Piqua boys win at Covington

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

and Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

COVINGTON — It was a big day for Piqua boys at the Covington Invitational Saturday.

Indians sophomore Nolan Campbell won the race in 16:52.9, 32 seconds ahead of Covington’s Bennett Welborn, who finished second.

That led Piqua to the team title with 66 points, while Greenon was second with 86.

Campbell said he had a good feeling going into the race.

As I talked to Ryan (Piqua girls cross country coach Ryan King) I started to have a feeling (he could win),” Campbell said. “After about the first mile of the race, I started to feel pretty good about it.”

Welborn stayed with him for much of the race.

“I ran with Bennett (Welborn) for the first two miles,” Campbell said. “Honestly, I thought he was still there until I turned (towards the finish line).”

Campbell was also excited about the team win.

“It was (great to win an invitational),” Campbell said. “We knew Greenon would be our toughest competition. I think it does (raise expectations). As we have gotten a couple meets under our belts and got settled, I think it does give us confidence.”

Piqua put two more runners in the top 10 with Mitch Fletcher taking ninth in 17:59.2 and Paul Hinds was 10th in 18:03.3.

Rounding out the Piqua scorers were Caven Wiles, 22, 18:51.9 and Jesse Furman, 18:55.6.

Bethel finished third.

Bees scorers were: Cole Brannan, fourth, 17:36.4; Kaleb Roberts, 11th, 18:11.4; Trent Schweikhardt, 12th, 18:15.3; Nathan Patton, 28th, 19:07.4; and Colton Smith, 33rd, 19:22.1.

Covington finished fourth.

Welborn was clocked in 17:25.0.

Other Covington scorers were: Mic Barhorst, 15th, 18:23.5; Owen Rawson, 23rd, 18:52.1; Fletcher Metz, 25th, 18:56.6; and Zane Barhorst, 30th, 19:12.7.

Miami East finished fifth.

Viking scorers were: Dylan Barnes, seventh, 17:46.5; Michael Bair, 17th, 18:35.9; Alex Hayes, 20th, 18:47.7; Garrett LeMaster, 32nd, 19:17.2; and Elijah Willmeth, 35th, 19:24.7.

Milton-Union finished seventh.

Bulldog scorers were: Eric Trittschuh, third, 17:30.6; Tristen Persinger, 13th, 18:20.1; Chris Miller, 18th, 18:44.3; Cayden Galentine, 74th, 21:04.1; and Connor Gibson, 63rd, 21:19.1.

On the girls side, Piqua led local teams, finishing second.

Russia won with 46 points and Covington was second with 71.

Cassie Schrubb led Piqua, taking third in 20:48.3; while Ana Adams was fifth in 20:51.3.

Other Piqua scorers were: Jana Wagner, 21st, 23:04.4; Maeve Vulcan, 23rd, 23:11.8; and Alivia Knorr-Sullivan, 25th, 23:23.4.

Miami East was fourth.

Viking scorers were: Kiley Davie, ninth, 22:02.3; Kinley Lavender, 14th, 22:29.1; Kendal Staley, 15th, 22:30.3; Paige Blauvelt, 37th, 24:52.7; and Cyrena McAdams, 45th, 25:51.8.

Milton-Union finished fifth.

Bulldog scorers were: Sophie Meredith, seventh, 21:24.9; Kelsie Tomlinson, 11th, 22:12.9; Micah Tracy, 31st, 23:55.5; Maddie Stasiak, 36th, 24:34.1; and Ally Lyons, 47th, 25:58.8.

Bethel finished eighth.

Bees scorers included: Kylie Balkcom, 32nd, 24:09.7; Makenzie Nida, 33rd, 24:20.8; Lisa Sebastian, 43rd, 25:48.0; Madison Spaeth, 44th, 25:48.2; and Brielle Gatrell, 51st, 26:27.9.

Covington finished ninth.

Buccaneer scorers were: Alexis Meyer, 35th, 24:32.1; Allie Garman, 38th, 24:53.8; Haley Hargrave, 42nd, 25:38.4; Kailey Young, 59th, 27:24.4; and Summer Anderson, 72nd, 31:25.3.

Treaty City

Invitational

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe boys cross country team won the Treaty City Invitational and the Red Devil girls were Saturday in Greenville, with both teams competing in the “green” large-schools race.

Tippecanoe’s boys were first with 44 points, with Northmont finishing second with 54.

Trenton Brown led the way for the Devils, finishing sixth (17:09.4), Allan Murray was seventh (17:09.5), Austin Rogers was ninth (17:14.2), Bryce Conley was 10th (17:14.5) and Kalib Tolle was 12th (17:15.9).

Robert Ventura finished second in 16:34.7 to lead Troy Christian to a fourth-place finish in the Treaty City Invitational’s “white” small-schools race.

Other Troy Christian scorers were: Noah Shook, 11th, 17:29.2; Nate Hunnicutt, 27th, 18:11.0; Aiden Tkach, 37th, 18:35.6 and Torin Schulte, 81st, 19:43.5.

Newton finished seventh.

Indian scorers were: Ben Hoover, ninth, 17:14.5; Owen Via, 17th, 17:46.7; Curtis Shellenberger, 38th, 18:39.0; Robert Ingle, 69th, 19:23.9; and Clint Shellenbarger, 72nd, 19:29.3.

Bradford runners included: Jay Roberts, 85th, 19:55.6; Dalton Reck, 140th, 22:05.8; Hunter Biddlestone, 174th, 23:33.8; and Jayden Dues, 175th, 23:40.0.

On the girls side, Tippecanoe finished second in the “green” race with 50 points behind champion Fort Loramie’s 25.

Alex Foster led the Devils in seventh (19:56.5), Shelby Hept was eighth (20:05), Mackenzie Dix was 10th (20:15.4), Annie Sinning was 11th (20:20.6) and Tori Prenger was 14th (20:42).

Bradford finished 12th in the “white” race.

Railroader scorers included: Skipp Miller, 46th, 22:25.8; Molly Clark, 73rd, 23:29.1; Mercedes Smith, 77th, 23:40.0; Alexis Barhorst, 107th, 25:24.4; and Cheyenne Buchanan, 147th, 28:02.0.

Newton finished 14th.

Indian scorers included: Baily Chaney, 82nd, 23:56.2; Kendra Kern, 84th, 23:58.8; Kara Chaney, 94th, 24:33.0; Brin Fairbrand, 127th, 26:22.0; and Makenzie Knupp, 132nd, 26:39.0.

Troy Christian runners included: Gracie Glaser, fifth, 20:05.8; ZaNya Green, 121st, 26:10.2; and Katie Townsend, 172nd, 33:04.7.

Hilliard Hot

Summer Bash

HILLIARD — The Troy girls cross country team finished sixth at Hilliard-Davidson’s Hot Summer Bash Saturday, while the Trojan boys finished eighth as a team.

The Trojan girls were sixth with 142 points. Dinah Gigandet led Troy’s girls with an eighth-place finish (19:15.1), Renee Kovacs was 25th (20:39.2), Millie Peltier was 30th (20:55.6), Emma Marlow was 35th (21:04.8) and Hallie Frigge was 50th (21:56.7).

“The ladies had a solid performance going against a very competitive field of primarily suburban Columbus teams,” Troy girls coach Kevin Alexander said. “The Hot Summer Bash served as another learning experience for our four freshmen, one sophomore and two juniors running in the varsity race. I expect to see continual improvement as the season progresses from all the ladies on the team. The hope is that these first few weeks of racing will serve as a solid platform to build upon for the rest of the season.”

Troy’s boys were eighth with 209 points. Braden Coate was 20th (16:42.4) to lead the way, Austin Zonner was 26th (16:48.3), Josh Lovitt was 41st (17:11.6), Will Schaefer was 63rd (17:42.3) and Matthew Spayde was 73rd (18:10.6).

“This was a really great race for the guys today,” Troy boys coach Phil Matthews said. “They went out hard in a very competitive race and finished eighth, two spots better than last year. And individually, all the varsity boys had their best race of the year to date.”

Wapakoneta

Night Run

WAPAKONETA — Lehman Catholic finished 13th at Saturday’s Wapakoneta Night Run.

Cavalier scorers included Alex Vanderhorst, 108th, 21:48.3; Scott Petersen, 120th, 22:15.0; Hezekiah Bezy, 121st, 22:20.3; Wyatt Long, 151st, 25:29.1; and Andrew Wiseman, 153rd, 25:49.6.

On the girls side, Lehman Catholic runners included: Agnes Schmiesing, 30th, 22:20.5; Maggie Bezy, 54th, 24:04.9; and Colleen O’Leary, 73rd, 25:49.9.

