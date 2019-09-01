Team Jennings Construction closes out Thursday scramble with low gross

Staff Reports

PIQUA — Team Jennings Construction (Ryan Pearson, Ron Pearson, Jeff Jennings, Derek Jennings) was low gross with 28 in the Thursday Night Industrial League’s closing scramble at Echo Hills.

Tying for second with 29 were Team Brownlee Wray (Brian Deal, Mike Butsch, Dave Barnhart, Jim Mackellar) and Team Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford (Kyle Hager, Dave Novotny, Andrew Pittenger, Duane Novotny).

Low net with 19.25 was Team Winsupply Of Piqua (Brody Fox, Trey Hostetter, Kyle Selover, Jim Williams).

Taking second with 21.25 was Team Paul Sherry Chrysler (Travis Karn, Curt Orr, Mick Karn, Mick Leffel).

Two card 35s

at Echo Hills

Ryan Pearson and Brian Robbins shared low gross honors in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills with 35.

Ron Pearson was third with 36.

Doug Cantrell and Ken Heath tied for low net with 30.

Jeff Heath was third with 31.

FINAL STANDINGS

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 89

Long Shots 88.5

Hartzell Buffaloes 76.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 65.5

Joe Thoma Jewelers 65

Paul Sherry Chrysler 63.5

Unity National Bank 60

Francis Office Supply 56.5

Murray Properties 52