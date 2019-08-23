TC boys top Bethel in final minute: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — In a battle between a pair of district and regional regulars from the past few years, it was only fitting that the matchup was decided in the final minute.

Troy Christian’s Chas Schemmel scored the game-winning goal with 51 seconds left in regulation, propelling the Eagles to a thrilling 3-2 victory over the visiting Bethel boys soccer team in an early-season showdown between Division III powerhouses.

Preston Lair scored the other two goals for Troy Christian (2-0), both assisted on by Ty Davis. Conklin made six saves to preserve the win.

For Bethel (1-2), Nick Schmidt and Cannon Dakin each scored a goal, while Aiden Flomerfelt had two assists.

“I thought we played 60 minutes of good soccer tonight, then we fell apart and allowed two goals within about three minutes of each other to allow Troy Christian to tie it,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Then we never regrouped and got into a flow again. We need to learn from this and go forward, and I have confidence we will.”

Troy Christian travels to Franklin Monroe Saturday. Bethel is off until Aug. 29 when it hosts Twin Valley South.

Lima Shawnee 2,

Troy 1

LIMA — The Troy boys soccer team finished three-game road trip to start the season 1-2 after falling at Lima Shawnee Thursday night, losing 2-1 in non-league play.

Mitchell Francis had the lone goal on the night for Troy, which hosts West Carrollton Tuesday in its home opener.

Lehman 11,

Fairlawn 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team opened the season with an 11-1 win over Fairlawn Thursday.

“Michael McFarland put in a steady shift at midfield and non-starters James Holthaus and Jon VanSkiver played some very solid minutes in defense,” Lehman coach Cameron Jock said. “The starting back four of Tommy Hamlin, Chris Goettemoeller, Brandon Jones and Max Schmiesing looked strong all game as well.”

Matthew McDonald had four goals and Elijah Jock and Will Voisard added two each.

Joshua George and Jude Schmiesing had one each and their was an own goal by Fairlawn.

Ethan Potts and Max Schmiesing had two assists each while Voisard and Christian Goettemoeller had one each.

Other scores: Milton-Union (1-0-1, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) 3, Madison 0.

• Girls Soccer

Troy Christian 3,

Bethel 2

TROY — Lexi Salazar scored a pair of goals Thursday night, leading the Troy Christian girls soccer team to a 3-2 victory over visiting Bethel in a girls-boys doubleheader.

Morgan Taylor scored the other goal and Ryann Spoltman had two assists for the Eagles (1-0-1), who travel to Franklin Monroe Saturday.

Lehman Catholic 7

Wapakoneta 0

WAPAKONETA — The Lehman Catholic girls improved to 2-0 by blanking Wapakoneta.

Lindsey Magoteaux had three goals and now has eight on the season.

Rylie McIver, Noelle Dexter and Ella Monnin each had one goal and one assist.

Ava Behr had one goal and Lyndsey Jones had one assist.

Heidi Toner had a shutout in goal.

Milton-Union 2,

Madison 2

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union and Madison battled to a 2-2 draw Thursday night in the Bulldogs’ Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division opener on the road.

Rachel Thompson and Morgan Grudich each scored a goal for the Bulldogs (1-0-1, 0-0-1 SWBL Buckeye), with Aulbrey Hergenrather and Kelli Davis each picking up an assist.

Milton-Union hosts Carlisle Tuesday.

• Volleyball

Troy 3,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy volleyball team coasted to its second straight win to start the season, defeating Miami Valley League crossover opponent West Carrollton 3-0 Thursday on the road, 25-11, 25-6, 25-13.

Troy had another balanced night offensively. Brianna Slusher led the way with six kills, three aces, three blocks and three digs, Lauren Schmitz had five kills, three aces, four digs and two blocks, Carly Pfieffer had five kills, two blocks and a dig, Kate Orban had four kills, six aces, two digs and a block, Anna Boezi had four kills, two blocks and a dig, Hallie Westmeyer had three kills, a dig and a block and Macie Taylor had one kill.

Morgan Kaiser had 10 assists and three digs, Morgan Baber had nine assists, four aces and three digs, Emily Huber had six assists and a dig, Genna Coleman had three aces and three digs, Emmie Jackson had an assist, two aces and five digs and Ella Furlong and Brennah Hutchinson each had three digs.

“We did a good job of serving tough with 21 team aces, and our team kill percentage was 46 percent, so that’s pretty great,” Troy coach Michelle Owen said. “We did a good job of spreading the ball around, too, and everybody made solid contributions. Overall, it was a very solid performance.”

Troy (2-0, 2-0 MVL Miami) travels to Miami East for a non-league rivalry matchup Saturday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Xenia 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe, which shared the division title with Troy last season, kept pace with the Trojans Thursday night, defeating Xenia 25-14, 25-8, 25-14 in Miami Valley League crossover play to remain undefeated on the young season.

Corinn Siefring had nine kills, two aces and eight digs and Rachel Wildermuth had nine kills, three block and 21 assists to lead the Red Devils. Ashley Aselage had five kills and two blocks, Alaina Titley had five kills, Kaitlyn Husic had two aces, Abby Hughes had 16 digs and Emily Graham had 18 assists.

Tippecanoe (2-0, 2-0 MVL Miami) travels to Bellbrook for a non-league matchup Saturday.

Other scores: Sidney 3, Piqua (2-1, 1-1 MVL Miami) 1; 30-28, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22. Yellow Springs 3, Troy Christian (1-2, 0-1 MBC) 1; 22-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-16.

• Boys Golf

Troy 180,

Xenia 193

TROY — Troy’s young and inexperienced players came up big Thursday night.

Owen Evilsizor and Tag Bender were both co-medalists in a Miami Valley League crossover match against Xenia Thursday at Miami Shores, leading the Trojan boys golf team to a 180-193 victory to keep them undefeated at 4-0 overall, 3-0 in the MVL Miami Division.

Evilsizor and Bender both shot season-low 43s to lead Troy, Henry Johnston and Kellen Glover both shot 47, Ryan Dowling shot 48 and Zach Prouty shot 49.

“I was really happy for Owen and Tag putting together nice rounds,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “They were playing partners and fed off of each other in positive ways. It was nice to see Kellen count his score, too, especially against a team that, on paper, was a tight matchup.

“A win is a win, but we have to continue to keep playing better. We can’t rely on everybody to have an off day.”

Troy hosts Butler and Northmont in a tri at Troy Country Club Monday.

Tippecanoe 159,

Piqua 192

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe knocked off Piqua at home in Miami Valley League Miami Division play Thursday, winning 159-192 at Cassel Hills.

Nathan Gagnon and Matt Salmon both shot even-par 36to tie for medalist honors for the Red Devils (3-0, 3-0 MVL Miami). Braydon Bottles added a 43, Nolan Lawson shot 44, Austin Post shot 47 and Colin Maalouf shot 51.

Both teams are in action Monday, with Tippecanoe traveling to West Carrollton and Piqua (1-2, 1-2 MVL Miami) hosting Xenia.

Covington 198,

National Trail 212

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team got a 198-212 win over National Trail in CCC action on the back nine at Echo Hills Thursday.

Grant Humphrey was match medalist with a 44.

Other Covington scores were Job Morgan 45, Dylan Lucas 54, Zane Wise 55, Hunter Ray 56 and Garret Fraley 58.

• Girls Golf

Piqua 226,

Sidney 229

SIDNEY — It was a close match, but the Piqua girls golf team was able to escape Shelby Oaks with a 226-229 win over Sidney Thursday in MVL action.

Adde Honeycutt and Reece Tate led Piqua with 52s, while Kenzi Anderson had a 55.

Hannah Anderson had a 67 and Brooklynne Wright added a 69.

Xenia 188,

Troy 211

XENIA — The Troy girls golf team dropped a Miami Valley League crossover match at Xenia Thursday, falling 188-211.

Libby Harnish led the Trojans (0-2, 0-2 MVL Miami Division) with a 48 and Delaney Davis shot 49. Paige Stuchell and Mareesa Uhlenbrock each added a 57, Astha Patel shot 58 and Megan Coate shot 60.

Troy hosts Fort Loramie Monday.

Bethel 187,

Tri-Village 196

BRANDT — Bethel picked up a Cross County Conference win Thursday at Cliffside, defeating visiting Tri-Village 187-196.

Kenna Gray led the Bees with a 44, Ashley Newton shot 45, Liv Reittinger shot 46, Kerigan Calhoun shot 52, Skylar Johnson shot 57 and Kaylee Brookhart shot 60.

National Trail 191

Covington 245

PIQUA — The Covington girls golf team completed a tough week against two of the top teams in the CCC Thursday when National Trail visited.

After losing to Miami East Tuesday, Covington lost to National Trail Thursday.

The highlight of the Miami East match was Katie Hembree shooting a career low 51.

“This week has been a great improvement towards our season long goal of building confidence,” Covington coach Adam Sweigart said. “Our team scoring is getting lower and our girls are making and taking shots they feel they can hit.

“Katie Hembree has done a tremendous job of making a few adjustments at the range and is striking the ball as well as I have seen from her in the past two years. She is setting herself up for success in her approach shots which is dropping her scores to where she expects them to be.”

Thursday’s match was played in rain.

“Tonight (Thursday) was tough playing the back nine at Echo, because we have not played a course similar to that recently,” Sweigart said. “But the scores were better than I expected on a rainy, soggy night at the course. Having Morgan Lowe return to our team is a tremendous advantage to our scores. She has been a great lift to our team, not just in her abilities, but her leadership and positive attitude.

“I put her on the spot playing against East Tuesday night, as she just graduated, with honors, from National Guard basic training on Friday. She did not swing the club as much as she wanted, but I felt that she could only get better by playing an actual round.”

Lowe led Covington with a 52.

Hembree and Sarah Slusher both shot 55 and Emma Elson added an 83.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Xenia 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team won its fourth straight to start the season Thursday, opening Miami Valley League play with a 5-0 crossover victory over Xenia.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Katy Schultz won 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell won 6-0, 6-1.

After hosting Stebbins Friday, Tippecanoe (4-0, 1-0 MVL Miami Division) will play in the Schroeder Invitational Saturday at Schroeder Tennis Center.

Milton-Union 4,

Carlisle 1

CARLISLE — Milton-Union picked up its first Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division win of the year Thursday, defeating Carlisle 4-1.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Laura Billing won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Madison Silveira and Amelia Black won 6-4, 6-2.

At second doubles, Paige Barnes and Bailee Shaw lost 6-0, 6-2.

Milton-Union (4-1, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) will play in the Schroeder Invitational Saturday at Schroeder Tennis Center.

Other scores: Troy at West Carrollton ppd. to Sept. 18.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.