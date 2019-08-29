Troy, Tipp girls win big: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

WEST CARROLLTON — Don’t tell the Troy girls soccer team that 13 is an unlucky number.

The Trojans put away their second 13-goal win of the season Wednesday night, routing West Carrollton on the road 13-0 in MVL crossover play to remain unbeaten.

Troy (3-0-1, 2-0 Miami Valley League Miami Division), which opened the season with a 13-0 shutout of Greenville, kept pace with Butler and Tippecanoe in the early-season division standings, with the three teams tied with 2-0 records.

Julianna Williams had two goals and two assists, Leah Harnish had two goals and an assist, Maddie Brewer and Briana Soto each had one goal and two assists, Eva Raskay, Maddison Manson and Anna Burghardt each had one goal and one assist, Alexis Carroll, Claire Tibbitts, Hailey Bell and Kara Steinke each had one goal and Laura Borchers and Madison Burton each had one assist.

The Trojans are off until Sept. 5 when they travel to Xenia for the third game of a four-game road trip.

Tippecanoe 5,

Xenia 0

TIPP CITY — After a slow start to the season, Tippecanoe won its second straight and third of its last four Wednesday night, shutting out Xenia 5-0 in Miami Valley League crossover action.

Hannah Rittenhouse had three goals and Payton Willis had a goal and an assist to lead the Red Devils (3-2-1, 2-0 MVL Miami Division), who travel to Piqua Wednesday.

• Boys Golf

Tippecanoe 160,

Greenville 193

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe boys golf team posted a convincing Miami Valley League Miami Division win Wednesday, defeating Greenville 160-193 at Cassel Hills.

Nathan Gagnon led the Red Devils (4-0, 4-0 MVL Miami) by shooting a 2-under-par 34, Braydon Bottles followed with a 38, Matt Salmon shot 42, Nolan Lawson and Colin Maalouf both shot 46 and Ian Smith shot 55.

Tippecanoe will compete in the Firebird Invitational Tuesday.

Milton-Union 188,

Dixie 201

NEW LEBANON — Milton-Union picked up another Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division win Wednesday on the road, defeating Dixie 188-201.

Max Grafflin led a consistent Bulldog team (9-2, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye) with a 44, Justin Brown shot 45, Sam Case shot 46 and Carter Tinnerman shot 53. Carter Stout was match medalist with a 41 for Dixie.

Fairlawn 177,

Newton 185

PIQUA — The Newton Indians dropped a non-league matchup at home Wednesday, falling to Fairlawn 177-185.

Ross Ferrell led the Indians with a 40, Chandler Peters shot 47, Hudson Montgomery shot 48 and Drew Bayer shot 50.

• Tennis

Milton-Union 3,

Sidney 2

WEST MILTON — Four of the Milton-Union tennis team’s six matches this season have ended with 3-2 scores.

Wednesday, the Bulldogs won the third of those matches, improving to 5-1 overall with a 3-2 victory over visiting Sidney.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch defeated Kara Mays 6-1, 6-3. At second singles, Taylor Falb defeated Hailey new 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Laura Billing defeated Allison Fultz 6-1, 6-1.

At first doubles, Madison Silveira and Amelia Black lost to Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop 6-2, 6-3. At second doubles, Paige Barnes and Emma Lehman lost to Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves 6-2, 6-1.

After hosting Dixie Thursday, Milton-Union travels to Greenville Tuesday.

• Volleyball score: Tri-Village 3, Bradford 0; 25-17, 28-26, 25-14.

