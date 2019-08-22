Tipp girls golf tops Piqua: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team picked up its first Miami Valley League victory Wednesday, pulling even with Miami Division rival Piqua for second in the early-season standings with a 184-213 win over the Indians at Echo Hills.

Marissa Miller and Sydney Lange tied for medalist honors for the Red Devils (X, 1-1 MVL Miami) with 42s, Izzy Brightwell shot 49, Ava Coppock shot 51, Madison Grimmett shot 54 and Rianna Brownlee shot 65.

Adde Honeycutt led Piqua (1-3, 1-1 MVL Miami) with a 50.

Other Indian scores were: Kenzi Anderson 52, Reece Honeycutt 54, Hannah Anderson 57 and Brooklynne Wright 59.

After traveling to Sidney Thursday, Piqua remains on the road Monday at Xenia. Tippecanoe is off until Monday when it hosts West Carrollton in an MVL crossover matchup.

Boys golf score: Newton 176, National Trail 211.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 3,

Miamisburg 2

MIAMISBURG — The Tippecanoe tennis team took on one of the tougher teams in the Dayton area on the road Wednesday, holding off Miamisburg for a 3-2 victory to remain undefeated at 3-0.

At first singles, Tippecanoe’s Dakota Schroeder defeated Abbie Campbell 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Mira Patel defeated Mary-Kate Bussett 6-1, 6-4. At second doubles, Lilly McDowell and Lona Maybury defeated Mallika Desai and Nythia Paruchuri 6-3, 6-4.

At third singles, Katy Schultz lost to Ridhi Daruchuli 7-6, 6-4. At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig lost to Adrienne Bussett and Eden Hill 6-3, 6-3.

After hosting Xenia Thursday, Tippecanoe hosts Stebbins Friday.

• Girls Soccer

Tippecanoe 1,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — After a pair of tough matches, the Tippecanoe girls soccer team picked up its first victory of the season in yet another tough matchup, opening up Miami Valley League play by holding off Stebbins for a 1-0 crossover victory.

Hannah Rittenhouse scored the game’s lone goal for the Red Devils on an assist from Payton Willis. Junior goalkeeper Ashlyn Tarzinski made one save to preserve the shutout on the night.

Things don’t get any easier for the Devils, either — Tippecanoe (1-1-1, 1-0 MVL Miami Division) travels to defending Division I state champion Beavercreek Saturday.

Northwestern 2,

Miami East 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls soccer team took on Northwestern Wednesday night, falling 2-1 in non-league play — but that was a secondary concern for the team on the night.

During the game, the Vikings passed around a collection bucket to support the family of the late Cailyn Walker, raising more than $1,700.

Chloee Thomas scored the lone goal on the night on a penalty kick for the Vikings (0-1), who host National Trail Saturday.

Other scores: Butler 8, Piqua (0-2, 0-1 MVL Miami) 0.

• Boys Soccer

Northwestern 3,

Miami East 2

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East boys soccer team dropped a close match at Northwestern Wednesday in non-league play, falling 3-2.

Aiden Waite and Jayden Waddy each scored a goal for Miami East (0-1-1), which hosts Springfield Catholic Central Tuesday.

