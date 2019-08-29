Hensler records first hole-in-one; local golfers stay busy

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — Piqua sophomore Evan Hensler may be new to the game of golf, but it didn’t take him long to experience the ultimate thrill.

On Sunday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville, Hensler was playing with teammate Mason Price when he holed a 6-iron from 142 yards on the par-3 for his first career hole-in-one.

“It is pretty amazing,” Hensler said. “This is my first year playing on the golf team.”

The 16-year old knew he had hit a good shot, he just didn’t know how good.

“It was going straight at the hole,” Hensler said. “But, I never saw it go in. So, I didn’t know it was in the hole.”

When the two arrived at the green, Hensler was looking everywhere for his ball.

“I went ahead and putted because he was still looking for his ball,” Price said. “When I putted out, there was another ball in the hole, ‘I told him, that’s your ball, you hit it in there.”

Hensler still couldn’t believe it.

“He (Mason Price) asked me what ball I was hitting and I told him Dunlap,” Hensler said. “He said, that’s your ball. I was excited for the rest of the round.”

They messaged Piqua boys golf coach Andy Johnson.

“I thought it was kind of funny,” Johnson said. “Because we had another golfer (Jackson Huelskamp) make a hole-in-one last year when he was just out playing.”

Johnson said it could really help Hensler.

“I think Evan feels like he should have played golf last year,” Johnson said. “I think he realizes his potential in the game. I think something like this (a hole-in-one) could give him confidence.”

Hensler admits he was thinking about it Wednesday in a match with West Carrollton.

“I hit a bad shot on a par-3 and I was wishing that could have been the hole-in-one,” Hensler said.

Price was happy for his teammate.

“I still beat him though,” Price said with a laugh. “It was great to see, especially for a kid like Evan (Hensler) who has worked so hard this summer to get better.”

Johnson said only one thing could top it.

“I am still waiting for one of my players to get a hole-in-one in match,” he said with a smile.

On Wednesday, Piqua defeated Xenia 178-185 in Miami Valley League action.

Price shared medalist honors and led Piqua with a 40.

Other Piqua scores were Hensler 42, Kyler Kommer 43, Decker Jackson 53, Cameron Foster 54 and Drew Hinkle 66.

On Thursday, Piqua played Covington. Results were not available at press time.

GIRLS GOLF

Piqua 209,

West Carrollton 267

PIQUA — The Piqua girls golf team picked up a win over West Carrollton Wednesday on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Added Honeycutt led the Lady Indians with a 49

Other Piqua scores were Reece Tate 51, Kenzi Anderson 54, Hannah Anderson 55, Brooklynne Wright 59 and Haley Krogman 63.

Bethel 213

Covington 229

PIQUA — Bethel picked up a CCC win on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Kenna Gray led the Bees with a 48.

Other Bethel scoees were Olivia Reittenger 50, Ashley Newton 53, Skylar Johnson 62, Kaylee Brookhart 76 and Karely Moore 78.

Covington’s Morgan Lowe was medalist with a 47.

Other Lady Bucc scores were Sarah Slusher 55, Katie Hembree 58 and Vanessa Ashburn 69.

Covington 219,

Riverside 237

PIQUA — The Covington girls golf team used a career low from Katie Hembree to pick up a non-conference win.

Hembree was medalist with a 46.

“Katie (Hembree) played a career match and struck the ball really well,” Covington coach Adam Sweigart said. “Morgan Lowe had back-to-back rounds in the 40s, which had not been done in awhile (for Covington girls).

“Our team is improving as our season moves along. At our halfway point, I am very pleased with our progress from Aug. 1. The girls keep finding a way to get better each round, which is our goal — win or lose.”

Other Covington scores were Lowe 49, Sarah Slusher 58, Vanessa Ashburn 66 and Emma Elson 67.

