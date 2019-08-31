Lehman Catholic girls soccer plays to 2-2 tie with Mariemont

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

SIDNEY — When two of the top D-III teams in Southwest Ohio got together at Lehman Catholic High School Saturday, it was not a surprise to seed the Cavaliers and the Mariemont Warriors battle to a 2-2 tie.

“I think they are the third-ranked D-III team in the Cincinnati area,” Lehman coach Jeremy Lorenzo said after his team went to 2-0-1 on the season Mariemont went to 1-1-1.

And there was no question about the play of the day.

It came with the game tied 1-1 midway through the second half and Lehman taking a corner kick.

Rylie McIver and Lindsey Magoteaux went over to the corner, with McIver sending a ball out wide to Ella Monnin.

“That isn’t the play we were going to run,” McIver said. “Because, originally Ella (Monnin) had someone on her, but then they changed so we went to her.”

Monnin delivered a perfect strike and Ava Behr timed her run perfectly, heading the ball into the Mariemont goal to give Lehman a 2-1 lead.

“Honestly, I was just trying to send the ball to post,” Monnin said.

Which was what Behr was counting on.

“I know Ella (Monnin) has a strong foot, so I was just trying to get to the back post,” Behr said. “I can’t really describe the feeling when that ball went in.”

Monnin describe it pretty well.

“I can tell you I got more tired from celebrating that goal then I did running up and down the field during the game,” Monnin said as Behr agreed with her.

And it was something to celebrate.

“What a great ball by Ella Monnin,” Lorenzo said. “And what a header by Ava Behr.”

It took Mariemont just three minutes to get the equalizer as Maddy Murphy took a perfect cross and scored three minutes later to make it 2-2 and that was the way it would end.

“I am not real sure what happened there,” Lorenzo said. “I think our girls were tired and that was on me for not subbing enough.”

It was Lehman who struck first in the opening half.

Behr threaded a through ball perfectly in-between two Mariemont defenders and McIver’s speed took care of the rest.

She outraced the defense to the ball and got the shot off past a diving Maaddie Hartman, who came out of goal to try and block the shot.

“I thought when the ball got past them I would be able to score,” McIver said.

Again, Mariemont had a quick answered to leave it tied 1-1 at half.

Murphy’s shot appeared to be going wide, hit the back post and ricocheted right back to her, allowing her to cash in on the second chance.

“She i(Maddy Murphy) is a great player,” Lorenzo said. “It is unfortunate she got the shot off, but it hit the post and came back. That is just soccer.”

Much of the second half was played in a pouring rain.

“You just had to make sure you follow everything,” Behr said. “You never knew when someone might fall down.”

Mariemont had 17 shots in the game to Lehman’s 15.

Cavalier goalie Heidi Toner had nine saves and Mariemont goalie Maddie Hartman had six.

Lehman will continue its always tough schedule with a busy week, hosting Botkins Tuesday, playing at Troy Christian Thursday and hosting Newton on Saturday.

“It is going to be big week,” Lorenzo said. “Troy Christian is always a tough game. And we are still missing Maegan Titterington to injury. I am excited about where we are and can’t wait until we are full strength.”

And he left the soccer pitch Saturday with a corner kick to remember.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.