis shot 56, Megan Coate shot 58 and Mareesa Uhlenbrock shot 61.

Troy (1-4, 1-2 MVL Miami Division) hosts division rival Butler Monday.

• Boys Golf

Stebbins 174,

Piqua 174

PIQUA — The Piqua boys lost a heartbreaker on fifth-man tiebreaker on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Kyler Kommer was match medalist with 42 to lead Piqua.

Other Piqua scores were Mason Price 43, Evan Hensler 44, Dexter Jackson 45, Aiden Webster 57 and Drew Hinkle 60.

Tippecanoe 151,

Fairborn 241

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe remained undefeated in head-to-head play Wednesday, improving to 5-0 overall and in the Miami Valley League Miami Division with a 151-241 crossover victory over Fairborn at Cassel Hills.

Nathan Gagnon shot a 1-under 34 to earn medalist honors on the day. Braydon Bottles shot 38, Matt Salmon shot 39, Colin Maalouf shot 40, Nolan Lawson shot 41 and Austin Post shot 46.

Tippecanoe hosts Sidney Tuesday.

Newton 177

Ansonia 218

PIQUA — Newton cruised to victory on the back nine of Piqua Country Club Wednesday.

Ross Ferrell, Chandler Peters and Hudson Montgomery shared medalist honors with 43.

Kleyson Wehrley had 48, Carson Knupp carded 40 and Mitchel Montgomery added a 50.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Tippecanoe tennis team continued to impress on Wednesday, sweeping a talented Milton-Union team 5-0 in a county rivalry on the road.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder defeated Meredith Fitch 6-3, 6-0. At second singles, Mira Patel held off Taylor Falb in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. At third singles, Amalia Zweizig won another three-setter, defeating Laura Billing 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

At first doubles, Eliza Zweizig and Katy Shultz defeated Amelia Black and Madison Silveira 6-2, 6-2. At second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell defeated Emma Lehman and Paige Barnes 6-4, 6-2.

“We always enjoy playing Tipp, as most of our girls play together in the offseason,” Milton-Union coach Jenna Fox said. “Tonight was filled with great play and shots.”

Tippecanoe improved to 8-0 with the win, while Milton-Union fell to 6-3.

Lehman 5,

Trotwood 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team cruised to a win over Trotwood-Madison.

“It was a great team win for us tonight,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Trotwood has some athletes at first and second singles and Angela (Brunner) and Ann (Deafenbaugh) had nice wins there. We only lost one game total at third singles and both doubles spots. Mary (Lins) got her fifth win and continues to improve , Taylor (Reineke) got her fourth win and Liann (Trahey), Macie (Verdeir), Madi (Gleason) and Ann all picked up the first dual match wins of their careers tonight.”

In singles, Brunner won 6-3, 6-1; Deafenbaugh won 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4); and Lins won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Reineke and Trahey won 6-1, 6-0; and Verdeir and Gleason won 6-0, 6-0.

Tecumseh 3,

Troy 2

NEW CARLISLE — Troy’s three-match winning streak came to an end Wednesday at Tecumseh in a hard-fought 3-2 loss.

At second singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher won 7-6 (2), 6-1.

At first singles, Kit Wolke lost 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (4). At third singles, Danielle Robbins lost 6-1, 6-4. At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea lost 6-2, 6-1.

“It was a tough team match to lose,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Can’t fault our effort, but our execution of shots still needs improvement.

“Kit had not picked up a racket for 14 days and just started light hitting last Thursday. Her timing was a little off, and getting into the flow of matches again will take some time. Mackenzie has been playing some good tennis this past week and has shown much improvement in driving the ball.”

After traveling to division rival Butler Thursday, Troy (5-3) remains on the road at Alter Monday.

• College

Columbus State 3,

Edison State 0

The Edison State Community College volleyball team gave unbeaten Columbus State a battle before losing 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 Wednesday in OCCAC action.

Columbus State improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in OCCAC play, while Edison dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in the OCCAC.

Sarah Potshast had 13 kills and 10 digs; while Lillian Hamilton added five kills.

Leah Herdman dished out 21 assists.

Whitney Pleiman led the defense with 23 digs.

Kathryn Lee had 17 and Katelyn Sosby added 13.

