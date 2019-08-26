Tipp boys win Northmont Invitational: Weekend sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

CLAYTON — The Tippecanoe boys cross country team scored a narrow victory at Saturday’s Northmont Invitational, while the Red Devils girls finished as the runners-up.

Tippecanoe’s boys won with 33 points, while Fairmont was second with 37.

Bryce Conley scored an individual victory, winning by almost 45 seconds in 15:55.4. Allan Murray was third (16:53.1), Landen Fraylick was fifth (17:02.5), Trenton Brown was ninth (17:14.3) and Brennan Larned was 15th (17:27.9).

Tippecanoe’s girls were second with 73 points behind Centerville’s 42. Alex Foster led the way in 10th (20:27.7), Shelby Hept was 11th (20:32.6), Ashleigh Muir was 16th (20:53.6), Annie Sinning was 18th (20:56.4) and Tori Prenger was 21st (21:05.9.

Moeller

Prime Time

MASON — The Troy cross country teams competed in a stacked field Friday night at the Moeller Prime Time Invitational, with the boys finishing ninth and the girls 15th in their first 5K of the season.

Troy’s boys were ninth in the blue division with 286 points. Braden Coate was 19th (17:16.2), Austin Zonner was 33rd (17:37.7), Josh Lovitt was 50th (17:56.9), Will Schaefer was 106th (18:43.2) and Gavin Hutchinson was 155th (19:30).

“The boys turned in a solid start to the season, as everyone ran about what we expected in a packed meet,” Troy boys coach Phil Matthews said. “There is plenty of work to be done, and the team is looking forward to the challenge.”

Troy’s girls were 15th in the blue division with 356 points. Dinah Gigandet led the way in seventh place (19:46.7), Renee Kovacs was 88th (22:16.8), Millie Peltier was 100th (22:27.4), Hallie Frigge was 107th (22:36) and Emma Marlow was 144th (23:18.9).

“Dinah ran a solid race after getting bottled up at the start. She was 25th at the mile mark and finished seventh overall,” Troy girls coach Kevin Alexander said. “We have a young and inexperienced varsity squad at the moment, and this was the largest and most competitive meet many of the girls have even been in, so it was baptism by fire, so to speak. For some of them, it was also their first 5K ever. It was good experience, and I am certain there will be a great deal of improvement as the season progresses.”

Finishtiming

Classic

WILMINGTON — Miami East boys and girls cross country teams both finished seventh at Saturday’s Finishtiming Classic at Wilmington College.

The Viking girls were seventh with 164 points. Kiley Davie led the way in 16th (22:26), Kinley Lavender was 23rd (22:54), Kendal Staley was 24th (22:55), Cyrena McAdams was 62nd (26:18) and Paige Blauvelt was 63rd (26:29).

East’s boys were seventh with 191 points. Dylan Barnes was 17th (18:03), Michael Bair was 28th (18:28), Alex Hayes was 40th (19:03), Elijah Wilmeth was 62nd (19:45) and Garrett LeMaster was 67th (19:50).

• Girls Golf

Miami East

Invitational

ST. PARIS — Miami East’s Paige Lawson set another individual school record for the Viking girls golf team, and Tippecanoe had the best team finish of the area teams at Saturday’s Miami East Invitational at Lakeland Golf Course.

Tippecanoe finished fourth with a 380, behind Ben Logan’s 337, National Trail’s 371 and Bellefontaine’s 376. Marissa Miller led the Red Devils with an 85, Sydney Lange shot 86, Izzy Brightwell shot 102, Ava Coppock shot 107, Madison Grimmett shot 120 and Regan Hull shot 133.

Miami East finished sixth with 396. Lawson, who recently set the Vikings’ nine-hole school record, broke the Vikings’ 18-hole school record with an 85 to lead the way. Kearsten Kirby shot 94, Katie Pottorf shot 105, Erin Baker and Olivia Patton each shot 112 and Gretchen Stevens shot 123.

Bethel’s girls finished eighth with 446 and Miami East’s ‘B’ team finished 13th with 510.

• Tennis

Schroeder

Invitational

TIPP CITY — After sweeping Stebbins 5-0 Friday to improve to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Miami Valley League Miami Division, the Tippecanoe tennis team finished third at the Schroeder Invitational Saturday at Schroeder Tennis Center to lead a trio of county teams in the eight-team field.

The Red Devils had three individual runner-up finishes and scored 32 points to finish third behind Chaminade Julienne’s 35 and Eaton’s 34. C-J swept all three singles championships to win, while Eaton swept the doubles titles.

Mira Patel finished second at second singles, while both doubles teams — Amelia and Eliza Zweizig at first doubles and Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell at second doubles — also were individual runners-up. Dakota Schroeder finished third at first singles and Katy Shultz was fifth at third singles.

Milton-Union was fifth with 23 points, one point behind fourth-place Sidney.

Laura Billing led the Bulldogs with a second-place finish at third singles. Meredith Fitch and first singles and Taylor Falb at second singles both finished fourth, the first doubles team of Madison Silveira and Amelia Black finished sixth and the second doubles team of Paige Barnes and Bailee Shaw finished eighth.

Troy was seventh with 17 points.

The second doubles team of Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher was third and the first doubles team of Esha Patel and Cady Rhea was fourth to lead the Trojans, while Mackenzie Nosker at first singles, Danielle Robbins at second singles and Josie Romick at third singles all finished seventh.

Van Wert

Invitational

VAN WERT — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team finished fourth in a seven-team tournament at Saturday’s Van Wert Invitational.

“A very good finish for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We pulled out some close wins at second and third singles and Angela (Brunner) came back strong after losing to the eventual champion in rd 1 to dominate her next three matches to finish third.

“For us today, three of our girls Ann (Deafenbaugh), Macie (Verdler) and Madi (Gleason) got their first ever wins and those all were big for our team as well. John (assistant coach John Brunner) and I were very pleased with our team and this validates the big improvement this team has shown since the first day of practice on Aug 1.”

Brunner finished third at first singles. She lost to St. Mary’s 8-2, beat Defiance 8-2, beat Lima Senior 8-1and beat Elida 8-0 in the third-place match.

Finishing fourth were Macy Lins at third singles and Maci Verdler and Madi Gleason at second doubles.

Lins lost to Van Wert 8-1, defeated Defiance 9-7 and Lima Senior 8-1 and lost to St. Marys 8-2 in the third-place match.

Verdler and Gleason lost to Elida 8-2, beat Wausenion 8-3 and lost the third-place match to St. Marys 8-1.

Ann Deafenbaugh finished fifth at second singles.

She beat Defiance 9-7 in round one, then lost to St.Mary’s 8-1 and lost to Elida 8-4.

Liann Trahey and Taylor Reineke finished fifth at first doubles.

They beat Lima Senior 8-2 and lost to St. Mary’s 8-4 and Elida 8-4.

• Girls Soccer

Troy 1

Gahanna Lincoln 1

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team got a solid early-season test Saturday, battling Gahanna Lincoln to a 1-1 tie at Ferguson Field.

After a scoreless first half, Gahanna Lincoln opened the scoring early in the second half to take the lead. Julianna Williams tied things up, though, scoring the game-tying goal on a feed from Maddie Brewer — and the teams fought to a draw from there.

After traveling to Wayne Monday night, the Trojans (1-0-1) remain on the road Wednesday at West Carrollton.

Piqua 4,

Graham 1

ST. PARIS — Piqua got its first win of the season Saturday against Graham.

Tayler Grunkemeyer had a goal and three assists, while Colleen Cox, Ellie Jones and Olyvia Malone each scored one goal.

Karley Johns had 14 saves,

Piqua plays at Sidney Thursday.

Troy Christian 6,

Franklin Monroe 2

PITSBURG — Troy Christian took care of business at Franklin Monroe Saturday, putting away a 6-2 win.

Lexi Salazar led the Eagles with two goals and two assists, Erin Schenk had two goals, Mya Dilbone and Anna Davis each had a goal and Morgan Taylor and Anna Hivner each had an assist.

Troy Christian (2-0-1) travels to Springfield Shawnee Thursday.

Preble Shawnee 2,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — Newton fell in non-league play Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Preble Shawnee

Jaden Stine had Newton’s only goal on a cross from Haley Abrams with 2:50 remaining in the game.

Newton will play at Anna Tuesday.

Other scores: Beavercreek 4, Tippecanoe (1-2-1) 0. National Trail at Miami East ppd.

• Boys Soccer

Piqua 5,

Graham 1

PIQUA — Ethan Heidenrich scored three goals and Kyle Pierre added two as the Piqua boys soccer team evened its record at 2-2 with a 5-1 win over Graham Saturday.

Zander Jones had two assists, while Nathan Buecker, Jarret Powers and Dezmond Warner all had one.

Deacon Buechter had three saves in goal.

Troy Christian 5,

Franklin Monroe 0

PITSBURG — Troy Christian improved to 3-0 Saturday night, routing Franklin Monroe on the road 5-0.

A.J. Warden had a goal and an assist, Preston Lair, Aidan Barnishin, Evan Murphy and Connor Peters each had a goal, Josh Brubaker had two assists and Garrison Spatz and Nelson Lair each had one assist. Tanner Conklin made five saves in goal to post his first shutout of the year.

Troy Christian hosts Greenon Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 4,

Bellbrook 2

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe knocked off non-league rival Bellbrook Saturday to improve to 3-0, winning 4-2.

Ben Sauls led the Red Devils with a hat trick, Evan Stonerock had a goal and Jake Rowland, Eli Hadden and Jonny Baileys each had an assist.

Tippecanoe travels to Xenia Tuesday.

Lehman Catholic 0,

Milton-Union 0

SIDNEY — Neither Lehman nor Milton-Union could score on the Lehman Catholic soccer pitch Saturday in a 0-0 tie.

“We played really well as a team and created lots of opportunities but just couldn’t put it in the net,” Lehman coach Cameron Jock said. “Will Voisard was very steady in goal and our midfield controlled the game well. A good all around team effort.”

Voisard had six saves, while Milton-Union’s Shane Ullery made five saves.

Lehman had 10 shots to Milton-Union’s eight.

Newton 6,

Preble Shawnee 1

PLEASANT HILL — Newton boys soccer cruised to a 6-1 win over Preble Shawnee Saturday.

Dillon Koble had three goals, while Cameron Stine, Alex Hild and Dylan Huber each scored one.

Newton will host Miami East Thursday night.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Bellbrook 0

BELLBROOK — The Tippecanoe volleyball team passed an early-season test on the road Saturday, sweeping Bellbrook 27-25, 25-14, 25-16.

Corinn Siefring led the Red Devils (3-0) with 13 kills and 14 digs and Rachel Wildermuth added nine kills, three blocks and 16 assists. Alaina Titley had seven kills and two blocks, Ashley Aselage had two blocks and two aces, Abby Hughes had 18 digs and Emily Graham had 15 assists.

After traveling to Piqua Monday, Tippecanoe hosts West Carrollton Tuesday.

Lehman 3,

Jackson Center 1

SIDNEY — Lehman knocked off Jackson Center 3-1 at home Saturday, improving to 4-0 with the victory.

Olivia Lucia had 16 kills, 12 blocks, 16 digs and an ace, Lauren McFarland had 12 kills, six blocks, 20 digs and two aces, Reese Geise had 14 kills, six blocks, 10 digs and an ace, Abby Schutt had four kills, six blocks, 16 digs and two aces, Heidi Schutt had 13 digs, Caroline Wesner had 26 assists and two aces and Megan Carlisle had eight assists.

Other scores: Franklin Monroe over Newton 25-5, 25-10; Newton over Bradford 25-12, 25-22; Newton over Mississinawa Valley 25-21, 25-22.

• Boys Golf

Milton-Union 178,

Preble Shawnee 200

CAMDEN — The Milton-Union boys golf team picked up its first Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division win Friday, defeating Preble Shawnee 178-200.

Nathan Thompson was medalist for the Bulldogs (7-2, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) with a 39, Justin Brown shot 41, Max Grafflin shot 47 and Sam Case and Grady Vechazone both shot 51.

Milton-Union travels to Brookville Tuesday.

• Preseason Football

Miami East 14,

Northwestern 14

SPRINGFIELD — The young Miami East football team scrimmaged a tough Northwestern team Friday night in its final preseason game, fighting the Warriors to a 14-14 tie in the varsity action.

Both of the Vikings’ scores came in answer to Northwestern touchdowns. Nick LeValley caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Kirby to tie the score at 7-7, then after the Warriors retook the lead Landon Rich broke a 70-yard touchdown run to even things up again.

Miami East opens the season at home Aug. 30 against Milton-Union.

• College

Edison State

Opens With Wins

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College volleyball team opened the season with two wins.

On Friday, Edison State defeated Miami University Hamilton 25-17, 25-18, 25-16.

Kathryn Lee had seven kills and 13 digs, Sarah Pothast had seven kills and three blocks and Lillian Hamilton added six kills and 3.5 blocks.

Leah Herdman dished out 17 assists.

Whitney Pleiman led the defense with 17 digs and Chloe Cox added 10 digs.

Edison opened OCCAC play Saturday and hung on for a 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 17-25, 15-12 win over Cuyahoga Community College.

Pothast had 20 kills, four blocks and three aces; and Hamilton added 13 kills and 4.5 blocks.

Faith Estep had 3.5 blocks, while Herdman dished out 39 assists.

Pleiman had 62 digs and Katelyn Sosby served three aces.

