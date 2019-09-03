Piqua boys golfers fall to Russia at Echo Hills

By Rob Kiser

PIQUA — The Piqua golf team had shown progress all season.

But, that progress did not show up Tuesday in a 183-187 loss to Russia at Echo Hills.

“I think the kids are disappointed with the way they played tonight,” Piqua coach Andy Johnson said. “I know it was windy out there, but these kids have played enough golf that shouldn’t make that much difference.”

It was not all bad for Piqua.

Mason Price was medalist for the match with a 41 and it could have been even better.

Price birdied the par-4 second hole and and par-5 eighth hole.

And he was even par for seven of the nine holes.

But, a double-bogey on six after a lost ball off the tee and triple bogey on seven raised his score.

“Mason (Price) had two bad holes,” Johnson said. “If it wasn’t for that, his score would have been really good.”

The match was even after the first group came in.

Kyler Kommer had a 49 for Piqua to go with Price’s 41, while Drew Sherman shot 44 for Russia and Xavier Philpot added a 46.

Russia took a five-shot lead after the second group came in.

Jordan Meyer shot 46 and Ross Fiessinger added a 47, with Fiessinger birdieing the par-3 seventh after nearly making a hole-in-one.

Piqua scores were Decker Jackson 47 and Evan Hensler 51.

Piqua could only take one stroke off its team score when the final group came in, giving Russia a four-stroke victory.

Drew Hinkle had a 50 and Cameron Foster added a 69.

For Russia, McKenna Borchers shot a 49, including a birdie on the par-3 third hole and Makena Hoying had a 70.

Piqua is off to a 3-3 start to the season, including 2-2 in the Miami Valley League.

“There is no reason we can’t finish second in our division (the Miami division),” Johnson, who has three new faces in the lineup this year, said. “The kids are getting better. Especially, compared to last year.”

And Piqua won’t have to wait long to get back on track, playing a match at Stebbins Wednesday in MVL action.

“I am sure the kids would tell you they are disappointed with tonight,” Johnson said. “Fortunately, we get to right back at it tomorrow (Wednesday) with Stebbins.”

And continue the progress that had been evident before Monday’s match.

