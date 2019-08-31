Bradford football drops season opener to Albany Alexander

By Rob Kiser

BRADFORD — It wasn’t the start the Bradford football team had hoped for Saturday night against visiting Albany Alexander in a 48-0 loss.

But, the Railroaders will look to continue to improve under first-year coach Marcus Calvert.

Alexander took the opening kickoff and went 60 yards in five plays.

Jordan Cantrell had runs of 15 and 11 yards on the first two plays.

Quarterback Kaleb Easley followed with a 19-yard run and ran it in from 10 yards out two plays later. Kyle D’Augustino’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 10:20 remaining in the opening quarter.

On the Spartans next possession, it was a one-play 32-yard drive.

Easley hooked up with Matthew Brown in the end zone and the PAT kick made it 14-0 with 8:25 remaining in the opening quarter.

On Bradford’s possession after the kickoff, Fischer Spencer was able to complete a 12-yard pass to Bobby Gray on third-and-17, but the Railroaders had to punt.

Alexander drove inside the Bradford 10 on its next possession, before Conner Jones recovered a fumbled at the Bradford eight.

Alexander then went 40 yards in three plays after a Railroader punt.

Easley ran 31 yards on the first play and after a penalty moved the ball back to the 15, he hooked up with Chase Siefert for the touchdown. The two-point PAT failed leaving the scored at 20-0.

Alexander followed with a 44-yard, 3-play drive, with Cantrell getting all three carries.

He took it into the end zone from 10 yards out and the kick made it 27-0 on the first play of the second quarter.

Bradford tried a fake punt on its next possession and Jones ran for seven yards, but came up short of the first down.

Alexander went 35 yards in seven plays, with Cantrell running it in from seven yards out and the kick made it 34-0.

The final score of the half came on a 29-yard pass from Easley to Brown to complete a four-play, 40-yard drive. The PAT kick made it 41-0 at the break.

The second half was played with a running clock and the only score came on Michaek Kelly’s 30-yard punt return. The PAT kick made the final 48-0.

Brown had an interception in the second half, while Ethan Reed had a big sack for Bradford and the Roaders recovered a fumbled punt as well.

Bradford played hard to the end, with Spencer completing passes of 12 and nine yards to Tavin Leach as Bradford picked up two first downs.

Cantrell had 93 yards rushing on 11 carries, while Easley rushed six times for 59 yards and completed five of six passes for 114 yards.

Brown had two receptions for 61 yards.

For Bradford, Spencer completed eight of 18 passes for 48 yards, with one interception.

Leach caught five passes for 35 yards.

Bradford will look for better results Friday when it travels to Greenon.

