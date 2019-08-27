Robbins cards

33 at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins was low gross with 33 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Brian Deal, Jeff Jennings and Jonathan Lowe tied for second with 36.

Ken Hostetter and Hank Poff shared low net with 29, while Trent Karn was third with 30.

FINAL STANDINGS

Jenning’s Construction 74

Hank’s Place 67

Hemm’s Glass 66.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 65

Brownlee – Wray 64

Classic Concrete 58.5

A.R.M.S. Inc. 58.5

Gisco 56

Davis Meats 54

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford 54

Erwin Distributing 53.5

Winnsupply Of Piqua 43

Thoma goes low

at Echo Hills

Luke Thoma was low gross with 34 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Brian Robbins was second with 35 and Ron Pearson was third with 37.

Sharing low net with 31 were Dave Larger, Mark Sowry and Bryan Butsch.

STANDINGS

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 87.5

Long Shots 82

Hartzell Buffaloes 70.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 61.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 61.5

Joe Thoma Jewelers 61

Unity National Bank 55

Murray Properties 49

Francis Office Supply 48.5

Foursome cards

36 at Echo Hills

The fousome of Kathie Isenhouer, Jean Heath, Kathie Molesky and Renie Huffman won the nine-hole scramble with 36 in the Tuesday Ladies League at Echo Hills.

Sharing second with 38 were Cindy Pearson, Karen Nickol, Rosalie Snipes and Linda Willis and Judy Williams, Gail Brandewie, Delma Grissom and MaryAnn Minton.