Robbins cards
33 at Echo Hills
Brian Robbins was low gross with 33 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.
Brian Deal, Jeff Jennings and Jonathan Lowe tied for second with 36.
Ken Hostetter and Hank Poff shared low net with 29, while Trent Karn was third with 30.
FINAL STANDINGS
Jenning’s Construction 74
Hank’s Place 67
Hemm’s Glass 66.5
Paul Sherry Chrysler 65
Brownlee – Wray 64
Classic Concrete 58.5
A.R.M.S. Inc. 58.5
Gisco 56
Davis Meats 54
Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford 54
Erwin Distributing 53.5
Winnsupply Of Piqua 43
Thoma goes low
at Echo Hills
Luke Thoma was low gross with 34 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.
Brian Robbins was second with 35 and Ron Pearson was third with 37.
Sharing low net with 31 were Dave Larger, Mark Sowry and Bryan Butsch.
STANDINGS
Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 87.5
Long Shots 82
Hartzell Buffaloes 70.5
Paul Sherry Chrysler 61.5
Smitty’s Bike Shop 61.5
Joe Thoma Jewelers 61
Unity National Bank 55
Murray Properties 49
Francis Office Supply 48.5
Foursome cards
36 at Echo Hills
The fousome of Kathie Isenhouer, Jean Heath, Kathie Molesky and Renie Huffman won the nine-hole scramble with 36 in the Tuesday Ladies League at Echo Hills.
Sharing second with 38 were Cindy Pearson, Karen Nickol, Rosalie Snipes and Linda Willis and Judy Williams, Gail Brandewie, Delma Grissom and MaryAnn Minton.