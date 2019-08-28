Dick Minnich Classic still going strong

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The 31st Dick Minnich Classic golf outing was held recently at Shelby Oaks Golf Course.

Through the generosity of sponsors, and the support from loyal golfers, they were able to raise $5,000 this year. That brings the 31-year total to $125,500 donated towards scholarships and to organizations that help the youth of our community.

They wish to thank Rob Fridley and Shelby Oaks Golf Course, their tournament volunteers, 32 sponsors, and 100 golfers.

Adding their name to the Johnson Trophy (low actual) were Nate Fisher, Rick Pagniano, John Phillips and Bill Sutton.

Adding their name to the Minnich Trophy (low handicap) were Justin York, Bob Supinger, Scott Schwartz and Rick Short.

Sponsors included Bowman & Associates, Brandon Studebaker Construction, Broadway Service & Tires, Cindy Johnson & Family, Covington Body Shop & Service Department, Covington Eagles Aerie No. 3998, Covington Noon Optimists, Covington Savings & Loan, D&D Classic Auto, Dan Hemm Auto Mall, Dusty& Ashley Blythe, Finfrock Construction, General Films, Glaser Softwater, G.L. Contracting, LTD, Jason & Ashley Meyer, Jay & Lori Meyer, Janice Meyer, Jim & Steph Kessler, Littman-Thomas Agency, Inc., Marias Technology, Marshall’s Towing and Recovery, Mindy Gearhardt, Moore Funeral Home, Mr. Sew & Sew’s, New Tech Plastics, Olson Chiropractic, REMAX Finest Kathy Henne Team, Shelby Oaks, Shockey-Ryan Insurance Agency, Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins, Vandalia Range & Armory and VFW Post 4235.