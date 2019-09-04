Troy tennis sweeps Wayne: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

TROY — The Troy tennis team (5-2) won its third straight Tuesday at home, sweeping Wayne 5-0 in non-league play.

At first singles, Kit Wolke won 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Danielle Robbins won 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher won 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe 3,

Beavercreek 2

BEAVERCREEK — Undefeated Tippecanoe (7-0) scored its most impressive win of the season so far, defeating Beavercreek 3-2 on the road.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won by injury default. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Katy Shultz won 6-1, 6-1.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig lost 7-5, 6-1. At second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell lost 7-5, 6-4.

Greenville 3,

Milton-Union 2

GREENVILLE — Greenville snapped Milton-Union’s (6-2) three-game winning streak Tuesday, holding off the Bulldogs 3-2 at Greenville.

At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-3, 6-3. At third singles, Laura Billing won 3-6, 6-3, 5-4 (weather).

At first singles, Meredith Fitch lost 6-2, 6-2. At first doubles, Madison Silveira and Amelia Black lost, and at second doubles, Emma Lehman and Paige Barnes lost.

Sidney 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team lost to Sidney 5-0 Tuesday.

“Sidney is a better team than their record indicates,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They have played a tough schedule so far and were without Kara Mays due to injury for their first four or five matches. I was very pleased with the way our girls competed tonight considering it was our first match in two weeks as both matches last week were postponed due the car accident involving one of our players in which her mother died.

“It has been a tough time for our kids and they have stuck together and played hard tonight against some experienced players. Our doubles continues to show improvement we just need to be more aggressive.”

In singles, Angela Bruner lost to Hailey New 6-2, 6-4; Ann Deafenbaugh lost to Allison Fultz 6-0, 6-1; and Mary Lins lost to Kara Mays 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Taylor Reineke and Liann Trahey lost to Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop 6-4, 7-5; and Madi Gleason and Macie Verdier lost to Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

• Volleyball

Troy 3,

Sidney 0

TROY — The Troy volleyball team swept Sidney 25-12, 25-17, 25-17 Tuesday at home, setting up a battle of the unbeatens on Wednesday between the Trojans and Tippecanoe Red Devils.

Troy improved to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the Miami Valley League Miami Division with the win, setting up a matchup between themselves and last year’s co-division champion Tippecanoe for the early-season lead on Wednesday, which was not complete at time of press.

Lauren Schmitz had 10 kills, an assist, four aces, two digs and four blocks to lead the Trojans. Anna Boezi added six kills, two digs and five blocks, Kate Orban had five kills, two aces, four digs and two blocks, Hallie Westmeyer had five kills and a block, Carly Pfieffer had five kills, one dig and five blocks, Brianna Slusher had three kills and three blocks and Brennah Hutchinson had one kill and four digs.

Morgan Baber had 21 assists, five aces and three digs, Emmie Jackson had three aces and 10 digs and Morgan Kaiser had eight assists, two aces and two digs.

Tippecanoe 3,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — Tippecanoe improved to 8-0 on the season and remained tied with Troy at 6-0 in the Miami Valley League Miami Division after Tuesday’s 3-0 win, sweeping Fairborn in crossover play on the road 25-16, 25-14, 25-13.

Rachel Wildermuth had seven kills, four blocks, eight assists and seven digs to lead the Red Devils. Corrin Siefring had six kills and six digs, Ashley Aselage had five kills and two blocks, Emily Graham had 12 assists, Abby Hughes had six digs and four aces and Kaitlyn Husic had five aces.

Piqua 3,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — The Piqua volleyball team cruised to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 win over Stebbins in Miami Valley League action Tuesday.

The Indians are 5-2 overall and 4-2 in MVL play.

Tylah Yeomans had eight digs, seven kills and two blocks; while Aubree Schrubb had nine kills and two aces.

Cara Reed had two blocks, while Audrey Poling dished out 16 assists.

Reagan Toopes had nine digs and Danielle Widney had five aces.

Miami East 3,

Tri-Village 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East continued its Cross County Conference winning streak Tuesday, sweeping Tri-Village 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 to improve to 4-3 and 3-0 in the CCC.

Sierra Kinnison had 15 kills, seven assists, one ace and four digs, Nichole Hood had seven kills, three aces, seven digs and one assist, Sophie Jacomet had six kills, five aces and nine digs, Megan Gilliland had two kills and two aces, and Kylee McKinney had one kill. Gretchen Frock had 23 assists, one dig and one ace, Gabrielle Hawkins had nine digs and two aces.

Covington 3,

Ansonia 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team improved to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in the CCC with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-15 win over Ansonia.

Nigella Reck had one ace, two kills, seven assists, eight digs and one block assist.

Ellery Reck had four aces, four kills, 12 assists, five digs and one assist block; while Lauren York and Emmaline Kiser had three kills each.

Alyssa Kimmel had five kills and nine digs; Olivia Mohler had four kills, two solo blocks and two block assists; and Tori Quinter served two aces.

Hillary Hoying had six aces and three digs; Marisa Fields had six kills and five digs; and Sophia Iddings had three digs.

Other scores: Milton-Union (7-0, 4-0 SWBL Buckeye) 3, Dixie 2; 25-15, 22-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-9. National Trail 3, Newton 0; 25-11, 25-16, 25-20. Arcanum 3, Bradford 0; 25-4, 25-6, 25-11.

• Boys Golf

Fairmont

Invitational

BEAVERCREEK — In a district tournament-like atmosphere with high-level competition, the Tippecanoe boys golf team finished sixth and Troy’s boys were 11th at the Firebird Invitational Tuesday at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The Red Devils were sixth with 329. Nathan Gagnon led the Red Devils with a 78, Matt Salmon shot 82, Braydon Bottles shot 83, Colin Maalouf shot 86, Joey Pleiman shot 90 and Ian Smith shot 98.

The Trojans were 11th with 353. Ryan Dowling led Troy’s boys with an 85, Owen Evilsizor shot 86, Henry Johnston shot 88, Zach Prouty shot 94, Tag Bender shot 97 and Kellen Glover shot 98.

Milton-Union 187

Carlisle 189

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union improved to 10-2 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division, edging out Carlisle 187-189 Tuesday at home.

Max Grafflin was medalist for the Bulldogs with a 44, Justin Brown shot 45, Nathan Thompson shot 48 and Sam Case shot 50.

Newton 2nd

At Tri-match

PIQUA — Newton hosted a tr-match Tuesday at Piqua Country Club, with Fort Loramie winning with 178, Newton finishing second with 181 and Versailles third with 184.

Ross Ferrell was overall medalist for Newton, shooting 42. Chandler Peters and Kleyson Wehrley both shot 45 and Drew Bayer shot 49.

Other scores: Miami East 183, Twin Valley South 198. Miami Valley 230, Troy Christian (1-8, 1-5 MBC) 239. Tri-County North 171, Covington 193. National Trail 205, Bethel 228.

• Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 3,

Dixie 0

NEW LEBANON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team bounced back from its first league loss, defeating Dixie 3-0 Tuesday on the road.

Aulbrey Hergenrather had two goals, Morgan Grudich added a goal and Lizzy Oaks and Kami Schatz each had an assist.

Milton-Union (3-1-1, 2-1-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) travel to Waynesville Thursday to take on the defending division champion.

Lehman 7,

Botkins 0

SIDNEY — Lehman remained unbeaten Tuesday night, blanking Botkins at home 7-0 in non-league play.

Noelle Dexter had two goals and an assist and Lindsey Magoteaux had one goal and three assists to lead the Cavaliers (3-0-1). Tori Lachey, Ava Behr, Olivia Monnin and Molly Greene each had a goal, and Rylie McIver and Ella Black each had an assist. Heidi Toner and Samantha Clayton combined on the shutout in goal.

• Boys Soccer

Tippecanoe 9,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team took sole possession of the Miami Valley League Miami Division lead Tuesday night, defeating Piqua 9-0 at home.

Coupled with Butler’s tie last week against Stebbins and Troy’s tie Tuesday night against Xenia, the win left the Red Devils alone atop the standings at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL Miami.

Other scores: Milton-Union (2-1-3, 2-1 SWBL Buckeye) 1, Dixie 0.

• Girls Golf

Greenville 197,

Troy 240

GREENVILLE — The Troy girls golf team struggled at Turtle Creek Tuesday, falling to host Greenville 197-240 in Miami Valley League Miami Division play.

Paige Stuchell led the Trojans (0-4, 0-2 MVL Miami) with 56, Delaney Davis shot 61, Libby Harnish shot 62, Mareesa Uhlenbrock shot 66, Megan Coate shot 69 and Ella Fecher shot 72.

National Trail 189,

Bethel 222

RICHMOND, Ind. — Bethel took on National Trail on the road at Highland Lake Golf Course Tuesday, falling 189-222.

Olivia Reittinger led the Bees with a 50, Kenna Gray shot 51, Ashley Newton shot 60, Skylar Johnson shot 61, Kaylee Brookhart shot 70 and Karley Moore shot 76.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

