Tippecanoe girls soccer picks up win over Piqua in MVL action

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — It was a matchup of two soccer programs at different levels Wednesday when the Tippecanoe girls traveled to the Wertz Stadium soccer pitch to play Piqua in Miami Valley League action.

Brandon Baker’s Tippecanoe squad looked ready to continue the high level of tradition and success of the program, while Piqua is a young team still trying to find confidence.

As a result, the Red Devils improved to 4-2-1 overall and 3-0-0 in MVL action with a 9-1 win over the Lady Indians, who dropped to 1-4-0 overall and 0-3-0 in the MVL.

Tippecanoe has already played a rugged schedule in the early season, with close wins over Stebbins and Northmont and a tie with Fairmont, while dropping games with traditional powers Beavercreek and Carroll.

“This was just one of those games tonight,” Tippecanoe coach Brandon Baker said. “We have had some good games recently, so it is good to have a game like this.”

Piqua coach Bret Ritter felt like Tippecanoe’s fast start had an effect on his squad.

“They caught a couple goals early and she could see some of the kids get down,” he said.

And Tippecanoe’s speed advantage was evident early, as Emma Patzek created the scoring opportunities for Piqua to take a 2-0 lead and begin the assault Piqua goalie Karley Johns and the Indians defense would be under all night.

Emma Patzek raced down the field on a long run and finished it to give Tippecanoe a 1-0 lead with 35:07.3 remaining in the first half.

Less than two minutes later, Patzek was again on the move towards the goal.

Johns was able to deflect her shot, but Patzek quickly crossed the deflection to Payton Willis, who put it in the back of the net to make it 2-0 with 33:09.9 remaining in the half.

“We did a nice job with our speed,” Baker said. “We used it to work together and create opportunities.”

Tippecanoe showed its balance all night.

The Red Devils would add three more goals in the opening half.

Maddie Moran would score the next two goals.

The first game with 19:18.4 remaining in the half and the second came with 17:03.6 remaining in the half.

Alex Foster added a goal off a Dani Detwiller assist with 9:33.7 remaining in the half to make it 5-0.

Tipp would get the first three goals of the second half.

Bailee Hoover scored with 22:09 remaining in the game.

Hannah Rittenhouse would find the back of the net with 19:41 remaining and Foster picked up her second goal at the 18:16 mark to make it 8-0.

But, Piqua continued to play hard throughout the night and Tayler Grunkemeyer broke through with a goal with 13:28 remaining.

“We had some kids that continued to play hard,” Ritter said. “Tayler (Grunkemeyer) is a great leader. That was our first goal off Tippecanoe. We had an own goal in 2016, which was the first year we played them.”

Lauren Clapper capped the game’s scoring from Tippecanoe on an assist from Sidney Unger with 6:31 remaining.

“This wasa good team win for us,” Baker said. “There really wasn’t one girl that stood out. We really played well as a team.”

Tippecanoe finished the night with 30 shots and Johns had 16 saves.

Piqua had five shots with Ashlyn Tarzinski recording three saves for Tippecanoe.

Tippecanoe will look to continue its success Monday when Wayne visits, while Piqua will look to gain some confidence Saturday morning when Urbana makes the trip to Wertz Stadium.

